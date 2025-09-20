Man of Many’s Staff Favourites—20 September, 2025

By Dean Blake - News Published: 20 Sep 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Welcome to the weekend! I hope everyone who grabbed their new iPhones this week is having a good time playing with all the new things Apple added to iOS 26, or is just having fun playing with their new toys. If you did pick up a new iPhone, or one of the new Apple Watches, let us know in the comments which model you got! I was expecting the iPhone Air to be the hot thing, but it actually looks like it’ll be the base iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro that dominate the sales charts.

While we’ll be delivering you impressions of the new phones next week, as well as long-term reviews in time, we’re here to talk about stuff we’ve already been enjoying. Here’s this week’s Staff Favourites!

Crispy onions on a dog are a revelation | Image: Sandro Kradolfer

Hot Dogs

Nick Hall – Editor-in-Chief

Four months ago, when I returned from a holiday in Europe, I proudly exclaimed that hot dogs were going to be the next big thing. Across Prague, Amsterdam, Paris and Brussels, hot dog carts and gourmet offerings were everywhere, and people just couldn’t get enough. To me, the message was clear. Just like cupcakes in 2012 or the great poke bowl explosion of 2016, hot dogs were destined to be the next culinary trend to take Australia by storm.

That might not have eventuated (yet), but that’s not for lack of trying. Since coming back to Australia, I’ve cautiously added hot dogs to the regular rotation, comfortably putting away a handful of dogs a week. I even made an impromptu visit to IKEA last weekend just to get my fix. Whether or not this will lead to the mass fast food adoption that I expected or just a series of digestion issues on my end remains to be seen, but one thing is for certain: everybody loves a good hot dog. I highly recommend the Gotzinger Big Cheese Kransky with a smattering of jalapeno and pickle relish.

King Island Distillery’s Gidley Dry Gin | Image: King Island Distillery

King Distillery’s Gidley Dry Gin

Rob Edwards – Branded Content Editor

With the warmer weather of recent weeks reminding us all that summer is fast approaching, my mission to discover the perfect gin and tonic to sip as I look out over some picturesque piece of Sydney’s coastline has kicked back into gear. To that end, this classic dry gin from King Island Distillery has already become my go-to, adding a sophisticated and decidedly Australian edge to the classic beverage.

Combining traditional gin botanical flavours like juniper, coriander, angelica, cassia, orris, green and cardamom, with more contemporary and local notes of aniseed myrtle, Tasmanian pepperberry, Kakadu plum, rosemary, and freshly peeled citrus zests, it’s an elevated gin that’s become a mainstay of my bar cart. Even enjoying it neat—an approach some gins are not well suited to—is a pleasure, as citrus notes evolve into rich and resinous juniper, while maintaining balance with warm spice and earthy undertones. Throughout, the creamy mouthfeel is present before giving way to a lingering and subtle peppery finish.

Quite simply, King Island Distillery’s dry gin is an outstanding spirit, no matter how you serve it, and that blue-striped bottle really catches the eye, making it an essential addition to your liquor cabinet this summer.

ZOMAKE 30L Foldable Backpack Hiking Daypack | Image: ZOMAKE

ZOMAKE 30L Foldable Backpack Hiking Daypack

Scott Purcell – Co-Founder

I recently got back from overseas and if there’s one thing I’ll always been taking with me now on all trips, it’s this lightweight foldable backpack. Basically, it scrunches up inside itself to zip up to the size of a hamburger in the palm of your hand. You can throw it in your suitcase and any day you might need a day-pack or hiking backpack, you’ve got it available. It’s super handy for those times you don’t feel like carrying an extra water bottle, portable charger or jacket around your waste, and it’s surprisingly durable and fits in a tonne once it’s fully open.

It’s also water resistant, so it’s perfect for the outdoors if you’re taking it anywhere rugged, and best of all it’s available on Amazon for less than AU$30.

Bacardi’s Spiced Rum with Coke | Image: Bacardi

Bacardi’s Spiced Rum with Coke

Alex Martinez – Media Sales and Brand Partnerships

Hey, here’s a good idea – stop being so boring all the time. Next time you are looking for a drink, why not grab the Bacardi Spiced Rum and Coca Cola RTD. Consider it as a well deserved treat for all the hard work you’ve been doing lately. The spiced rum brings warm notes of vanilla, caramel, and subtle spice, perfectly balanced by the crisp sweetness of cola.

It’s refreshing, easy to drink, and makes enjoying a quality rum and coke as simple as cracking open a can. A great option for casual get-togethers, a full send or when you want bar-quality flavour on the go. It’s giving major ‘lying in a hammock in the sun’ vibes. Enjoy responsibly but also let your hair down a bit.

King Distillery’s Maratha’s Moonshine | Image: King Distillery

King Island Distillery’s Maratha’s Moonshine

Adam Mason – Sales Associate

Maratha’s Moonshine is one of those bottles that makes you think, “Okay, I get the hype around whisky now.” I’m a total newbie when it comes to whisky, but this one was super approachable and left me wanting another glass.

The story behind it is just as cool—King Island Distillery was founded back in 2014 by Heidi Weitjens, the island’s first distiller (and only the 10th in all of Tasmania). Heidi started the micro-distillery with a simple but clever idea: use King Island’s pure rainwater and the leftover fruit waste from the community to craft spirits that actually taste like the island itself. Now they’re hand-making everything from gin and vodka to whisky, all with local botanicals.

As for Maratha’s Moonshine, it’s a modern take on old-school moonshine. When I first gave it a swirl, I picked up honey, pear, and a little citrus. The first sip hit me with a pear note that was fresh and easy-drinking, not overwhelming, just smooth and memorable. If you’re new to whisky like me, this is a perfect place to start: smooth, a little fruity, and just plain easy to enjoy.