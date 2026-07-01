Home/Tech/Appliances & TVs
Heliot emil coffee machine 1
APPLIANCES & TVSCULTURE

This Brutalist Joe & The Juice Coffee Machine Gives You Nowhere to Put Your Cup

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 3 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • JOE & THE JUICE and HELIOT EMIL unveiled a custom La Marzocco espresso machine during Paris Men’s Fashion Week
  • It’s a polished steel machine with curved surfaces and nowhere obvious to rest a coffee cup
  • The activation also included a blacked-out Rue Marbeuf store, black cups and a limited-edition Black Iced Latte

The HELIOT EMIL coffee machine is hostile to coffee. Not because it doesn’t want you to drink it, but by forbidding you from setting your coffee down on top of the machine. Instead, it pushes you towards the best part: drinking freshly brewed coffee while it is still hot. With an industrial design (which looks like it might cut you before it serves you) from Copenhagen-based fashion brand HELIOT EMIL, the La Marzocco espresso machine was unveiled by JOE & THE JUICE during Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

Served alongside a light breakfast, JOE & THE JUICE transformed its Rue Marbeuf store into a full black takeover with custom window vinyls, a black menu, black cups and sleeves, and a limited-edition Black Iced Latte made with black sesame syrup and raw cacao. Very fitting for a room full of coffee obsessives and subversive Scandinavians.

Heliot emil coffee machine 10

It might look wild in the pictures – like someone trapped a coffee machine inside an anvil – but it serves a purpose. Step into your local cafe and you’ll notice the machines are often stacked with mugs, takeaway cups, spare beans, cloths and whatever else they need for brewing. With no straight edges, barely any usable flat surfaces and nowhere obvious to set your coffee down, this one just flat-out says, “No, you can’t put your coffee here.” Which means it’s in your hand, ready to drink, so you can enjoy the espresso at its best.

Heliot emil coffee machine 9

Built Like Armour: The Custom Heliot Emil La Marzocco

The machine itself wasn’t just a La Marzocco with a moody outfit. According to CALIPER, the Madrid-based studio developed and fabricated the housing for HELIOT EMIL’s Paris SS27 showroom, wrapping the espresso machine in polished, curved stainless steel with custom machined adjustment knobs and a drainage tray.

Its curved body removes the usual cafe-machine real estate, ruling out cup stacking, piles of lids and that spare bag of beans. In doing so, it becomes a polished industrial object that makes one small demand: drink the coffee while it’s worth drinking.

Heliot emil coffee machine 6

Now, we’re not sure what something like this would actually cost, but considering it put up shop in a fashion-week showroom, we can safely assume it’s not going to replace the coffee machine in the Man of Many offices. Might be time to descale that thing, actually.

For a Paris Men’s Fashion Week activation built around black coffee, black cups and Scandinavian severity, a coffee machine that refuses to become a shelf feels about right.

Heliot emil coffee machine 2
Heliot emil coffee machine 5

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Iphone 18 pro burgundy
TECH

iPhone 18 Pro Release Date and Every Rumour We’ve Seen So Far

Tattoo artist wearing a cap inks intricate design on a man's forearm in black and white.
ADVICE

40+ Best Tattoo Ideas for Men: Small, Meaningful & Arm Designs

Two men with buzz cuts, one in sunglasses and a casual shirt, the other in a suit, against a gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut and Fade Haircuts for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Toni Collette in a tense scene from the horror film Hereditary, with a shocked expression and dim lighting.
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time, According to Science

Cristiano Ronaldo takes top spot on the list of highest paid players at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
SPORT

10 Highest-Paid Players at the 2026 World Cup

Argentina captain Lionel Messi celebrates a goal at the 2026 World Cup.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Lionel Messi’s Football Diet & Workout Plan

Gta vi screenshots 0000 generative fill 2
GAMING

Grand Theft Auto VI Pre-Order Pricing, Bonuses, and “Code in a Box” Release Revealed

Man with styled short haircut and full beard in profile view against a soft gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

12 Best Short Haircuts & Hairstyles for Men, According to a Barber (2026)

2026 macan gts 0021 dscf9977
CARS

2026 Porsche Macan GTS Review: Has the EV Gamble Finally Paid Off?

Morgan waterhouse batcave mansion 0003 layer 1
ARCHITECTURE

Inside Australia’s $35 Million ‘Batcave’ Mansion

Man with glasses laughing while reading a red book indoors.
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

8 best trench coats for men who want timeless style
STYLE

8 Best Trench Coats for Men Who Want Timeless Style

Daniel Craig in a tuxedo aiming a gun, wearing a silver watch, with a focused expression against a dark background.
WATCHES

A Complete List of All James Bond 007 Watches

Louis vuitton vans copy 0002 imgi 25 730120535 17992680719997491 5479312929415248219 n
SNEAKERS & SHOES

Pharrell’s New Louis Vuitton ‘Combi’ Sneaker is Just a Fancy Vans Authentic

Daniel Craig in blue beach shorts standing in clear shallow ocean water under bright sunlight.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 Workout Plan and Diet

The mid life health audit habits to master in your 30s and 40s
HEALTH & FITNESS

The Mid-Life Health Audit: Habits to Master in Your 30s and 40s

Asmr artist smiling with floral hair accessories, seated in front of decorative holiday foliage and warm lighting.
ENTERTAINMENT

31 Best ASMR Artists: The Top Channels on YouTube

Gta vi screenshots 0074 jason and lucia 01 ultrawide
ENTERTAINMENT

GTA 6 Release Date: Everything We Know About the Vice City Sequel

Australia's best mancave 9 11 bloomburg street 0008 imgi 68 101a9535 hdr 8851 69f191f6795cf scaled
ARCHITECTURE

Australia’s Best Man Cave Up for Grabs After $1.45 Million Transformation

Tag heuer connected calibre e5 x taylormade edition 15
WATCHES

TAG Heuer’s New $3,850 TaylorMade Smartwatch is Built for Serious Golfers