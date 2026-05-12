Lotus Confirms 1,000 HP V8 Hybrid Supercar Will Spearhead New Strategy

By Ben McKimm - News Updated: 12 May, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

The transition to battery-electric performance vehicles is experiencing a severe reality check as high-end manufacturers encounter slowing demand and shifting consumer appetites.

Like many brands, including Porsche, Lotus has responded by announcing its ‘Focus 2030’ strategy, a corporate reset that abandons a strict electric-only future in favour of a multi-powertrain approach. The Hethel-based manufacturer will now target a 60 per cent plug-in hybrid and 40 per cent battery-electric sales mix in the short term to ensure financial discipline and market competitiveness.

The most unexpected revelation from this strategic shift is the confirmation of the Type 135, an upcoming 2028 supercar that abandons pure battery power for an all-new hybrid V8 setup producing over 1,000PS. Yet packaging this immense power against the likes of the Ferrari SF90 XX is a necessary engineering compromise to maintain the emotional characters that buyers demand at this price point. Whether this complex powertrain mix can deliver the legendary steering feedback and chassis engagement enthusiasts expect from the badge remains to be seen. However, the brand hopes its proprietary X-Hybrid technology will bridge this gap nicely.

Specification Engine Hybrid-V8 (Type 135)

X-Hybrid (Eletre X) Power Output Over 1,000 PS (Type 135)

952 PS (Eletre X) Battery Capability 70kWh, 20-80% charge in 9 minutes (Eletre X) Suspension & Chassis Dual-chamber air suspension and 48V anti-roll (Eletre X) 0-100km/h 3.3 Seconds (Eletre X) Scroll horizontally to view full table

2025 Lotus Eletre EV | Image: Lotus Cars Australia

What’s New for the Lotus Lineup?

Type 135 Supercar : This is a newly confirmed flagship arriving in 2028 featuring an all-new hybrid V8 powertrain generating over 1,000 PS.

: This is a newly confirmed flagship arriving in 2028 featuring an all-new hybrid V8 powertrain generating over 1,000 PS. X-Hybrid Technology (PHEV): New 900V architecture debuting on the Eletre X, delivering 952 PS, 935 Nm of torque, and a 1,200km combined range.

New 900V architecture debuting on the Eletre X, delivering 952 PS, 935 Nm of torque, and a 1,200km combined range. Emira Upgrades: The combustion-powered sports car will receive an update to become the most powerful and lightest Emira ever built.

The combustion-powered sports car will receive an update to become the most powerful and lightest Emira ever built. Corporate Restructuring: Lotus UK and Lotus Technology will merge into a single entity later this year to reduce costs and streamline engineering.

How Does the X-Hybrid System Manage the Weight?

We know from new releases like the Audi RS 5 that combining internal combustion engines with large battery packs creates an inherent mass penalty. However, like the RS 5, engineers at Lotus will attempt to mask the Eletre X’s immense weight with a 48-volt active anti-roll system and dual-chamber air suspension.

This setup utilises dual-valve dampers that react in just 2 milliseconds to maintain body control and deliver driving dynamics previously unachievable with that weight. Stopping power is provided by six-piston Brembo brakes, which should also aid this.

The high-performance 900V electrical architecture allows the 70kWh battery to fast-charge from 20 to 80 per cent in nine minutes under optimal conditions. Meanwhile, the powertrain promises sustained performance with minimal degradation, claiming a 0-100km/h sprint of 3.5 seconds even at a 10 per cent battery level.

Lotus X-Hybrid System | Image: Lotus

Retaining the Combustion Engine and Racing Heritage

We know that Lotus has a long history of experimenting beyond standard fuel solutions, dating back to the gas-turbine-powered Type 56B Formula 1 car in 1971 and the bioethanol Exige 265e concept in 2006. The decision to build the upcoming V8-powered Type 135 in Europe acknowledges that supercar buyers still covet visceral, analogue responses.

Next to this announcement, the mid-engine Emira sports car’s continuity is also guaranteed, with a forthcoming update that will be the lightest and most powerful variant ever manufactured at the Hethel production hub.

The wider strategy involves utilising research and development facilities in China to deliver rapid scale, while design and engineering remain rooted in the United Kingdom. Global markets will be targeted strategically. North America will lean on sports cars and a new SUV push in Canada. Europe will leverage the British racing heritage, while China will serve as the primary volume growth engine leveraging demand for premium new energy vehicles. The fully electric Evija hypercar, Eletre SUV, and Emeya GT remain core pillars built on early-adopted 800V architecture to satisfy existing BEV demand.

Lotus Emira | Image: Lotus

Price and Availability

Pricing for the existing combustion and electric lineup begins at £79,500 for the Emira and £84,990 for both the Eletre and Emeya models.

The Eletre X plug-in hybrid has already secured over 1,000 pre-orders in China during its first month, with European customer deliveries expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2026. The flagship Type 135 supercar is scheduled for a 2028 market launch, with exact pricing to be confirmed later this year.

Here in Australia and across the wider APAC region, the brand has established foundations, but local volume remains severely depressed.

VFACTS data for Australia reveals that the manufacturer sold exactly two vehicles locally for the entire month, both Eletre SUVs. Year-to-date sales sit at a dismal five units, representing a 77.3 per cent drop compared to the same period last year. The broader automotive market dictates that prestige brands must follow buyer money rather than political mandates. When we force heritage badges into heavy, silent configurations, it proves to be a difficult commercial reality to sustain, even with an SUV.