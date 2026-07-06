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PUMA’s Aston Martin F1 Collection Brings Velvet to Silverstone

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

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Readtime: 4 min

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  • PUMA and Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team have unveiled the Homecoming Collection for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
  • The limited-edition drop introduces velvet across both the Replica and Lifestyle lineups for the first time.
  • The collection includes caps, tees and sneakers, including the Basket Velvet sneaker in Aston Martin racing green.
  • On the Aston Martin F1 Team store, prices start at AUD$75.50 for the graphic tee and top out at AUD$185 for the Replica T-shirt and Basket Sneakers.

There’s something faintly school-picture day about the campaign shots for PUMA’s new Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team Homecoming Collection. The models are dressed in deep racing green velvet, posed neatly in front of a moody Silverstone backdrop, looking like motorsport fans on their best behaviour before someone lets them loose near the grandstands.

Making its world debut at the British Grand Prix, the new PUMA x Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team drop introduces velvet to both the Replica and Lifestyle lineups for the first time. It gives the team’s iconic racing green a richer, more dressed-up texture, which PUMA reckons feels “at once unexpected and entirely right.”

According to PUMA, this collection is “built for fans who refuse to blend into the grandstands.” Or anywhere else, for that matter. From the cheap seats to the pit lane and the VIP box, the collection rolls out trackside authenticity and all-day wearability pushed through a fashion-campaign lens, with caps, oversized tees and sneakers all arriving in Aston Martin’s familiar green just in time for Silverstone.

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Aston Martin F1 Team Basket Sneakers | Image: Aston Martin/ PUMA

What’s in the PUMA x Aston Martin Homecoming Collection?

The Homecoming Collection spans both Replica and Lifestyle pieces, giving the drop two distinct lanes. The Replica side sticks closer to race-weekend uniform, with the Silverstone GP cap and replica T-shirt carrying the team look, partner logos and British Grand Prix connection.

Over on the Lifestyle part of the track, PUMA has a bit more room to play around. Alongside a Silverstone GP graphic tee and an oversized T-shirt, the collection also includes two Aston Martin F1 Team sneakers: the Basket Sneakers, finished in Green Lux and PUMA Silver, and the Caven III Sneakers, which lean into a black-and-lime-shimmer colourway.

Between the two sneakers, there’s a choice to be made: stand out or stay subtle. The Basket Sneakers take the collection’s velvet racing green and turn it up to eleven, while the Caven III keeps things subdued, with just the lime shimmer against all that black.

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Aston Martin F1 Team Caven III Sneakers | Image: Aston Martin/ PUMA

How Much Will It Cost?

When you start combining Aston Martin’s racing-green velvet with limited-edition F1 team merch, you might expect prices to shift gears into the premium range. But looking at the online store, it’s not completely out of reach, with everything under AUD$200.

The Aston Martin F1 Team store lists the Silverstone GP Graphic T-shirt at AUD$75.50, with the Replica Cap at AUD$84. The Caven III Sneakers come in at AUD$126, while the Silverstone Oversized T-shirt jumps to AUD$168. The two top-end pieces are the GP Replica T-shirt and Basket Sneakers, both listed at AUD$185.

But if we had to pick between a replica T-shirt and a new pair of F1 sneakers, we know which one we’re walking out with.

The PUMA x Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team Homecoming Collection is available through PUMA, selected retailers and the official Aston Martin F1 Team store. Unfortunately for us here in Australia, everything from the official team store ships from its EU warehouse, so delivery windows and any extra import costs are worth checking before you get too carried away with the racing green.

For all the velvet, campaign lighting and carefully posed Silverstone drama, the Homecoming Collection still looks like it would rather be trackside than tucked away in a wardrobe. It finds the sweet spot between the glamour of the Grand Prix and the fans who actually show up for the noise. Whether you go for a replica tee, an oversized shirt or a full-velvet sneaker, PUMA and Aston Martin are not pretending this thing is above a bit of trackside noise.

Shop PUMA x Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team Homecoming Collection
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Aston Martin F1 Team 2026 Team Silverstone GP Replica T-Shirt | Image: Aston Martin/ PUMA
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Aston Martin F1 Team 2026 Team Silverstone GP Replica Cap | Image: Aston Martin/ PUMA
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Aston Martin F1 Team 2026 Team Silverstone GP Oversized T-Shirt | Image: Aston Martin/ PUMA
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Aston Martin F1 Team 2026 Team Silverstone GP Replica T-Shirt | Image: Aston Martin/ PUMA
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Aston Martin F1 Team 2026 Team Silverstone GP Graphic T-Shirt | Image: Aston Martin/ PUMA
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Aston Martin F1 Team 2026 Team Silverstone GP Replica T-Shirt | Image: Aston Martin/ PUMA

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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