Home/Culture/Drinks
State of hops report 0003 state of the hops report cycastudio 14
DRINKS

New Data Says Gen Z and Millennial Women Are Driving Australia’s Beer Market

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Updated:

Readtime: 5 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • Younger Millennial and Gen Z women adopt beer faster than young men in the same age brackets.
  • Carlton Dry 3.5% acts as the number one commercial growth vehicle for young female consumers.
  • Baby Boomer women maintain their beer consumption at a steadier rate than Baby Boomer men.
  • Male spending remains heavily concentrated inside high-volume domestic full-strength cartons.
  • Asahi Super Dry captures the premium social-occasion market among both young men and women.

The Australian beer market has relied on a predictable, heavily male consumer base to clear its inventory for decades. However, new retail data from Endeavour Group’s State of the Hops report has revealed a major demographic realignment taking place beneath the surface of national sales figures. While total female participation in the beer category experienced a slow macro decline over the last five years (settling at just over 25 per cent of total consumers in 2025), the youngest generations of women are actively bucking this nationwide trend.

The behavioural divide between older and younger female drinkers is the standout trend for us in this report. While older female demographics are moving away from the category, Gen Z and Millennial women are adopting beer at a faster rate than their male peers. With the report examining national retail networks, beer has officially emerged as the second-fastest-growing liquor category year-on-year for both Younger and Older Millennial women, placing it ahead of hard seltzers, cider, and sweet pre-mixed spirits.

This sudden rise of young female buyers forces major operations to update their product development plans. Brands can no longer rely on hypermasculine marketing tropes or bitter, heavy-liquor profiles to maintain market share. Now, they must understand how male and female palates diverge. More specifically, which bottles are crossing the gender divide? This has become the primary recruitment challenge for the beverage industry.

State of hops report 0002 state of the hops report cycastudio 16
Image: Endeavour

Generational Differences for Female Drinkers

When we take a close look at the State of the Hops data, it demonstrates a stark generational contradiction. On a macro level, women appear to be slowly leaving the beer category, with their market share dropping to roughly 25 per cent in 2025. However, this drop is driven almost entirely by older demographics shifting their spending into adjacent liquor categories.

When you isolate the younger cohorts, the data flips, and the data shows Gen Z and Younger Millennial females are adopting beer faster than young males.

Interestingly, the older generation presents its own unique challenge. While Baby Boomer men are rapidly dropping their beer intake to shrink that belly, consumption among Baby Boomer women is declining at a much slower pace. This proves that female engagement with beer is highly age-segmented, requiring bottle shops to market distinct products to different age brackets rather than treating female shoppers as a single, uniform group.

State of hops report 0000 state of the hops report cycastudio 18
Image: Endeavour

Palate Divergence and Subcategory Preferences

When looking at where the two genders spend their money, differences emerge in flavour preferences. Male consumers maintain a much higher volume share inside classic, heavy subcategories, including traditional full-strength lager, bitter Australian craft beer, mid-strength cartons, and heavy international imports.

Here’s how certain beer styles appeal to different gender audiences:

  • Full-Strength Lager: Heavily Male-Dominated
  • Craft Beer: Heavily Male-Dominated
  • Light Premix & Vodka: Heavily Female-Dominated
  • Low-Carb & Mid-Strength: Gender Balanced Growth

When female consumers step away from the beer fridge, their spending migrates directly into white spirits, with vodka, sparkling wine, and light pre-mixed RTDs capturing the vast majority of their volume.

This explains why heavy, bitter beer styles struggle to recruit women. To successfully pull female shoppers back from the RTD section at Dan’s, beer brands have to offer clean, sessionable liquid profiles that mimic the refreshing, low-bloat qualities of a basic vodka-and-soda.

State of hops report 0007 state of the hops report cycastudio 4
Image: Endeavour

Brands Successfully Cracking the Gender Code

Only a select few brands are successfully navigating this gender divide by formulating modern, easy-drinking beers. The report identifies Carlton Dry 3.5% as the absolute number-one growth driver across the Gen Z, Younger Millennial, and Older Millennial cohorts combined. By perfectly combining the extreme popularity of the low-carb movement with a sessionable mid-strength ABV, Carlton Dry 3.5% has created a completely gender-neutral product.

BrandTarget Growth DemographicWinning Liquid Attribute
Carlton Dry 3.5%Gen Z, Younger & Older MillennialsBridges low-carb crispness with a functional mid-strength ABV
Asahi Super DryGen Z & Younger MillennialsPremium dry aesthetic tailored for group social settings
Stone & Wood Pacific AleOlder MillennialsHighly accessible, tropical fruit-forward craft entry point
Scroll horizontally to view full table

Sitting right behind Carlton Dry 3.5% in the female recruitment race is Asahi Super Dry. As the second-largest growth contributor among Gen Z and Younger Millennials, Asahi meets demand for a clean, premium option that looks stylish in group social settings. Finally, rounding out the generational favourites are Victoria Bitter for Gen Z, Hahn Super Dry for Younger Millennials, and Stone & Wood for Older Millennials.

Each of these labels is using established market trust to introduce lighter, highly sessionable variants that appeal equally to men and women.

State of hops report 0006 state of the hops report cycastudio 5
Image: Endeavour

Commercial Realities of the Modern Beverage Market

The report demonstrates that the Australian liquor market’s top-heavy reliance on male full-strength slab buyers is a fading business model.

With total domestic alcohol consumption tightening, the brands securing long-term financial stability are those successfully formulating crisp, easy-drinking beers that appeal directly to the incoming wave of younger, more health-conscious female shoppers. Rather than trying to force traditional, bitter profiles onto a changing retail audience, the smart commercial money is backing mid-strength, low-carb options that match the mindful, social drinking habits of modern Australian women.

Shop Beer at Dan Murphy’s

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

More about Ben
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Balenciaga silver bracelet resembling a hose clamp with engraved logo and screw detail.
CULTURE

Balenciaga’s $1,300 Hose Clamp Is Industrial Fashion Gone Mad

Iphone 18 pro burgundy
TECH

iPhone 18 Pro Release Date and Every Rumour We’ve Seen So Far

Tattoo artist wearing a cap inks intricate design on a man's forearm in black and white.
ADVICE

The 40+ Best Tattoo Ideas for Men: Small, Meaningful & Arm Designs

Toni Collette in a tense scene from the horror film Hereditary, with a shocked expression and dim lighting.
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time—According to Science

Qantas a350 ulr project sunrise 0028 fc and bc stills 0005
TRAVEL

Inside Qantas’s Project Sunrise ‘World’s Longest Flight’ A350-1000ULR Cabins

Two men with buzz cuts, one in sunglasses and a casual shirt, the other in a suit, against a gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

The Best Buzz Cut and Fade Haircuts for Men: A Barber’s Guide (2026)

Activewear feature image
STYLE

From Athleisure to Athluxury: 10 Best Premium Activewear Labels For Men

Roger federer oliver peoples r19
STYLE

The Designer Accessories Every Well-Dressed Man Should Have On His Radar

Argentina captain Lionel Messi celebrates a goal at the 2026 World Cup.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Lionel Messi’s Football Diet & Workout Plan

Longines master collection
WATCHES

Longines’ Hot Streak Continues with the New Master Collection

Mcu chronological order how to watch every marvel movie and series in the timeline
MOVIES & TV

MCU Chronological Order: How to Watch Every Marvel Movie and Series in the Timeline

Pitti uomo 2026 men's fashion trends
CULTURE

The Best Street Style Looks From Pitti Uomo 2026 Prove a Relaxed Fit is Still King

Daniel Craig in a tuxedo aiming a gun, wearing a silver watch, with a focused expression against a dark background.
WATCHES

A Complete List of All James Bond 007 Watches

Apple wallet ios27 updates 1
TECH

With iOS 27, Apple Fixes the Most Annoying Thing About Apple Wallet

Man with styled short haircut and full beard in profile view against a soft gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

12 Best Short Haircuts & Hairstyles for Men, According to a Barber (2026)

Man with glasses laughing while reading a red book indoors.
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Daniel Craig in blue beach shorts standing in clear shallow ocean water under bright sunlight.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 Workout Plan and Diet

Palace skateboards x nike for the three lions 0000 generative fill
STYLE

10 Best World Cup Fashion Collaborations That Are Actually Worth Your Money

Volvo ex60 review 0019 dscf8942
CARS

2026 Volvo EX60 Review: Scandinavian Serenity in the Spanish Mountains

Asmr artist smiling with floral hair accessories, seated in front of decorative holiday foliage and warm lighting.
ENTERTAINMENT

31 Best ASMR Artists: The Top Channels on YouTube