Small Speaker, Big Voice: This is a Formidable Bluetooth Beast

By Rob Edwards - Sponsored Updated: 24 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

I’ve lived with the Marshall Emberton III for a couple of weeks now, and despite all the Bluetooth speakers I’ve encountered over the years (quite a few), never before has one brought to mind the words of Shakespeare: “Though she be but little, she is fierce.”

Marshall’s Emberton III embodies this sentiment from the Bard with gusto. Its footprint is indeed small, but the volume and sonic complexity conjured within its petite form factor is something to behold. Both rich and powerful, it’s an audio offering that puts many larger Bluetooth speakers to shame, and paired with the timeless cool of Marshall’s styling (recalling the amplifiers famously used by everyone from AC/DC and Led Zeppelin to Green Day and Oasis), it makes the Emberton III impossible to ignore.

Now, Marshall has launched a pair of slick new Vintage Black and Black and Silver colourways for its modestly proportioned yet sonically gifted speaker, meaning there’s more reason than ever to explore its charms. Marshall’s own slogan is “the home of loud”, and while the Emberton III reinforces this sentiment, it also has considerably more going on. Let’s take a closer look.

Marshall Emberton III | Image: Marshall

Wake Up Your Neighbours

When I first linked the Emberton III to my smartphone, I turned it right up and was instantly taken aback by the sheer volume that emanated from its 160 x 68 mm grille. To be completely honest, it startled me and had me clumsily trying to find the volume button on my phone. My fault. I let myself be fooled by its dimensions.

The speaker was nestled in the corner of my apartment’s kitchen at the time, but its sound instantly spilled into and filled the living room where I was sitting. It’s the kind of thing I would expect from a much larger speaker.

That got me thinking, because I’ve been the highly satisfied owner of one of Marshall’s considerably larger Stanmore speakers for around 10 years, but clearly Marshall has been tinkering in the lab since then. The Emberton III not only gives my older Stanmore a run for its money, but I dare say it surpasses it.

Not to suggest a contemporary Stanmore (now up to generation IV) wouldn’t have similarly evolved performance after 10 years of additional R&D, but the point stands: this is a small speaker with a sound beyond its scale.

Marshall Emberton III | Image: Marshall

Depth and Detail

That said, volume isn’t everything. Fortunately, there’s a depth and complexity to the Emberton III that matches its capacity to be heard two apartments over. Boasting Marshall’s True Stereophonic technology, which the brand describes as “a unique form of multi-directional sound” that “finds you”, it’s impossible for me to argue.

Over the days that followed that initial (slightly jarring) encounter, the audio did indeed find me. In fact, it surrounded me with balance and detail, even at the upper echelons of its volume, where you’d expect the audio quality to start breaking up. Not so with the Emberton III.

One final point regarding the sonics here, you might expect Marshall speakers to best accommodate rock music, thanks to the brand’s heritage. But the Emberton III is a versatile performer that handles Kendrick Lamar and Mozart as deftly as it does anything with cranking guitars.

Marshall Emberton III | Image: Marshall

Built to Last

Like the amplifiers that inspired it, the Emberton III is built to take some well-earned knocks. You could take it on the road, give it an absolute thrashing, and it would keep on delivering the goods.

With a robust construction that’s apparent as soon as you pick it up, it also boasts an IP67 rating. That means it can be submerged in up to a metre of water for as long as 30 minutes, and it’ll keep going, so you can feel as comfortable having it soundtrack your next beachside barbecue as your next house party.

Speaking of keeping going, the Emberton III boasts up to over 32 hours of playtime from a single charge, so festivities can continue on and on (either at the beach or elsewhere) without worrying about charging.

Further, the speaker features stylishly minimalist controls, with a multi-directional control at the top doing most of the work, alongside Bluetooth pairing and on/off buttons. Beside this is a stylish volume indicator illuminated in a red hue that, in a nice touch, recalls the on/off buttons of classic Marshall amps.

These Go to Eleven

Small but fierce, the Emberton III is a powerful speaker that has classic Marshall performance embedded in its DNA. It probably startled my neighbours, but they should be grateful I’m willing to share my exceptional music taste.

Now available in the new Vintage Black and Black and Silver colourways (alongside four other stylish options), there’s an Emberton III that’s sure to align with your personal aesthetic. Explore the range via the link below.