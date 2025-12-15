This 88m Megayacht Rethinks How You Could Live on the Water

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 15 Dec 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Foster + Partners and Lateral Engineering have unveiled ‘Outlier I’, an 88-metre megayacht concept that promises the volume and flexibility of a much larger vessel (yes, they make even bigger yachts). Built on a new technical platform with a forward engine room and 2000 GT of internal space, the goal of the Outlier is to rethink how guests can live and move on the water.

F+P senior partner Marilu Sicoli said Outlier I offers about 40 per cent more deck space than the typical yacht in this range, “making it a standout in its class.” Its terraces stretch wider, the exterior walkways feel longer, and the aft deck has enough space to accommodate a pool, a helipad and even more private zones without competing for space.

The concept supports double and even triple-height spaces, which are almost unheard of at the Outlier’s length, with the aim to let natural light reach deeper into the vessel and make the interior feel taller and more connected to the water.

Outlier I Megayacht | Image: Foster + Partners

A key measurement behind this shift is the yacht’s 2000 GT rating, or gross tonnage, which refers to usable internal volume rather than weight. For context, most 88 metre yachts sit closer to 1500 GT, while many 100 metre vessels fall between 2500 and 3000 GT. Outlier I lands neatly between them, offering more space than expected for its length while remaining manageable in established marinas. Must be tough when your yacht is simply too big.

A significant part of that flexibility comes from Lateral’s new technical platform. These vessels typically follow what Lateral calls the ‘Baseline’, which includes a large double-height engine room midship, machinery placed in the noisiest part of the hull, and lower-deck layouts restricted by watertight bulkheads. Tender bays and beach clubs are often limited in size as a result.

Instead of a central machinery block, the Outlier uses an advanced electric-hybrid architecture that enables greater flexibility in where equipment is placed. Moving the main machinery toward the bow allows more room for decking and for patrons, rather than engine space.

Outlier I Megayacht | Image: Foster + Partners

On the exterior, Foster + Partners describe a profile defined by long horizontal lines and stepped terraces that open the decks behind each level, giving the yacht a clean, continuous silhouette that draws on the studio’s architectural background.

According to the design notes, the interior would be anchored by a central atrium that serves as the primary vertical connection. Floor-to-ceiling glazing is intended to draw natural light into surrounding lounges and dining areas, supported by a palette of pale timber, soft fabrics and stone finishes.

Although Outlier I remains a concept, Foster + Partners and Lateral frame it as a flexible platform built for owner-driven customisation, and that that the concept could be scaled to 1500 GT and 950 GT formats while retaining the same efficiency benefits.

If a 100 metre gigayacht is a touch excessive, Outlier I may be the more reasonable way to be unreasonable.