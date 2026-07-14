Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins is Coaching Australia’s Newest National Team

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Former Wallaby Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins has taken on a surprising new job, and he is recruiting. Cummins is the coach of the Quitaroos, billed as Australia’s newest national team, and the goal is not a premiership. It is helping Australians quit smoking and vaping together over eight weeks.

The idea leans on new research from Nicorette, conducted by YouGov, which found that 55% of Australians feel more motivated to quit with support from friends or their social circle, and 54% say quitting feels more achievable as a shared journey rather than going it alone. The same research points to sport as a common trigger, with 68% of smokers and vapers saying certain social moments around sport can spark the urge.

The Quitaroos is designed to flip that pressure into support, turning quitting into a team sport with Cummins in the coach’s chair.

The Honey Badger himself will provide encouragement to participants through a group chat | Image: Nicorette

The Quitaroos: Australia’s Team Quit-Smoking Squad

Coached by Nick Cummins, the Quitaroos is an eight-week initiative built around camaraderie rather than willpower alone. Members quit together, with Cummins offering encouragement through a group chat, sharing tips on what to expect and how to stay in the game week to week.

“Sport has always been about your mates having your back, on and off the field. Quitting smoking shouldn’t be any different,” Cummins said.

“I’ve seen firsthand how much easier it is to stay committed when you’ve got a team around you keeping you motivated.”

Alongside the coaching and community, participants receive guidance and support from Nicorette across the eight weeks, and go into the running to win $5,000 to support their quit journey. Full terms and conditions are available at nicorette.com.au.

Coach: Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins

Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins Format: Eight-week, team-based quit initiative

Eight-week, team-based quit initiative Support: Group coaching, community and guidance from Nicorette

Group coaching, community and guidance from Nicorette Prize: A chance to win $5,000 (see site for full T&Cs)

A chance to win $5,000 (see site for full T&Cs) Sign up: Join the Quitaroos

Why A Team Approach

Quitting is hard to do alone, and Nicorette‘s research suggests support makes a difference: 54% of Australians said quitting feels more achievable when it is shared rather than faced solo. The Quitaroos builds that support in by design, pairing a recognisable coach with a community all working toward the same goal at the same time.

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