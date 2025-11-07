Man of Many’s Staff Favourites—8 November, 2025

By Dean Blake - News Published: 8 Nov 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 11 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

While we haven’t quite broken out the Bublé or Carey in the office yet, with Halloween done and dusted, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. There’s something about being on the home stretch of the year that just makes everything feel a bit cozy, even though the weather is only going to get hotter. We can’t quite slow down yet, though. We have a tonne to do.

Not only will we be bringing you a bunch of helpful Christmas guides to showcase some of our favourite things from the year that was (and where to get them, of course), but we’ve already gone and published a complete guide to this month’s Black Friday sales event if you’re looking to get ahead of the holiday rush. Here in our weekly Staff Favourites, though, we’ll keep sharing the fun and interesting things we’ve bought, checked out, or think you should know about. So let’s dive in!

Deep Heat | Image: Deep Heat Australia

Deep Heat

Nick Hall – Editor-in-Chief

Are you old and rickety? Do your joints pop and crack like a bowl of Rice Bubbles? Does getting out of bed resemble a tortoise-caught-on-its-back charades performance? Join the club, buddy! All my years of sports, gym and carrying the weight of my enormous ego have finally caught up with me, leaving my shoulders tattered, withered messes of their former glory.

Basic functions are becoming more difficult with time, and I’ve resigned to the fact that one day, my left arm might just pop straight out like a cheap shop mannequin. Until then, however, I’m loading up on Deep Heat, the WD-40 of the sports injury world. I simply lather a heaping goop of ointment on my rear delts each night and lo and behold, I can actually sleep. Plus, I get the added benefit of a potent, menthol-flavoured room scent that transforms my house into a rec-footy team locker room. Take that, Aesop.

2025 Range Rover Sport Dynamic SE Stealth P400 | Image: Supplied

2025 Range Rover Sport Dynamic SE Stealth P400

Ben McKimm – Motoring Writer

I’m a numbers guy, so when I found out that JLR has sold 1,982 Range Rover Sports this year, it came as an impressive surprise. It’s an excellent SUV in its updated guise, but with a starting price of AUD$146,799 before on-road costs, it’s not exactly a budget-friendly option. Despite this, it has pulled in some impressive sales numbers and beaten many of its German-made competitors. The Lexus RX (1,689), Mercedes-Benz GLE Wagon (1,585), and even the updated Audi Q8 (1,134) haven’t been able to compete.

However, what’s perhaps most impressive is that more people have bought an AUD$150,000 Range Rover than a Hyundai Palisade (1,863), which must say something about the quality of this vehicle. So, it was my mission to find out by getting behind the wheel for a week.

I had the unique opportunity to step out of the full-size Range Rover and into its more affordable cousin, and doing so taught me a great deal about the current lineup. Of course, the AUD$257,404 plus on-roads that you pay to get behind the wheel of the big one is justified to those who want a Rolls-Royce-like ride and even softer leather. However, the RR Sport isn’t far behind in terms of overall experience, and for most people who opt for the sporty, firm German SUV alternatives, I believe this comfort sensation will be a welcome one. It’s more comfortable, as well-equipped, smoother, and when you put it in Dynamic mode, arguably more dynamic than any other SUV at this price point.

Heck, if you want it all, there’s a ‘Performance Halo’ Range Rover Sport SV with trick 6D suspension and a 4.4-litre Twin Turbo V8 that produces 467 kW (635PS) and 750Nm under the bonnet, suitable for a 0-100 km/h sprint in as little as 3.8 seconds using launch mode.

Engine : Twin-turbo petrol V6 (BMW-sourced) with mild-hybrid assistance

: Twin-turbo petrol V6 (BMW-sourced) with mild-hybrid assistance Power : 294 kW (≈395 hp)

: 294 kW (≈395 hp) Torque : 550 Nm

: 550 Nm 0-100 km/h : 5.5 seconds

: 5.5 seconds Transmission : 8-speed automatic

: 8-speed automatic Drivetrain: All-wheel drive (AWD)

Bellroy’s Venture Sling 6L Crossbody Bag | Image: Dean Blake / Man of Many

Bellroy’s Venture Sling 6L Crossbody Bag

Dean Blake – Entertainment and Tech Writer

I’ve just returned from a three-week trip overseas, bouncing between Lisbon and Porto in Portugal, before spending my last week in Paris, France. It was a fun time (obviously), filled with days spent wandering the streets and checking out the sights, as well as less glamorous moments of sitting around in airports or on flights for hours at a time.

Probably the best thing I took overseas with me, however, was my new crossbody bag from Bellroy. This isn’t sponsored or anything—I bought it myself, and they have no idea I’m writing this—but it was actually just really convenient to have a light, portable bag I could take on our walking days that also doubled as a fantastic place to keep passports, ticket info, and headphones for airport days. I’ve never been much of a bum-bag kinda guy, but I definitely see the appeal now.

I also took a backpack, but my partner and I often found we could get away with just taking the smaller bag with essentials, rather than lugging more stuff around a new city. It’s made of the kind of high-quality woven fabric you’d expect from Bellroy, and features three zipped compartments that can be used to keep your stuff separated on the go.

Plus, it’s small enough to fit inside your backpack or luggage when needed without taking up a ton of room. If you’re looking at spending some time overseas anytime soon, I can highly recommend it.

Whole Body Cryotherapy Chamber at Cryo Stay Young Double Bay| Image: Harry Parsons / Man of Many

Whole Body Cryotherapy

Harry Parsons – Head of Branded Content

Being in my early thirties, I find myself at the crossroads of smoking meats or running marathons. For now, I’m parked somewhere in the middle, though leaning towards the fitness side — frequenting saunas and ice baths in a quest for recovery and resilience. Having already ticked the box of plunging into an 8-degree ice bath, my next challenge was to push the limits further: cryotherapy.

Recently opened in Double Bay, Cryo Stay Young reached out with a gift to experience their whole-body cryotherapy, and I was all in. Cryotherapy works by harnessing the body’s response to extreme cold to aid recovery, reduce inflammation, and boost overall health — all thanks to the chamber reaching a brisk -140℃. The team at Cryo Stay Young were excellent, guiding me through the process and easing me in at a slightly less intimidating -110℃ for my first session.

Stepping into the chamber was a surreal experience. Unlike cold-water immersion, which instantly shocks the body, the cryo chamber cools you gradually, which made it surprisingly manageable. The session ran for three minutes, which sounded daunting at first, but once inside, time flew. The shivers only kicked in during the last 30 seconds, and honestly, I could have stayed in longer. The chamber is spacious enough to avoid any sense of claustrophobia, and you’re equipped with warm gear, gloves, socks, shorts, a headband and a mask, which makes a world of difference against the subzero temperatures.

Stepping out, I felt instantly re-energised. My mind was clear, my muscles noticeably less sore from the previous day’s gym session, and the energetic buzz lingered long after I’d left. The best part? Unlike an ice bath, there’s no towel-drying or freezing wet hair; I could continue on with my day as normal.

The Double Bay location was clean, fully stocked with therapeutic machines, such as an oxygen chamber, and the staff were extremely friendly. Overall, I would 100% do the cryotherapy again and might even push it to -120℃ next time!

“I Love Affirmations” by Snoop Dogg (Doggyland)

As someone who grew up in the ’90s and still has a deep love for that golden era of hip-hop, Snoop Dogg will always be a musical legend in my eyes. With a catalogue spanning more than three decades, chances are we’ve all got a favourite Snoop track or two.

But what many people don’t realise is that he’s also released multiple children’s albums under his Doggyland project. ‘I Love Affirmations’ is a song all about positivity and feel-good vibes, delivering daily reminders of confidence and self-love. It’s been on heavy rotation during the car ride to daycare, and my son absolutely loves singing along.

It’s a long way from Gin and Juice, but it’s great to see this side of Snoop’s evolution, spreading joy through music that uplifts a new generation.

Check it out in the player above.

Image: Royal Randwick Racecourse

Base Camp at Royal Randwick

Alex Martinez – Media Sales and Brand Partnerships

I recently had the pleasure of being hosted at Base Camp, where I attended The Golden Eagle Race Day – Sydney’s second-richest race and the premier event of the Spring season. It was the first year the event had been held at Royal Randwick since its inception, having previously been held at Rosehill Gardens every other year. I put on a nice suit on, pocket square and hell I even chucked on a gold tie in line with the theme. The excitement in the air was palpable.

Then I walked into Base Camp, a newly launched entertainment and hospitality precinct designed to elevate the race-day experience. I was told in advance this was a ‘three-level trackside sanctuary’ and indeed it was. The view was amazing, looking directly down the track at the finish line. You could take your pick from either the comfy seating in the trackside outdoor area, balcony view, or hang inside with additional seating and TVs for the avid punters. The beers were cold, the food was frequent, fancy and delicious, and everywhere you looked, everyone was thoroughly enjoying themselves.

If you go, you may even spot a celeb or two. Unless you’re allergic to having a good time, I’d recommend getting a crew and heading down as soon as you can. Gamble Responsibly.

Google’s Gemini | Image: Rob Edwards / Man of Many

Some Tips on How to Make AI Useful

Scott Purcell – Co-Founder

Last week, I was fortunate enough to present at the Mumbrella Publish conference, sharing 10 tips for how our fellow publishers can use AI.

If you weren’t aware already, we have a strict rule at Man of Many, as part of the 100% Human Initiative, that we don’t publish AI-generated content on our website without extremely clear disclosure and a compelling reason to do so. The primary goal here is to deliver to you things that AI can’t: genuine human experience and opinion.

But, even ignoring all of the hype around it, there’s no denying that AI will have a huge role to play in our lives. Learning how to use it effectively is important, and I wanted to share some of my personal tips with you to help you get the most out of it.

One of the best ways to do this is to provide AI with as much context as possible. Ask it to interview you to help create a “master prompt” document that includes everything about your work, career, health, values, and personal context, and save it as a PDF. Every time you prompt it, it stops giving you generic advice and provides you with actionable tips, offering a full understanding of who you are.

It’s important to understand, for businesses (and for you personally), everyone has access to the same models, but they don’t have access to the same information or private data, so this becomes your competitive advantage when using AI. That’s why I was so excited when Gemini (which is quickly becoming my favourite tool) announced that Deep Research can connect directly to my Gmail, Drive, and even Google Chat to find things I’ve definitely lost. This makes sure whatever LLM you’re using has access to the information it needs to be able to find in order to best help.

The next step is to give it a specific persona; telling it to act like a “sceptical financial analyst” before reviewing my budget beats a polite nod any day. I’ve posted the slides on my LinkedIn here, in case you’d like to take a closer look. I hope these tips are helpful to some of you.

