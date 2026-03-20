Aimé Leon Dore x Technics SL-1200M7ALD Might Be the Best-Looking Turntable We’ve Seen in Years

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 20 Mar 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Key Highlights

Aimé Leon Dore reworks the iconic Technics SL-1200 with a Mulberry Green and gold finish

Built on Technics’ proven direct-drive platform with the same stable, DJ-ready performance

Limited release, available exclusively via Aimé Leon Dore with US-only shipping

Priced at USD $2,100 (~AUD $3,200), with cartridge sold separately

You don’t have to follow everything Aimé Leon Dore does to know a good Technics when you see one. And this might be the best-looking version of the SL-1200 we’ve seen in years.

Teaming up with Technics to rework the iconic SL-1200, Aimé Leon Dore has created something that looks as good, if not better, than it sounds.

Detail of the tonearm base and anti-skate controls in gold finish | Image: Aimé Leon Dore / Technics

Finished in ALD’s signature Mulberry Green with gold accents, the SL-1200M7ALD lands somewhere between hi-fi equipment and something you pay money to see locked behind a glass box with a sign that says no touching.

Underneath all the trimmings is one of the best turntables money can buy. You’re getting the same coreless direct-drive motor, the same stable, accurate playback, and the same S-shaped tonearm DJs have trusted for decades. It’s built for proper use, not just display.

But let’s be honest. Most people aren’t buying this for the torque specs. They’re thinking about how it looks sitting next to a stack of records, or whether it finally gives them a reason to start collecting vinyl properly.

Wide angle showing the full deck with pitch control and branding plate | Image: Aimé Leon Dore / Technics

Ask the designer behind the project, and you’ll discover there’s a far more important story being told than just a gorgeous-looking turntable.

For Aimé Leon Dore founder Teddy Santis, the project is tied closely to his early exposure to New York’s club scene. A place where Technics decks weren’t just gear, they were part of the culture.

“Between ’99 and ’01 you could catch me at a high school dance, a sweet sixteen, or trying to sneak into Tunnel on a Sunday morning to hear Carl Cox close his set,” said Santis in an email.

“Technics sat right at the centre of that world. It connected everything I loved through one machine,” he said.

Even today, Santis admits he’s still “in love with the object itself,” calling it one of the most beautiful designs ever made.

“This project feels like a full-circle moment, a way to pay respect to something that’s been part of my life and continues to inspire me.”

There’s just one catch. It’s only available in the USA.

The SL-1200M7ALD is exclusive to Aimé Leon Dore and only ships within the US. So, unless you’ve got a workaround, this is one of those pieces you’ll admire from a distance or pay a premium to get your hands on.

Studio shot of the SL-1200M7ALD highlighting its design-led finish | Image: Aimé Leon Dore / Technics

Key Specs

Motor: Direct drive

Speeds: 33 / 45 / 78 RPM

Pitch Control: ±8% / ±16%

Tonearm: S-shaped aluminium

Platter: Die-cast aluminium (13.07″)

Torque: ≥1.8kg/cm

Outputs: Dual RCA stereo

Playback: Fully manual

Includes: Dust cover, RCA cable, EP adapter, co-branded slip mat

Cartridge: Not included

Pricing: USD$2,100 (~AUD $3,200)

Availability: US only.

Three-quarter angle of the SL-1200M7ALD with gold hardware accents | Image: Aimé Leon Dore / Technics

Low-profile side angle highlighting the matte green finish and build quality | Image: Aimé Leon Dore / Technics

Full deck view showing the co-branded slip mat and classic SL-1200 layout | Image: Aimé Leon Dore / Technics

Close-up of the tonearm assembly and pitch adjustment in ALD’s signature colourway | Image: Aimé Leon Dore / Technics

Gold-finished S-shaped tonearm and pitch control slider detail | Image: Aimé Leon Dore / Technics