This Brutalist Joe & The Juice Coffee Machine Gives You Nowhere to Put Your Cup

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JOE & THE JUICE and HELIOT EMIL unveiled a custom La Marzocco espresso machine during Paris Men’s Fashion Week

It’s a polished steel machine with curved surfaces and nowhere obvious to rest a coffee cup

The activation also included a blacked-out Rue Marbeuf store, black cups and a limited-edition Black Iced Latte

The HELIOT EMIL coffee machine is hostile to coffee. Not because it doesn’t want you to drink it, but by forbidding you from setting your coffee down on top of the machine. Instead, it pushes you towards the best part: drinking freshly brewed coffee while it is still hot. With an industrial design (which looks like it might cut you before it serves you) from Copenhagen-based fashion brand HELIOT EMIL, the La Marzocco espresso machine was unveiled by JOE & THE JUICE during Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

Served alongside a light breakfast, JOE & THE JUICE transformed its Rue Marbeuf store into a full black takeover with custom window vinyls, a black menu, black cups and sleeves, and a limited-edition Black Iced Latte made with black sesame syrup and raw cacao. Very fitting for a room full of coffee obsessives and subversive Scandinavians.

It might look wild in the pictures – like someone trapped a coffee machine inside an anvil – but it serves a purpose. Step into your local cafe and you’ll notice the machines are often stacked with mugs, takeaway cups, spare beans, cloths and whatever else they need for brewing. With no straight edges, barely any usable flat surfaces and nowhere obvious to set your coffee down, this one just flat-out says, “No, you can’t put your coffee here.” Which means it’s in your hand, ready to drink, so you can enjoy the espresso at its best.

Built Like Armour: The Custom Heliot Emil La Marzocco

The machine itself wasn’t just a La Marzocco with a moody outfit. According to CALIPER, the Madrid-based studio developed and fabricated the housing for HELIOT EMIL’s Paris SS27 showroom, wrapping the espresso machine in polished, curved stainless steel with custom machined adjustment knobs and a drainage tray.

Its curved body removes the usual cafe-machine real estate, ruling out cup stacking, piles of lids and that spare bag of beans. In doing so, it becomes a polished industrial object that makes one small demand: drink the coffee while it’s worth drinking.

Now, we’re not sure what something like this would actually cost, but considering it put up shop in a fashion-week showroom, we can safely assume it’s not going to replace the coffee machine in the Man of Many offices. Might be time to descale that thing, actually.

For a Paris Men’s Fashion Week activation built around black coffee, black cups and Scandinavian severity, a coffee machine that refuses to become a shelf feels about right.