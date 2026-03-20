Klub Ksubi’s New Capsule Is Built for Nights Out, Not Lying Low

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 20 Mar 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 2 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

You might not remember what happened after midnight, but the photos will last forever, and that’s the lane Ksubi is stepping into with Klub Ksubi, its first capsule built specifically for nights out.

The 12-piece collection pushes the Australian label beyond its usual mix of denim and graphic tees, reworking both for after-dark wear.

Image: Ksubi

At the centre are satin diner shirts and statement tees, finished with hot-fixed crystals that catch the light as the night moves between dive bars, dancefloors and VIP sections. Ksubi’s Chitch and Maxx denim fits also get the treatment, updated with darker washes and custom appliqué detailing that leans more club than casual. It’s fashion designed entirely for nightlife and music culture.

Ksubi has always played in the streetwear space, but this is the first time it’s come out after dark. These aren’t pieces you throw on for a coffee run. They’re built for low light and crowded rooms, with graphics like “Extreme Noise Division” and “Haunted By Lovers” leaning into that same energy, pulling from the brand’s underground roots without overcomplicating things.

Image: Ksubi

And it’s this simplicity that works so well. In a world where the uniform for going out is either a button-up that feels a bit too safe or the same oversized tee you wore during the day (you know which one I’m talking about).

The Klub Ksubi capsule sits in that sweet spot. You’re not overdressed. It’s late-night club fashion to impress.

Pricing sits in line with Ksubi’s premium positioning, but pushes higher with the added detailing. Tees land around $160, satin shirts between $180 and $200, while denim sits at $300. Outerwear climbs quickly, with varsity and leather jackets reaching $900 and $950, respectively.

Klub Ksubi is available from 19 March 2026 via KSUBI.com and at flagship stores in Sydney, Melbourne, New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago.

Image: Ksubi

Image: Ksubi

Image: Ksubi

Image: Ksubi

Image: Ksubi

Image: Ksubi