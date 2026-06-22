Mido’s Sub-$1,500 Ocean Star 200 Cops an 80-Hour Power Reserve Upgrade

By Ben McKimm - News Updated: 22 June, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Mido released the new generation Ocean Star 200 dive watch.

The stainless-steel case measures 41mm across and 11.65mm thick.

It features the Caliber 80 movement with an 80-hour reserve.

A Nivachron balance spring improves the movement’s magnetic resistance capabilities.

Retail pricing in Australia starts at a highly competitive $1350 AUD.

Dive watches occupy a crowded segment of the horological market where minor updates are often heralded as groundbreaking achievements. Mido has approached the category with a quieter consistency, refining its core models rather than attempting drastic reinventions. The Ocean Star collection has served as the brand’s aquatic flagship for decades, offering robust construction without demanding the premium associated with Swiss heavyweights. The latest iteration of the Ocean Star 200 arrives as a measured evolution of a highly familiar silhouette.

The updated case dimensions tell the true story of this release, landing at an approachable 41mm in diameter with a conservative 47.03mm lug-to-lug profile. Keeping the thickness down to a modest 11.65mm gives this diver a distinct ergonomic advantage over bulkier competitors in the sports category. While buyers often default to the Tudor Black Bay, Longines Hydroconquest, or entry-level Breitling Superoceans for robust dive watches, the inclusion of the Caliber 80 movement and a Nivachron balance spring at a fraction of those prices presents a compelling counter-argument.

This combination of wearable dimensions and elevated mechanical performance signals a clear intent to capture buyers seeking an everyday sports watch. Enthusiasts tracking the gradual upmarket shift of entry-level Swiss brands will note how the Swatch Group continues to leverage its manufacturing scale. The revised Ocean Star 200 acts as a prime indicator of where accessible mechanical watchmaking currently stands.

MIDO Ocean Star 200 Specs

Brand Mido Model/Reference Ocean Star Worldtimer (Ref. M026.830.16.030.00) Movement Caliber 80 (ETA C07.621 base) automatic Power Reserve Up to 80 hours Case Material 316L stainless steel Diameter 40.5mm Thickness 13.4mm Strap/Bracelet Black leather Bund-style strap (removable underlayer) Water Resistance 200 metres (20 bar) Price AUD$1,625 Scroll horizontally to view full table

MIDO Ocean Star 200 ref. M026.930.11.041.00 | Image: MIDO

Case Geometry, Grained Dials, and Architectural Evolution

The transition from the old version (reference M026.430.11.041.00) to the new-generation architecture introduces significant external alterations. Mido’s designers added an enlarged chamfer running down the case flanks, which visually slims the 41mm profile while adding sophisticated light play across the satin-finished and polished stainless-steel surfaces. Meanwhile, the screw-down crown benefits from an enlarged crown protector, reinforcing the case’s 200m (20 bar) water resistance rating during rigorous physical activity. The uni-directional rotating bezel utilises a durable aluminium ring, maintaining a classic, tactile aesthetic across the entire lineup.

Beneath the double-sided anti-reflecting sapphire glass lies the most striking visual upgrade: a deeply textured, sandblasted grained dial finish. This textured canvas is bounded by a newly framed dial flange that adds visual depth to the perimeter. You probably won’t take it here, but the legibility in turbid water or low-light conditions is handled by applied nickel indexes generously filled with Super-Luminova, paired with a redesigned seconds hand featuring a distinct luminous tip. The signature day-date aperture remains precisely positioned at 3 o’clock, offering dual-calendar practicality without disrupting the balanced dial symmetry.

1/ 5 MIDO Ocean Star 200 ref. M026.930.17.051.00 | Image: MIDO

To accommodate varying collector tastes, the new generation arrives in five distinct dial-and-bezel configurations. Reference M026.930.11.041.00 presents the classic maritime aesthetic with a blue sandblasted dial and a matching blue bezel, but for those favouring monochromatic versatility, reference M026.930.11.051.00 pairs a rich black sandblasted dial with a stark black bezel track.

The collection takes a bolder turn with reference M026.930.11.031.00, featuring a crisp white dial highlighted by vibrant orange accents across the first 15 minutes of the bezel and the tip of the seconds hand, while a more understated white-dial alternative is found in reference M026.930.11.011.00, which frames its bright canvas with contrasting black index borders and bezel markings. Finally, reference M026.930.17.051.00 mounts the black dial configuration onto a high-grade black rubber strap for dedicated aquatic utility.

MIDO Ocean Star 200 ref. M026.930.11.041.00 | Image: MIDO

Mechanics and The Caliber 80

Powering the updated diver is the Swatch Group’s robust Calibre 80 (specifically, the C07.621 configuration). This automatic movement provides a substantial 80-hour power reserve, allowing the watch to be taken off on Friday and remain accurate by Monday morning. It’s also important to note the integration of the Nivachron balance spring, a critical upgrade for daily wear that equips the escapement with superior resistance to modern magnetic fields emitted by laptops and mobile devices.

Notable Upgrades:

Extended 80-hour continuous power reserve capability.

Nivachron balance spring for enhanced anti-magnetic performance.

Day-Date complication integrated directly at the 3 o’clock position.

MIDO Ocean Star 200 ref. M026.930.11.041.00 | Image: MIDO

Editor’s Take

The entry-level Swiss diver market is notoriously difficult to crack as brands constantly shuffle specifications to justify their annual price increases. When compared directly to the Longines HydroConquest or the Tissot Seastar, the Mido Ocean Star 200 holds a distinct aesthetic and ergonomic space. We’re also impressed by how the 47.03 mm lug-to-lug distance ensures the 41 mm case avoids the severe overhanging issues that plague many modern sports watches on smaller wrists.

By implementing a grainy texture and sharpening the case lines, the brand successfully distances the Ocean Star from the rather sterile, pragmatic look of earlier iterations. It offers the wearer a sophisticated desk diver that remains fully capable of achieving its 200m depth rating in open water. The interchangeable satin and polished stainless-steel bracelet, complete with a deployant buckle and diver extension, adds to this versatile daily functionality. Well done, MIDO!

MIDO Ocean Star 200 ref. M026.930.11.041.00 | Image: MIDO

Price and Availability

The new generation Mido Ocean Star 200 officially launched in June 2026. Pricing begins at AUD$1,350 for models configured with a black rubber strap, while variants equipped with the interchangeable stainless-steel bracelet carry a retail price of AUD$1,400.

While the modern watch market tests the limits of consumer tolerance with constant price rises, a fully capable Swiss diver at this price point is a highly refreshing dose of reality.