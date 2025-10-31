Where to Travel in 2026 Based on Your Budget and Travel Style

It’s that time again; the inbox is overflowing, the year’s winding down, and all you can think about is getting out of here. Maybe you’re craving a quick coastal escape, or maybe you’re dreaming of finally ticking off that big overseas trip. Either way, Lonely Planet’s recently released 2026 Best in Travel list is looking pretty tempting.

Think Botswana’s wild plains, Mexico City’s food scene, Finland’s snow-dusted saunas, and Vietnam’s coastal city of Quy Nhon, all chosen for the way they capture connection, culture, and a sense of adventure. Everyone travels differently. So instead of another “top 10” list, we’ve sorted where to travel in 2026 by what the important things are: your budget and how you like to explore.

Budget Categories for Travel | Image: Neom

It’s tricky to define what “budget”, “mid-range”, or “luxury” really means. Everyone travels differently, and what feels affordable to one person might be a splurge to another. So, take these categories as a general guide based on average daily costs in Australian dollars.

We haven’t factored in flight costs from Australia (which can often be the most expensive part of a trip), since they can vary a lot. Flight prices change based on how early you plan, whether you’re happy to take a budget carrier, or if you don’t mind a longer layover to save some cash.

So, the figures below are based on average daily spend, covering food, accommodation, and day-to-day transport. Prices obviously fluctuate depending on how you travel, where you stay, and how good you are at hunting down deals, but we’ve kept things as general and realistic as possible to give you a rough idea of what to expect cost-wise.

Mid-range travel: Around $80–$250 a day – boutique hotels, some guided day tours, good restaurants, and a balance of comfort and adventure.

Luxury travel: $250+ a day – private transfers, five-star stays, fine dining, and tailored experiences.

When it comes to timing, we’ve gone with the months that show each destination at its best (when the weather’s ideal and everything’s open), not just when it’s cheapest to get there.

Siem Reap, Cambodia | Image: Marc St

Where to Travel Based on Budget

Whether you’re a spreadsheet planner or more of a “book it and hope for the best” type, knowing how far your money goes can make or break a trip. We’ve broken down some of 2026’s most exciting destinations by average daily spend so you can find the places that match your budget and your travel style. From luxe safaris to off-grid hostels, these are the spots that deliver the best experience for every dollar.

Budget: Under $80 Per Day

Travelling on a budget doesn’t have to mean missing out on things; it just means travelling smarter. These destinations stretch your dollar further, offering vibrant street food, cosy guesthouses, and local adventures that cost next to nothing. From the beaches of Vietnam to the temples of Cambodia, this is the kind of travel that rewards curiosity, not cash, and proves that some of the world’s best experiences don’t come with a big price tag.

Destination Daily Cost Avg Why Go Best Time to Visit Jaffna, Sri Lanka $35–60 Colourful temples, coastal drives, and fiery curries make Jaffna great for slow travel. Dec–Mar Quetzaltenango, Guatemala $45–70 Known as Xela, this highland city mixes Mayan culture, mountain hikes, and Spanish schools. Eat for under $10 and live well on little. Nov–Apr Siem Reap, Cambodia $25–55 Beyond Angkor Wat, the city’s filled with night markets, street food, and tuk-tuks. Dorms start at around $10 per night, meals at $3. Nov–May Quy Nhon, Vietnam $20–45 Quiet beaches and fresh seafood without the crowds. Guesthouses can be as little as $15 per night, with street eats averaging $4 per meal. Dec-Apr Tunisia, North Africa $40–65 Roman ruins, blue-and-white beach towns, and a mix of cultures. Hotels from $25, cheap PT and lots of budget-friendly cafés. Mar-May or Sep-Nov Peru, South America $40–90 Andes hikes, ceviche markets, and Incan ruins on a shoestring. Hostels from $15, food from $6–10 a day. May–Oct Cartagena, Colombia $30–50 Colourful streets, salsa, and Caribbean heat. Hostels $30, street food and cheap tours make it easy to keep costs low. Dec–Apr Scroll horizontally to view full table

Cádiz, Spain | Image: Mitchell Orr

Budget: $80-$250 Per Day

This is the sweet spot for most travellers, a balance of adventure and comfort without tipping into excess. You’ll find boutique hotels, scenic road trips, and plenty of authentic experiences without breaking the bank. Whether you’re cycling canals in Utrecht, diving in the Solomon Islands, or road-tripping through Australia’s red centre, this budget lets you explore widely while still enjoying a few well-earned luxuries.

Destination Daily Cost Avg Why Go Best Time to Visit Maine, USA $120–220 Road trips, lobster rolls, and lighthouses. Off-season stays offer great value and less crowds. June–Oct Cádiz, Spain $90–160 Tapas, flamenco, and seaside adventures without big-city rush. Great mid-range stays and food. May-June or Sep-Oct São Paulo, Brazil (to visit Liberdade) $100–170 Lanterns, ramen bars, and Japanese culture in Brazil’s coolest neighbourhood. Jun–Sep Mexico City, Mexico $80–140 Street tacos, tequila and art. Boutique hotels and local food for less. Mar–May Réunion, Africa $85–150 Hike volcanoes, eat Creole food, and swim in lagoons. May-Oct Tipperary, Ireland $110–180 Rolling hills, cosy pubs, and classic Irish charm. B&Bs and hearty food. May–Sep Utrecht, Netherlands $110–180 Canals, bikes, and art with fewer tourists than Amsterdam. Epic cafés and walkability. Apr–Sep Sardinia, Italy $120–190 Beaches, hikes, and Mediterranean food. Agriturismos and coastal drives make it ideal for road-trippers. May–Oct Jeju-Do, South Korea $110–180 Waterfalls, beach hikes, and fresh seafood. Good location for families, couples or solo travellers. Apr–Jun Theodore Roosevelt NP, USA $80–170 Badlands, bison, and big skies. Perfect for campers and road trippers. May–Sep Ikara–Flinders Ranges, Australia $100–190 Red cliffs, hiking trails, and stargazing aplenty! Strong First Nations culture. Apr–Oct Solomon Islands $90–220 Coral reefs, diving, and lovely locals. Remote but beautiful island life. May–Oct Scroll horizontally to view full table

Finland | Image: Alexandr Bormotin

Budget: $250+ Per Day

If you’re ready to go all out, this is where comfort meets luxury. Think safari lodges in Botswana, private saunas under the Northern Lights, or sipping wine beside a mountain lodge in British Columbia. At this level, you can expect personalised tours, fine dining, and stays that turn destinations into once-in-a-lifetime memories.

Destination Daily Cost Avg Why Go Best Time to Visit Barbados, Caribbean $300+ White sands, rum punch, and five-star resorts. Ideal for couples and beach lovers. Dec–Apr Botswana, Africa $300–900+ Safari lodges, wildlife, and river cruises. High-end eco-luxury tours. April-Aug British Columbia, Canada $195–350+ Forests, wine country, and mountain lodges. Great for nature-luxury seekers. Jun–Sep Finland, Europe $220+ Saunas, Arctic light, and minimalist but beautiful hotels. Snow or midnight sun, both magical. Dec–April / Jun North Island, New Zealand $220+ Volcanoes, vineyards, and Māori culture. Perfect for food, wine, and a splash of adventure. Dec–Mar Scroll horizontally to view full table

Where to Travel Based on Travel Style

If You Love Food

You can tell a lot about a place by what’s on the plate. From market stalls to fine dining, these destinations are for travellers who plan their days around their next meal.

Mexico City, Mexico – Street tacos, mole, and mezcal bars everywhere. There’s no better food city in 2026 for flavour and variety.

– Street tacos, mole, and mezcal bars everywhere. There’s no better food city in 2026 for flavour and variety. Cádiz, Spain – Tapas crawls, sherry bodegas, and seafood straight off the boats. Go hungry.

– Tapas crawls, sherry bodegas, and seafood straight off the boats. Go hungry. Liberdade, São Paulo, Brazil – Japanese-Brazilian fusion at its best. Ramen, sushi, and pastel stalls under red lanterns.

– Japanese-Brazilian fusion at its best. Ramen, sushi, and pastel stalls under red lanterns. Jaffna, Sri Lanka – Fiery crab curries, dosas, and spiced teas for a few dollars a day.

– Fiery crab curries, dosas, and spiced teas for a few dollars a day. Sardinia, Italy – Handmade pasta, local wine, and coastal trattorias where lunch lasts three hours (yes, please)

– Handmade pasta, local wine, and coastal trattorias where lunch lasts three hours (yes, please) Barbados, Caribbean – High-end dining meets beachside rum shacks. Go for flying fish and stay for the cocktails.

If You Love Adventure

You’d rather be hiking, diving, or off-grid somewhere the Wi-Fi doesn’t reach. These destinations deliver the days that end with dirty shoes and a great story to tell.

Réunion, Africa – Visit volcanoes, trek through rainforests, and swim under waterfalls, all on one remote island.

– Visit volcanoes, trek through rainforests, and swim under waterfalls, all on one remote island. Botswana, Africa – Safari by Jeep or canoe through the Okavango Delta. It’s about as wild as it gets.

– Safari by Jeep or canoe through the Okavango Delta. It’s about as wild as it gets. Ikara–Flinders Ranges, Australia – Ancient peaks, incredible hiking trails, red cliffs, and stargazing lodges in the heart of the outback.

– Ancient peaks, incredible hiking trails, red cliffs, and stargazing lodges in the heart of the outback. Peru, South America – For stunning Andes treks, Amazon lodges, and sandboarding on desert dunes.

– For stunning Andes treks, Amazon lodges, and sandboarding on desert dunes. British Columbia, Canada – Kayak fjords, hike glaciers, or ski down from a mountain lodge. Pick your poison!

– Kayak fjords, hike glaciers, or ski down from a mountain lodge. Pick your poison! Jeju-Do, South Korea – Lava tube hikes, sea cliffs, and waterfall swims make it a perfect soft-adventure spot.

– Lava tube hikes, sea cliffs, and waterfall swims make it a perfect soft-adventure spot. Solomon Islands – World-class diving and off-grid islands where time slows right down.

If You Love Nature

For travellers who’d trade city noise for open skies and clean air, these are the places that let you slow down and breathe.

Finland, Europe – Finland is known for its vast forests (over 75% of Finland is covered in forests!), countless lakes, and breathtaking arctic wilderness.

– Finland is known for its vast forests (over 75% of Finland is covered in forests!), countless lakes, and breathtaking arctic wilderness. North Island, New Zealand – Beaches, mountains, and hot springs, all within a few hours’ drive from each other!

– Beaches, mountains, and hot springs, all within a few hours’ drive from each other! Maine, USA – Pine forests, fresh air, and seafood by the water.

– Pine forests, fresh air, and seafood by the water. Réunion, Africa – Switch from beach to rainforest to mountain trail in a single day.

– Switch from beach to rainforest to mountain trail in a single day. Ikara–Flinders Ranges, Australia – Big skies, no crowds, and nights filled with stars.

– Big skies, no crowds, and nights filled with stars. Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Dakota: Think wide open plains, rugged badlands, and herds of bison roaming freely.

If You Love Culture and History

You’re the type who’d rather wander a museum, temple, or old town than sit still on a beach. You travel to understand the stories behind a place, and these destinations are layered with them.

Siem Reap, Cambodia – Angkor Wat is the headline act, but the real story unfolds in its living culture.

– Angkor Wat is the headline act, but the real story unfolds in its living culture. Tunisia – Walk through Roman ruins in the morning, sip mint tea in a medina by afternoon. Its mix of North African, Arab, and European history makes it endlessly fascinating.

– Walk through Roman ruins in the morning, sip mint tea in a medina by afternoon. Its mix of North African, Arab, and European history makes it endlessly fascinating. Peru – From Machu Picchu to colonial Cusco, Peru’s past is everywhere, told through its food, textiles, and music as much as its ruins.

– From Machu Picchu to colonial Cusco, Peru’s past is everywhere, told through its food, textiles, and music as much as its ruins. Utrecht, Netherlands – One of Europe’s oldest cities, with Gothic churches, canal houses, and a fun, young-adult energy.

– One of Europe’s oldest cities, with Gothic churches, canal houses, and a fun, young-adult energy. Cádiz, Spain – One of Western Europe’s oldest ports, shaped by centuries of trade and layered with Moorish and Spanish influences.

– One of Western Europe’s oldest ports, shaped by centuries of trade and layered with Moorish and Spanish influences. Jaffna, Sri Lanka – A place of resilience and renewal, where temples, colonial forts, and local traditions speak to both Tamil roots and Sri Lanka’s layered past.

– A place of resilience and renewal, where temples, colonial forts, and local traditions speak to both Tamil roots and Sri Lanka’s layered past. Réunion, Africa – Its Creole identity is built on centuries of migration: a living blend of African, Indian, European, and Chinese influences, all reflected in its food and festivals.

How to Choose Your Travel Style | Image: Dino Reichmuth

How to Choose Your Travel Style

Before you start booking flights or adding destinations to your notes app, it’s worth figuring out what kind of traveller you actually are. There’s no point flying halfway across the world just to realise you hate hiking, spicy food, or sharing a hostel bathroom with eight strangers. Ask yourself:

Do I want adventure or relaxation?

Do I prefer group experiences or solo time?

Am I chasing culture, food, or nature?

Do I want to move around a lot, or stay put and settle in?

How much comfort do I need to feel happy on the road?

Your answers tell you more than any “Top 10 Destinations” list ever could. There’s no right way to travel, but knowing what kind of experience you want makes planning easier and keeps you from booking a trip that looks great online but you end up hating.

Tips for Saving Money and Maximising Experience

Travel in the shoulder season. Go just before or after peak months, and you’ll see the same places without the circus (and often for half the price). Just understand the weather might not be the best in the off-season.

Go just before or after peak months, and you’ll see the same places without the circus (and often for half the price). Just understand the weather might not be the best in the off-season. Eat like you live there. Street food and hole-in-the-wall spots are where the good flavour is, anyway. If your accom has a kitchen, you could hit the local market, cook a meal, and spend what you save on a different experience.

Street food and hole-in-the-wall spots are where the good flavour is, anyway. If your accom has a kitchen, you could hit the local market, cook a meal, and spend what you save on a different experience. Use local transport. It’s always cheaper and way more interesting than sitting in the back of a rideshare. Sure, it might take you longer to get to your destination, but you’ll get a better feel for the rhythm of a city just by figuring out its bus system.

It’s always cheaper and way more interesting than sitting in the back of a rideshare. Sure, it might take you longer to get to your destination, but you’ll get a better feel for the rhythm of a city just by figuring out its bus system. Stay put a little longer. Some places offer discounts for the longer you stay. It’s a great way to save, but also to slow down and truly embed yourself in a new place.

Some places offer discounts for the longer you stay. It’s a great way to save, but also to slow down and truly embed yourself in a new place. Book in advance: If you’re Type-A organised, chances are you’ll be able to nab a few good deals (especially flights) if you book a good 6-9 months ahead of time.

