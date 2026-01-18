Home/Culture/Architecture
Crows nest station sydney metro design award
ARCHITECTURE

Crows Nest Station Just Won a Global Design Award. If That Surprises You, Look Again

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Published:

Readtime: 3 min

The Lowdown:

Image: Sydney Metro

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

If you’re at all surprised to hear that Crows Nest Station has just picked up a global design award, you’re probably not alone. Train stations are meant to get you from A to B, not feature in international design competitions. But that reaction says more about how little attention most of us pay to the infrastructure we use every day than about the station itself.

Sydney Metro confirmed that Crows Nest Station has been awarded Best Rail or Transit Project at the Engineering News-Record Global Best Projects Awards. And it’s not even Sydney Metro’s first international nod. The city’s new metro stations are being designed with a level of care that still feels unfamiliar to many Sydney commuters. Especially in comparison to our heavy rail stations. Town Hall station on a hot summer’s day, anyone?

Crows nest station sydney metro design award 4
Image: Sydney Metro

Around the world, fancy metro stations are actually fairly commonplace. The grand chandeliers and marble halls of the Moscow Metro remain some of the most famous civic interiors ever built. In New York, parts of the New York City Subway, from City Hall Station to restored historic concourses, show how even hard-working transport networks can carry architectural intent. Stockholm’s metro leans heavily into art and design; it’s often described as the world’s longest gallery. Sydney is not the odd one out here. In 2023, Gadigal Station picked up a Prix Versailles world title for architecture. Now, Crows Nest has followed with its own global recognition.

Crows nest station sydney metro design award 3
Image: Sydney Metro

Crows Nest Station, which opened in August 2024, was delivered by the Crows Nest Design Consortium led by SMEC, with architecture by Woods Bagot. Built deep underground on a constrained site, the six-level station uses long-span structural engineering to open up the platform and concourse. Columns are spaced up to 25 metres apart, improving circulation and sightlines.

The station’s design draws heavily on its local surroundings, both above and below ground. Platform pavers reference historic materials uncovered during excavation, and were reworked into a contemporary geometric pattern. The brickwork and steel detailing echo the surrounding village streetscape, making the station feel more at home in Crows Nest rather than looking out of place.

Crows nest station sydney metro design award 2
Image: Sydney Metro

Art plays a role, too. Ceramic Wall Relief, a series of nine tile collage panels by artist Esther Stewart, frames both station entrances with handmade glazed tiles that reference North Sydney’s brick and tile-making past.

Built to last 120 years, with step-free access, generous lifts and wide concourses, around 9,700 passengers pass through Crows Nest Station each weekday, heading to Chatswood in four minutes or Sydenham in under twenty. Most will never know it’s won a global award. Which is fine. Because the best transport design rarely demands attention. It earns trust instead, one commute at a time.

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Alef Aeronautics' Model A | Image: Alef Aeronautics
CARS

World’s First Modern Flying Car Takes Flight and Enters Mass Production

Logan paul pikachu illustrator card auction
ENTERTAINMENT

Logan Paul’s World-Record Pokémon Card is Up For Grabs, Already Fetching Multi-Millions

Best Gifts for Watch Lovers | Image: Man of Many
WATCHES

20+ Best Gifts for Watch Lovers

Best Gifts Under $200 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

20+ Best Gifts Under $200

Best Alcohol Gifts | Image: Man of Many
DRINKS

40+ Best Alcohol Gift Ideas

Pikachu and poké ball 72152
GAMING

LEGO Pokémon Sets Have Arrived, Pre-Order Details and Pricing Confirmed

Best wineries in Victoria
DRINKS

10 Best Wineries in Victoria, According to a Sommelier

Best of 2025 man of many
CULTURE

10 Most Read Man of Many Articles of 2025 Revealed

Zoe saldaña
ENTERTAINMENT

Zoe Saldaña Now the Highest-Grossing Actor of All Time

Sophie turner lara croft
MOVIES & TV

First Look at Sophie Turner as ‘Lara Croft’ in Amazon’s Upcoming Tomb Raider Series

Château de la messardière
TRAVEL

Inside the $30,000 Per Night ‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 French Riviera Hotel

One battle after another
MOVIES & TV

Golden Globes 2026: Biggest Winners and Losers Revealed (Full List)

Ferrari roma spider front three quarter
CARS

2026 Ferrari Roma Spider Review: 1960s “La Dolce Vita” Throwback

Seiko 145th anniversary releases
WATCHES

Seiko Marks its 145th Anniversary with a Quartet of History-Inspired Watches

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Omega
WATCHES

OMEGA Speedmaster Moonwatch ‘Reverse Panda’ Revealed, Priced for Australia

Bottle of coke
ENTERTAINMENT

Person Claims to Have Perfectly Replicated Coca-Cola After Years of Research, Here’s the Recipe

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Best short hairstyles for men | Image: Ahmad Ebadi
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

12 Best Short Hairstyles for Men, According to a Barber (2026)