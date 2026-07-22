Eight Sleep Pod 5 Review: I Slept on Both, Here’s What Actually Changed

By Mr Scott Purcell, CFA - News Updated: 23 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 7 min The Lowdown: After a year and a half on the Pod 4 and two weeks on the new Pod 5, here's the honest answer to the only two questions that matter: should you upgrade, and should you buy one at all. Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Eight Sleep provided the Pod 5 for this review. Man of Many keeps full editorial independence and the opinions here are our own. We are not paying the Autopilot subscription, so where ongoing costs land on you, the buyer, we have flagged them from your perspective.

We had wanted to upgrade to a king bed for ages. For over a year, the only thing standing in the way was our Eight Sleep. Our Pod 4 was sized to the queen, and the thought of a bigger, nicer bed without it was enough to keep us in the smaller one. That is the most honest thing I can tell you about this product before we get into any of the specs. It is the one piece of technology I own that actually changed a life decision.

So when Eight Sleep sent through the new Pod 5, I was less interested in the launch reel and more interested in one question: strip away the expensive add-ons, and what has actually changed from the Pod 4 I have slept on for 18 months? Because that is the question the marketing never answers.

What this review is (and isn’t)

Eight Sleep will happily sell you a Pod 5 with a hydro-powered Blanket, a motorised Base and a Pillow Cover on top. Those are three separate purchases, each a significant extra outlay on top of the bed, and they are where most of the genuinely new features live. This review deliberately ignores all of them. I am reviewing the base Pod 5, the Cover and the Hub, which is what most people will actually buy, and comparing it to the base Pod 4. If you are weighing up the add-ons, that is a different, and much more expensive, conversation.

What actually changed, Pod 4 to Pod 5

Here is the blunt version. On the base unit, one thing genuinely improved, one thing is a bit better, and everything else feels the same.

The physical buttons are the real upgrade. The Pod 4 let you adjust the temperature by tapping the side of the mattress. It sounds clever until it is 3am, you are half asleep, and you cannot remember whether two taps means warmer or three taps means cooler. More than once I have sat there patting the bed like I was defusing something, and woken my partner doing it. The Pod 5 puts actual buttons on the side of the bed. It is a small change on paper and the biggest quality-of-life improvement in practice.

The Hub is quieter. Eight Sleep redesigned the Hub, the unit that does the heating and cooling, and it is noticeably less noticeable at night. If pump noise ever bothered you, this helps.

The redesigned Hub is quieter than the Pod 4’s. Image: Eight Sleep

Everything else feels the same. The cooling and heating performance, which is the whole point of the product, feels identical to me. It still cools to 12 degrees or heats to 43 degrees, each side independently, the same range as the Pod 4. The sleep tracking feels the same. Autopilot, the automation that nudges your temperature through the night, behaves the same. I could not tell you I was getting better data or smarter adjustments, because I am not.

Why it is still the best thing in my bedroom

If the base upgrade sounds underwhelming, that is because the Pod was already extraordinary. For anyone who has never slept on one, here is what earns the hype, roughly in the order it matters to us.

The cooling, and falling asleep faster. This is the headline. A cool bed at the moment you get in, holding through the night, is the single biggest change to how quickly I fall asleep. Through a Sydney summer it does the job an air conditioner cannot, on the surface you actually touch.

This is the headline. A cool bed at the moment you get in, holding through the night, is the single biggest change to how quickly I fall asleep. Through a Sydney summer it does the job an air conditioner cannot, on the surface you actually touch. Two sides, two temperatures. My partner and I run at completely different temperatures. The Pod ends that negotiation. Her side, my side, no compromise, no doona tug of war.

My partner and I run at completely different temperatures. The Pod ends that negotiation. Her side, my side, no compromise, no doona tug of war. The pre-warm and pre-cool. Getting into a bed that is already set to the right temperature, rather than one you have to wait to warm up, is a genuine luxury you stop being able to live without.

Getting into a bed that is already set to the right temperature, rather than one you have to wait to warm up, is a genuine luxury you stop being able to live without. The tracking. Sleep stages, heart rate, the nightly report. It is the data that made me take sleep seriously in the first place.

Sleep stages, heart rate, the nightly report. It is the data that made me take sleep seriously in the first place. Snore tracking. Detection is built into the Autopilot software, so you get it on the base Cover without needing the motorised Base add-on. The Base is what physically elevates you to ease the snoring; the tracking itself is standard.

Detection is built into the Autopilot software, so you get it on the base Cover without needing the motorised Base add-on. The Base is what physically elevates you to ease the snoring; the tracking itself is standard. The vibration alarm. Waking to a gentle buzz on the mattress instead of a phone alarm blaring is a better way to start the day, and it does not wake the other person.

Two sides, two temperatures. Image: Eight Sleep

The honest downsides

No product is the best thing you own without you having looked hard for the flaws. Here are mine, and a few that other reviewers raise that you should know about even though I have not hit them.

The subscription is a fair thing to be annoyed about. To get the good features, the tracking, the alarms, the scheduled temperatures, you need an Autopilot membership on top of the hardware, from around $25 a month. You have bought the bed, and you are still renting its brain. I understand the gripe completely. My honest position is that subscriptions are annoying and this one is worth it, because you cannot really put a price on a good night’s sleep. But I should be straight with you: Man of Many was given this Pod and we are not the ones paying that monthly bill, so treat that as my view on the value, not on the sting of the invoice landing every month. Worth knowing: competitors like Sleepme have dropped their subscriptions entirely, and market hard against Eight Sleep on exactly this point.

Nightly sleep and health tracking in the app. Image: Eight Sleep

It is expensive. The base Pod 5 starts at AU$4,299, and that is before the Autopilot membership. The thing that takes the edge off is the trial: Eight Sleep offers a 30-night risk-free trial with a full refund, free return shipping and no restocking fee. So the real risk is a month of your time, not your money. If it does not change your sleep, send it back.

The app can be temperamental. I have had the odd glitch, though in fairness I suspect our patchy home wifi is more to blame than the software. Other reviewers report app bugs more consistently, so go in expecting a bit of fiddliness.

Things I have not experienced, but you should know reviewers raise: some owners report the Cover failing a couple of years in, just outside the two-year warranty, and because core functions run through the cloud, an outage in late 2025 reportedly left some beds stuck. In 18 months I have had none of this, our water has barely needed topping up, and setup was genuinely simple, but a fair review names the risks even when your own run has been clean.

Pricing

Base Pod 5: from AU$4,299 (confirm live before publish).

Autopilot membership: required on top of the hardware, from around $25 a month.

30-night risk-free trial, free returns. Warranty: 2 years standard, 5 years on the Enhanced or Elite plan.

The verdict

Two answers, because there are two of you reading this.

If you already own a Pod 4: don’t upgrade for the base unit. The one thing you gain is buttons instead of tapping, plus a slightly quieter Hub. That is a real improvement if the tap controls drive you or your partner mad, but it is not four thousand dollars of improvement. The only case for upgrading is if you specifically want the new add-ons, and that is a different review.

If you have never slept on an Eight Sleep: buy it. A thousand times over. It is genuinely the best product I own, the one I rearranged a bedroom around, and two weeks on the Pod 5 have done nothing to change that. Use the 30-night trial, sleep on it for a month, and see if you can go back. I could not.