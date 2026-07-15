10 Best Cars at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026

There’s no automotive gathering on earth that can match the Goodwood Festival of Speed. While traditional international motor shows have given way to predictable, corporate press releases and static convention halls filled with all shades of grey medium SUVs, the Duke of Richmond’s driveway remains the ultimate destination for absolute automotive enthusiasm. It’s an environment where legacy marques are held on the same pedestal as rule-breaking tuning houses, and unhinged restomod creators who meet to throw down the gauntlet, using the iconic hillclimb to prove that mechanical soul is still very much alive.

We spent the weekend on the ground, camera in hand, navigating the sensory overload of tyre smoke, race fuel, and stunning multi-million-dollar metal to capture the true standouts of this year’s festival. The theme of 2026 wasn’t defined by a single segment, but rather a clash of automotive philosophies. On one hand, we have wild, ultra-expensive retro-reimaginations going head-to-head with bleeding-edge hybrid hypercars and extreme track specials.

Now that we’ve dusted off our clothes and recovered from the tens of thousands of steps we took across the paddock, we’ve distilled the lineup down to the definitive icons. On our list below, you’ll find raw, air-cooled 1,000 HP monsters to bespoke lifestyle off-roaders and secret supercar revivals. Let’s check out the best cars of the Goodwood Festival of Speed for 2026.

Guntherwerks F-26 | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

1. Guntherwerks F-26

Price: approx. AUD$1,500,000 (POA)

We’d seen the F-26 all over social media in the lead-up to the event, but in person its a whole different ball game. Guntherwerks brought the house down on the Hillclimb with Project F-26, an air-cooled masterpiece inspired by the legendary Porsche 935 and 930 Slantnose. Built from an extensive carbon-fibre body that locks its weight to just 1,224 kg (2,700 lbs), it pushes well over 1,000 horsepower straight to the rear wheels via an analogue six-speed manual gearbox. Watching it attack the flint wall with fixed slantnose headlights and that rear wing was a reminder that nobody does analog 911s quite like this team. Production is limited to just 26 examples worldwide, and we’d hazard a guess that they’re sold out.

Engine: 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged air-cooled flat-six (Rothsport co-developed)

4.0-litre twin-turbocharged air-cooled flat-six (Rothsport co-developed) Transmission: 6-speed manual

6-speed manual Maximum power: 1,000 hp (746 kW)

1,000 hp (746 kW) Maximum torque: 1,017 Nm (750 lb-ft) @ E85 fuel

1,017 Nm (750 lb-ft) @ E85 fuel Acceleration (0–100 km/h): ~3.0 seconds

~3.0 seconds Acceleration (0–200 km/h): Under 9.0 seconds

Under 9.0 seconds Top speed: Over 333 km/h

Defender Vertex | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

2. Defender Vertex

Price: from $TBA

Land Rover brought their brand-new flagship “tough luxury” variant, the Defender Vertex, to Goodwood for its public debut. Sitting alongside the X-Dynamic trim lines, the Australian-spec Vertex model dials up the mechanical theatre by utilising JLR’s P425 5.0-litre supercharged V8. This deploys a healthy 313 kW of power and ensures that when you bury your right foot, the nose lifts, and you experience the glorious sound of supercharger whine.

Visually, the Vertex adds a muscular, wider exterior profile featuring extended front and rear bumpers in Shadow Atlas Matte and aggressive lower-body cladding that cleanly elongates the bodyside. Our favourite detailing is the bright yellow brake callipers, paired with matching yellow exposed rear recovery eyes, adding a brilliant touch of rugged contrast to a package rolling on 22-inch Diamond Turned wheels.

Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 (P425)

5.0-litre supercharged V8 (P425) Transmission: 8-speed automatic

8-speed automatic Maximum power: 313 kW (425 hp) @ 6,600 rpm

313 kW (425 hp) @ 6,600 rpm Maximum torque: 550 Nm @ 1,800–5,000 rpm

550 Nm @ 1,800–5,000 rpm Acceleration (0–100 km/h): 5.8 seconds

5.8 seconds Acceleration (0–200 km/h): N/A

N/A Top speed: 191 km/h

TWR Supercat | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

3. TWR Supercat

Price: from approx. £225,000 (approx. AUD$430,000+ base)

With Carl Cox in the passenger seat, TWR is resurrecting one of the most celebrated names in British motorsport history. Tom Walkinshaw’s son, Fergus, brought the fully realised TWR Supercat to the Duke’s driveway. Based on the classic Jaguar XJS and designed with a wild, widebody digital signature from designer Khyzyl Saleem, the Supercat swaps its old heavy steel panels for a lightweight carbon-fibre monocoque that sheds nearly 10 per cent of its factory kerb weight. The highlight is the hand-built, supercharged 5.6-litre V12 screaming through an open-gate manual gearbox, capped off by a ducktail spoiler and an aggressive rear diffuser.

Engine: 5.6-litre supercharged V12

5.6-litre supercharged V12 Transmission: 6-speed manual

6-speed manual Maximum power: 660 hp (492 kW)

660 hp (492 kW) Maximum torque: 730 Nm (538 lb-ft)

730 Nm (538 lb-ft) Acceleration (0–100 km/h): ~3.4 seconds

~3.4 seconds Acceleration (0–200 km/h): Under 10.5 seconds

Under 10.5 seconds Top speed: Over 322 km/h

Renault 5 Turbo 3E | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

4. Renault 5 Turbo 3E

Price: One-off factory prototype (N/A)

Renault injected serious retro-futurism into the event by letting their all-electric drift machine, the Renault 5 Turbo 3E, loose on the Hill. Built on a bespoke spaceframe chassis as a direct homage to the wild 1980s R5 Turbo 1 and Turbo 2 homologation specials, the 3E deploys two electric motors across the rear axle, outputting a mountain-flattening 700 Nm of instant torque. With huge full-height air-intake panels, a giant rear wing, and custom pixel-art styling accents, this battery-powered pocket rocket spent most of its weekend destroying its rear tyres.

Engine: Dual electric motors (Rear-driven configuration)

Dual electric motors (Rear-driven configuration) Transmission: Single-speed direct drive

Single-speed direct drive Maximum power: 380 hp (280 kW) / 500 hp peak

380 hp (280 kW) / 500 hp peak Maximum torque: 700 Nm

700 Nm Acceleration (0–100 km/h): 3.5 seconds

3.5 seconds Acceleration (0–200 km/h): Under 9.0 seconds

Under 9.0 seconds Top speed: 200 km/h

Kimera EVO38 Collezione Martini | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

5. Kimera EVO38 Collezione Martini

Price: approx. €1,150,000 (approx. AUD$1,850,000)

Italian boutique outfit Kimera Automobili returned to the spotlight with their EVO38 Collezione Martini, renewing one of motorsport’s most iconic partnerships. While it’s not their EVO39 bespoke 5.0-litre twin-turbo V8-engined car developed by Koenigsegg, it’s still an unhinged Lancia 037 tribute that wraps a twin-charged, 640-horsepower inline-four engine inside a featherweight carbon structure painted in authentic Martini Racing livery. Unlike its rear-drive predecessor, the EVO38 employs a modern all-wheel-drive system to manage power, while the open, milled-aluminium gated manual shifter remains beautifully exposed within a carbon-trimmed cockpit.

Engine: 2.1-litre twin-charged (Turbocharger + Supercharger) inline-four

2.1-litre twin-charged (Turbocharger + Supercharger) inline-four Transmission: 6-speed gated manual

6-speed gated manual Maximum power: 640 hp (477 kW)

640 hp (477 kW) Maximum torque: 600 Nm

600 Nm Acceleration (0–100 km/h): ~3.0 seconds

~3.0 seconds Acceleration (0–200 km/h): Under 10.0 seconds

Under 10.0 seconds Top speed: Over 300 km/h

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Manthey Racing Kit | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

6. Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Manthey Racing Kit

Price: from AUD$416,500 (excluding Manthey track kit upgrade)

Fresh off its destruction of the Nürburgring Nordschleife electric lap record with a blistering 6:55.533 time, the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT equipped with the new factory-supported Manthey Kit made its public debut. The heart of this upgrade is an aero package that triples downforce compared to the standard model, generating 740 kg of total downforce at top speed. Backed by an optimised high-voltage battery architecture that pushes maximum discharge current to 1,300 amps, it’s an EV weapon that clawed its way up the hillclimb with the sorts of grip and cornering stability that bends your eyes and mind when you see it in person.

Engine: High-performance dual electric motors

High-performance dual electric motors Transmission: 2-speed rear / 1-speed front automatic

2-speed rear / 1-speed front automatic Maximum power: 815 hp base / 1,019 hp overboost (600 kW system output)

815 hp base / 1,019 hp overboost (600 kW system output) Maximum torque: 1,270 Nm (Launch Control enabled)

1,270 Nm (Launch Control enabled) Acceleration (0–100 km/h): 2.2 seconds

2.2 seconds Acceleration (0–200 km/h): Under 6.4 seconds

Under 6.4 seconds Top speed: 310 km/h

Audi Nuvolari | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

7. Audi Nuvolari

Price: from approx. USD$2,500,000+ (Limited production run)

Undoubtedly the biggest surprise of the entire festival, we certainly didn’t expect to see it on the stand, but Audi caught everyone completely off guard by giving their all-new, top-secret Nuvolari supercar its official dynamic debut on the Hillclimb. Acting as the spiritual, near-production hybrid successor to the beloved R8, the Nuvolari pairs a twin-turbo V8 with an advanced electric system to deploy a massive 987 horsepower. Driven up the Duke’s driveway by Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen, it immediately cemented its monolithic, ultra-wide, minimal stance and Lamborghini Temerario-like V8 exhaust note as one of the weekend’s highlights. Production will be strictly limited to 499 units globally.

Engine: 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 paired with a high-output hybrid system

4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 paired with a high-output hybrid system Transmission: 8-speed automatic / Quattro predictive drivetrain

8-speed automatic / Quattro predictive drivetrain Maximum power: 987 hp (736 kW)

987 hp (736 kW) Maximum torque: Over 1,000 Nm

Over 1,000 Nm Acceleration (0–100 km/h): 2.7 seconds

2.7 seconds Acceleration (0–200 km/h): Under 7.8 seconds

Under 7.8 seconds Top speed: 350 km/h (217 mph)

Totem GT Sport Prototipo (SP) | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

8. Totem GT Sport Prototipo (SP)

Price: from approx. €570,000 (approx. AUD$920,000 base)

Look, we’re not picky, but if we could pick up the keys to any of these vehicles, it might be this one. Italian craftsman Totem Automobili brought their GT Sport Prototipo (SP) to the festival, and like Singer to Porsches, this celebrates the art of classic Alfa Romeo restomods. Built around a carbon-fibre monocoque, the GT Sport Prototipo features custom bodywork widened by 130mm to accommodate a revised track, custom ORAM electronically adjustable suspension, and a large lower front intake. The beating heart of the vehicles is a sub-180kg dry-sump 3.2-litre twin-turbo V6 sending 740 hp down to the rear tyres, managed via a gorgeous open-gate shifter milled from solid billet aluminium.

Engine: 3.2-litre twin-turbocharged V6 (Italtecnica Gloria SP)

3.2-litre twin-turbocharged V6 (Italtecnica Gloria SP) Transmission: 6-speed manual transaxle with open-gate shifter

6-speed manual transaxle with open-gate shifter Maximum power: 740 hp (471 kW) @ 7,200 rpm

740 hp (471 kW) @ 7,200 rpm Maximum torque: 750 Nm @ 5,000 rpm

750 Nm @ 5,000 rpm Acceleration (0–100 km/h): 2.8 seconds

2.8 seconds Acceleration (0–200 km/h): Under 8.5 seconds

Under 8.5 seconds Top speed: 250 km/h (electronically limited)

Singer DLS Turbo | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

9. Singer DLS Turbo

Price: Commission-based from approx. USD$3,000,000 (~AUD$4,500,000)

We had to give a special shoutout to Singer Vehicle Design here, because we saw not one, not two, not three, but six Singer DLS Turbo commissions turn up for the Goodwood FOS. This model completely drops subtlety from the brand’s vocabulary, and they even had the Duke of Richmond himself sit as a passenger in the unhinged DLS Turbo up his own front yard. Inspired directly by the legendary 1977 Porsche 934/5 endurance racer, this bespoke widebody carbon 911 adds an extreme 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six that revs all the way to a screaming 9,000 rpm. Fitted with an (at the time) highly controversial, “Loop” carbon-fibre rear racing wing and side-exit hybrid titanium exhaust pipes, it stood as a masterclass in extreme, lightweight, track-focused engineering at the festival this year. Trust us, you have to see it in person.

Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six (Air/Water-cooled hybrid setup)

3.8-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six (Air/Water-cooled hybrid setup) Transmission: 6-speed manual

6-speed manual Maximum power: 710 hp (529 kW) @ 9,000 rpm

710 hp (529 kW) @ 9,000 rpm Maximum torque: 745 Nm (553 lb-ft)

745 Nm (553 lb-ft) Acceleration (0–100 km/h): ~2.9 seconds

~2.9 seconds Acceleration (0–200 km/h): Under 8.0 seconds

Under 8.0 seconds Top speed: Over 340 km/h

Vagabund x MINI Countryman | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

10. Vagabund x MINI Countryman

Price: Custom designer one-off show car (N/A)

Rounding out our favourites from the paddocks is the collaboration between Austrian lifestyle studio Vagabund and MINI, showcasing one of their customised Countryman S ALL4 show cars inspired by festival and music culture. Boasting widened 3D-printed wheel arches, a raised off-road suspension ride height, and bespoke laser-cut aluminium roof racks styled like speaker mesh covers, the cars look incredibly rugged. Our favourite detail is found in the rear-side windows, which have been replaced with custom housings that frame a massive, functional, high-end outdoor sound system designed to serve as a mobile stage. Like a rolling Bluetooth speaker on wheels.