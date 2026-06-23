‘I Just Don’t Like The Guy’: Andrew Callaghan on Clavicular, Melania, and Cancel Culture

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YouTuber Andrew Callaghan has pulled back the curtain on his infamous encounter with Clavicular, in which the high-profile ‘looksmaxxer’ stormed off set after being asked a handful of pretty basic questions.

“I just don’t like the guy. He was a f***ing a**hole man. Like, straight up. He was so negative and I was trying to give him the time of day. I wasn’t setting him up for any kind of ‘gotcha’ moment,” Callaghan told his fellow documentarian Louis Theroux, in a new episode of Theroux’s eponymous podcast.

For the uninitiated, Callaghan is a popular YouTuber who straddles the worlds of hard news, documentary and comedy. His popular series Channel 5 and All Gas No Brakes have earned him a reputation as a storyteller who finds finds the humanity in every story – even when his subjects are perhaps not the most sympathetic characters. But his willingness to platform people such as InfoWars founder Alex Jones means he’s never far from the centre of controversy.

Callaghan told Theroux that he doesn’t seek out controversy, he just looks for compelling stories and characters. That stance, along with his embedded coverage of the Black Lives Matter riots in Minneapolis in 2020, have gained him a cult following online and around the world.

“I just found myself in a room with doing weights, drinking Tito’s vodka out of the bottle at 11AM, shirtless, yelling ‘1776!’ and I was like: ‘How can I not include this in the movie?’”

The wide ranging interview with Theroux touched on a number of topics, including a threatened $1 billion lawsuit from Melania Trump, and the sexual misconduct allegations that led to his 2022 online cancellation. We’ve detailed the most notable revelations from the conversation below

Andrew Callaghan Explains the Clavicular ‘Looksmaxxing’ Interview

In March this year, Callaghan made headlines when Clavicular, the online king of ‘looksmaxxing‘ stormed off set when Callaghan said he was perfectly happy with how he looks.

“It was weird because, you know, he realised that he was kind of losing control of the interview, so he first went for an ad hominem attack being like, ‘You’re a s***ty interviewer.’ And then at the end, he asked me, like, ‘Are you, are you secure with everything about yourself?’ His goal was to get me to profess some kind of personal insecurity so he could gain control of the narrative in the interview.”

Now, Callaghan says there was a lot more to that interview than what viewers saw, including that Clavicular (real name Braden Eric Peters) pretended he didn’t know Callaghan, even though he asked to be interviewed on Callaghan’s channel.

“He DM’d me out of nowhere and was like: ‘Yo, what up?’ And like, asked for my number. So he knew who I was. Even though he pretended, he’s like: ‘You’re from Channel 5, right? Channel 5, Fort Lauderdale. You guys are part of the mainstream media.’ … So he was just playing dumb. I’m sure there’s some pickup artist style code word for what he was doing, similar to negging.”

Ultimately, Callaghan seems to feel sorry for Clavicular, noting that Looksmaxxing has its roots in online incel culture.

“He was in lockdown during puberty, during which, in a moment of isolation, confusion, and hormonal rage, found on incel forums, PSL forums, found out about this look, pickup artist hate, slut hate, and looksmaxxing, which is the three tiers of the incel community,” Callaghan said.

On Melania Trump’s $1 Billion Lawsuit Threat