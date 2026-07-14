Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins is Coaching Australia’s Newest National Team
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Readtime: 3 min
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Former Wallaby Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins has taken on a surprising new job, and he is recruiting. Cummins is the coach of the Quitaroos, billed as Australia’s newest national team, and the goal is not a premiership. It is helping Australians quit smoking and vaping together over eight weeks.
The idea leans on new research from Nicorette, conducted by YouGov, which found that 55% of Australians feel more motivated to quit with support from friends or their social circle, and 54% say quitting feels more achievable as a shared journey rather than going it alone. The same research points to sport as a common trigger, with 68% of smokers and vapers saying certain social moments around sport can spark the urge.
The Quitaroos is designed to flip that pressure into support, turning quitting into a team sport with Cummins in the coach’s chair.
The Quitaroos: Australia’s Team Quit-Smoking Squad
Coached by Nick Cummins, the Quitaroos is an eight-week initiative built around camaraderie rather than willpower alone. Members quit together, with Cummins offering encouragement through a group chat, sharing tips on what to expect and how to stay in the game week to week.
“Sport has always been about your mates having your back, on and off the field. Quitting smoking shouldn’t be any different,” Cummins said.
“I’ve seen firsthand how much easier it is to stay committed when you’ve got a team around you keeping you motivated.”
Alongside the coaching and community, participants receive guidance and support from Nicorette across the eight weeks, and go into the running to win $5,000 to support their quit journey. Full terms and conditions are available at nicorette.com.au.
- Coach: Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins
- Format: Eight-week, team-based quit initiative
- Support: Group coaching, community and guidance from Nicorette
- Prize: A chance to win $5,000 (see site for full T&Cs)
- Sign up: Join the Quitaroos
Why A Team Approach
Quitting is hard to do alone, and Nicorette‘s research suggests support makes a difference: 54% of Australians said quitting feels more achievable when it is shared rather than faced solo. The Quitaroos builds that support in by design, pairing a recognisable coach with a community all working toward the same goal at the same time.
FAQs
The Quitaroos is an eight-week, team-based initiative from Nicorette, coached by former Wallaby Nick Cummins, that encourages Australians to quit smoking and vaping together rather than alone.
Australians looking to quit smoking or vaping can sign up to join the team at nicorette.com.au/quitaroos.
The program runs across eight weeks, with coaching, community support and guidance from Nicorette throughout.
Participants go into the running to win $5,000 to support their quit journey. Full terms and conditions are available on the Nicorette website.
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