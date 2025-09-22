13 Best Asian Fusion Restaurants in Sydney

Sydney is home to some of the best Asian fusion outside of Asia, but we aren’t complaining. So many places are popping up that it’s almost hard to choose. The good news for you is we’ve rounded up the best Asian fusion restaurants in Sydney, with options to satisfy the type of palate that doesn’t like sticking to just one cuisine. From Mee So, with the best selection, to Chin Chin dining for a fancier option, we’ve got all the best spots covered.

1. OGNI

Price: $$$ ($80-$120 per person)

Type of Asian fusion: Bangladeshi and Malaysian

Good : Nelson Bay calamari is on another planet, as is the signature OGNI ceviche.

Needs Work: The menu changes often, so it's not for those not open to experimentation.

The work of two MasterChef Australia alumni, Sarah Tiong and Rashedul ‘Rashie’ Hasan, OGNI is the best Asian fusion restaurant in Sydney. The word Ogni means “fire” in Bengali, so it makes sense that the pair would be mixing Bangladeshi and Malaysian flavours in this small Surry Hills restaurant. They’ve leaned on some of the country’s best producers to create fresh, vibrant, and delicious dishes that innovate and tell stories about their creators.

While the menu constantly changes to accommodate what’s in season, you can’t leave without trying the signature OGNI ceviche, featuring cured fish in an acid-green sauce of mint, chilli, and green mango. The menu leans fish-heavy, but you’ll find a mix of beef short ribs, chicken pasta, and even a pumpkin shnitty with red curry. That’s the beauty of fusion after all! It’s a shared menu with small plates, chutneys, and large plates.

Address: 204 Devonshire St, Surry Hills NSW 2010

Hours: Wed-Sat 5:30-10pm, Sun 5:30-9pm

Phone: 0420 445 650

2. Ms.G’s, Potts Point

Price: $$$ ($80-$120 per person)

Type of Asian fusion: Asian Australian

Good : This expansive space has a widespread reputation worldwide. The energy here is always buzzing, and it’s the perfect spot for excellent, unique food in an unpretentious space.

Needs Work: While the cocktail menu is impressive, the beer menu lacks variety. The food menu is also rather small and concise and might not cater to everyone.

The restaurant’s ambience, decor and purpose: Much like the rest of Potts Points restaurant offerings, Ms.G’s is elevated and sophisticated, with an undertone of a kitsch, industrial effortless coolness. The space itself is massive, which is one of the reasons it has solidified itself as a Sydney dining institution. You can sit back in a booth or an intimate wall-mounted table, or even try out the communal dining table. It’s designed to unite people and serve as Sydney’s one-stop Asian fusion hub. And if you ask us, it succeeds.

Creativity and innovation of the dishes: The menu is a unique blend of Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean and American flavours. Under the helm of Merivale, quality and innovation are standard practice here. Standouts for us include the cheeseburger spring rolls (we’ve never had anything like it), and the Vietnamese steak tartare with prawn crackers is yet another welcome combination of flavours. Don’t leave without ordering a cocktail – the Japanese Spritz with Aperol, yuzushu, mandarin, and prosecco is our go-to.

Address: 155 Victoria St, Potts Point NSW 2011

Hours: Mon & Thurs 5-10pm, Fri 5-11pm, Sat 12-11pm, Sun 12-9pm

Phone: (02) 9114 7342

3. Ho Jiak, Sydney CBD

Price: $$$ ($80-$120 per person)

Type of Asian fusion: Malaysian

Good : The authentic street food menu and ambience are perfect for large families. The restaurant has long tables and a fuss-free approach to dining. Lots of gluten-free and vegan offerings are available.

Needs Work: It can get jam-packed and loud on weekends. Expect to queue if you don't have a booking.

The restaurant’s ambience, decor and purpose: Ho Jiak is all about the food, more so than aesthetics, which makes it one of the best Asian fusion restaurants in Sydney for the street-style experience. The interior is bright, eclectic, and reminiscent of an unassuming Asian eatery in Penang. It feels homey, with each restaurant scattered with knick-knacks and framed photos of chef Junda Khoo’s family.

Creativity and innovation of the dishes: Think hearty, homestyle meals with a distinct hawker style and subtle Australian influences. While each restaurant has slightly different offerings, the laksa is hands-down one of the best we have ever had, and the Indomie Goreng with vegetables and seafood is also delicious.

Address: 125 York St, Sydney NSW 2000

Hours: Mon-Weds 11am-10pm, Thurs-Sat 11:30am-11pm, Sun 11:30am-10pm

Phone: (02) 8065 6954

Address: 92 Hay St, Haymarket NSW 2000

Hours: Mon-Weds 11 am-11pm, Thurs-Sat 11:30am-11pm, Sun 11:30am-10pm

Phone: (02) 8040 0252

Address: Shop 33 Strathfield Plaza, 11 The Boulevarde, Strathfield NSW 2135

Hours: Mon-Sun 10:30am-8:30pm

Phone: (02) 9008 8020

4. SOUL Dining, Sydney

Price: $$$ ($80-$120 per person)

Type of Asian fusion: Korean

Good : This rare, casual approach to fine dining is a refreshing injection into the Sydney foodie scene. It is situated in a great location in the centre of Sydney’s CBD.

Needs Work: Portions are on the smaller side for the price.

The restaurant’s ambience, decor and purpose: While the space is sleek and minimalist, it doesn’t feel overly fancy. It is dark and moody, making it the perfect spot for a date night or a romantic meal with close friends. SOUL Dining is designed to bring the contemporary vibes of Seoul to Sydney, and it does just that. You can even grab lunch to go, just like in Seoul.

Creativity and innovation of the dishes: While the idea of Korean Asian fusion isn’t precisely new to Sydney, with a plethora of restaurants popping up in recent years doing a similar thing, SOUL Dining is distinct in the way it crafts elaborate dishes fit for fine dining, which is atypical of Korean-Australian fusion. We recommend starting with the rice-wine-fermented bread (usually complementary) before moving on to the more daring dishes, like the truffle wagyu tartare. There are also classics like zucchini flowers, which balance the more exotic flavours.

Address: 2/50 Carrington St, Sydney NSW 2000

Hours: Mon-Fri 12-3pm & 5-10pm, Sat 12-3:30pm & 5:30-10pm

Phone: 0431 437 059

5. Cho Cho San, Potts Point

Price: $$ ($40-$80 per person)

Type of Asian fusion: Japanese

Good : Great cocktail list, vibrant community atmosphere, and an impressive dessert menu.

Needs Work: If you like wine, there aren't many by the glass (but the sake list is extensive).

The restaurant’s ambience, decor and purpose: Another Potts Point restaurant dipping its toes into the Asian fusion dining scene, Cho Cho San is a vibey, cosy spot infused with Japanese influence in the design and the menu. The space is pared-back, with a long communal table and more intimate seating options offering the right moment for every mood.

Creativity and innovation of the dishes: One of the best Asian fusion restaurants in Sydney for Japanese flavours, Cho Cho San is anything but ordinary Japanese cuisine. In the izakaya-style dining room, indulge in dry udon noodles, raw scallops and eggplant miso sticks, just to name a few. One of the best parts of the menu is the dessert section – the matcha green tea soft serve is simply delicious.

Address: 73 Macleay St, Potts Point NSW 2011

Hours: Mon-Thurs 5:30pm-12am, Fri-Sun 12pm-12am

Phone: (02) 9331 6601

6. Mee So, Sydney CBD

Price: $$ ($40-$80 per person)

Type of Asian fusion: Korean Japanese

Good : The drinks and the food are treated equally here. The menu is extensive, with plenty of options for all palates.

Needs Work: Can expect long wait times due to the diverse menu and the busy place.

The restaurant’s ambience, decor and purpose: With neon lights, colourful seating and a ceiling adorned with anime-style posters, Mee So is a fun place to gather with mates and enjoy a meal and drink.

Creativity and innovation of the dishes: Merging traditional flavours of Korean and Japanese cuisine, Mee So is known for its creative and experimental dishes and cocktails. Highlights include the spicy pork taco with fried kimchi, sour cream, lemon zest, and four ramen options. For drinks, you’ve got to go for a cocktail – the ‘Dots Obsession’ with soju, vodka, watermelon and mezcal is our favourite.

Located in: ibis Styles Sydney Central

Address: 27 Wentworth Ave, Sydney NSW 2010

Hours: Mon-Thur & Sun 11am-1pm, Fri-Sat 11am-11pm

Phone: (02) 7255 2100

7. Nam2, Zetland

Price: $$ ($40-$80 per person)

Type of Asian fusion: Southeast Asian

Good : It’s the perfect spot for after-work nibbles, group feasts or a quick lunch in between meetings.

Needs Work: The menu mainly features classic, safer options. The specials are often the same dishes.

The restaurant’s ambience, decor and purpose: One of the best Asian fusion restaurants in Sydney for South East Asian cuisine, Nam2 is an Art Deco-styled restaurant and bar in Green Square. Having opened just a few years ago, Nam2 has already made a name for its relaxed but indulgent atmosphere.

Creativity and innovation of the dishes: The menu is fresh and distinct, focusing on Asian bar snacks, tapas, and share-style plates. Try the XO scallop, tempura cauliflower with mushroom gochujang mayo, or Nam’s Bangcock baby squid with basil and caramelised spicy garlic for a flavour explosion.

Located in: Infinity by Crown Group

Address: 13 Ebsworth St, Zetland NSW 2017

Hours: Mon-Thur 11am-2:45pm & 5-8:45pm, Fri 11am-3pm & 5-10pm, Sat 11am-9:45pm, Sun 11am-8:45pm

Phone: (02) 8003 3393

8. Luna Lu, The Rocks

Price: $$$ ($80-$120 per person)

Type of Asian fusion: Asian

Good : Set in a pristine Sydney location, Luna Lu is a luxurious dining experience with quintessential views of the harbour city. The cocktail and wine menu pairs well with Asian flavours.

Needs Work: Portion sizes are small, and you must book to guarantee a spot. Asian flavours are sometimes overshadowed.

The restaurant’s ambience, decor and purpose: Nestled in The Rocks, Luna Lu’s inside is just as captivating and charming as its sandstone facade. With stunning views to match, it doesn’t get much better than this. Inside, the 160-seat restaurant feels stylish and sophisticated, with moody marble tables, handmade ceramics, and dim lighting.

Creativity and innovation of the dishes: The menu is typical of an Asian fusion restaurant, blending the traditional flavours of Asia with a contemporary twist. Standouts include the honey Yuzu crispy fried chicken with dragon fruit, purple potato powder, nori, and the sesame prawn toast.

Located in: Campbell’s Stores

Address: Campbells Cove, Ground Level, Bays 4 and 5, 7-27 Circular Quay W, The Rocks NSW 2000

Hours: Sun-Thurs 12-10pm, Fri-Sat 12-11pm

Phone: (02) 8220 8401

9. Kid Kyoto, Sydney CBD

Price: $$$ ($80-$120 per person)

Type of Asian fusion: Japanese

Good : A hip eatery in the centre of Sydney’s CBD with a bold menu offering sake workshops.

Needs Work: Strong flavours and salty dishes can overpower some palates.

The restaurant’s ambience, decor and purpose: Hidden on a back street in the heart of the CBD, Kid Kyoto offers a modern Japanese izakaya experience. Expect rocky tunes, dim lighting, neon lights, and some grunge—perfect ingredients for a fun night out.

Creativity and innovation of the dishes: One of the best Asian fusion restaurants in Sydney, Kid Kyoto, focuses on Japanese flavours. It offers small plates, a raw bar, and more substantial meals. The dishes are innovative, like a kransky corn dog with karashi mustard, kewpie mayo, and watermelon sashimi, tickling our fancy. The buffet menu is just creative, which is always a bonus.

Address: Entry via, 17-19 Bridge Street, Bridge Ln, Sydney NSW 2000

Hours: Tues-Sat 12-10pm

Phone: (02) 9241 1991

10. Chin Chin, Surry Hills

Price: $$$ ($80-$120 per person)

Type of Asian fusion: Southeast Asian

Good : In addition to a vibrant restaurant serving authentic Thai-inspired dishes, Chin Chin offers an event space, Chii Town, which serves unique dishes, largely off the menu. For something a bit different, there is wine on tap.

Needs Work: The extensive, 60-dish menu can feel overwhelming. The price point is high compared to other Asian fusion restaurants on the list.

The restaurant’s ambience, decor and purpose: Taking over the ground level of the Griffiths Tea Building in Surry Hills, Chin Chin is one of the best Asian fusion restaurants in Sydney with a Thai focus. The atmosphere is refined yet laid-back, with marble tabletops and warm timbers creating a warm backdrop for the busy vibe of this good-time eatery.

Creativity and innovation of the dishes: Even the classic dishes on the Chin Chin menu are unlike anything we’ve ever tasted. To make your way through as much of the menu as possible, start with light sides like the eggs with basil, shallots and chilli jam before moving on to the stir fry and curries. Ensure you order something from the BBQ menu (the pork belly with fennel pickle and pineapple hot sauce is delicious) and add some greens, which Chin Chin makes taste like something naughty.

Address: 69 Commonwealth St, Surry Hills NSW 2010

Hours: Mon-Sat 12-11pm, Sun 12-9pm

Phone: (02) 9281 3322

11. China Lane, Sydney CBD

Price: $$$ ($80-$120 per person)

Type of Asian fusion: Asian

Good : An Indulgent dining experience in the centre of Sydney with a buzzing atmosphere.

Needs Work: Bookings are essential, and it can get quite busy on weekends.

The restaurant’s ambience, decor and purpose: Another Asian fusion restaurant tucked down a narrow laneway, China Lane is a vibrant injection into the Angel Place dining precinct. It has a fresh, 1950s vibe, with retro lamps and elegant seating. Dining here feels like a treat.

Creativity and innovation of the dishes: One of the best Asian fusion restaurants in Sydney, focusing on Chinese cuisine, this Sydney restaurant takes traditional dishes to the next level. While there is nothing we haven’t seen, the flavours are unique. Try the duck pancakes, which are some of the best you have ever had, and the spanner crab and truffle fried rice are also a hit.

Located in: City Recital Hall

Address: 2 Angel Pl, Sydney NSW 2000

Hours: Mon-Weds 12-3pm & 5:30-9pm, Thurs-Fri 12-3pm & 5:30-9:30pm, Sat 5:30-9:30pm

Phone: (02) 9231 3939

12. LILYMU, Parramatta

Price: $$$ ($80-$120 per person)

Type of Asian fusion: Pan Asian

Good : It offers good vibes in an ample space with innovative meal options. It is excellent for large groups and special events, and plenty of outdoor seating is available.

Needs Work: Few hidden extra charges, including tap water. Not many sharing options.

The restaurant’s ambience, decor and purpose: With big, open courtyards, one of the best things about LILYMU is the open, light-filled space. With countless indoor and outdoor places to sit down and enjoy a drink or a meal, there’s something for every mood. LILYMU feels modern, fresh, and refined, much like the menu.

Creativity and innovation of the dishes: The playful menu is an innovative mixture of Japanese, Thai and Chinese cuisine, and the results are drool-worthy. Try the prawn dumplings with a zesty Thai-style tom yum dressing or the roasted eggplant with sesame and furikake. They have an extensive drinks menu featuring Asian-style cocktails, like the ‘Yuzu Collins’ with Beefeater gin, Campari, yuzu and soda.

Address: 3 Parramatta Square, 153 Macquarie St, Parramatta NSW 2150

Hours: Tues 5:30-9pm, Wed-Fri & Sun 12-2:30pm & 5:30-9pm, Sat 12-2:30pm & 5:30-10pm

Phone: (02) 7809 4952

13. Restaurant Moon, Darlinghurst

Price: from $130 per person (degustation only)

Type of Asian fusion: Thai

Good : Restaurant Moon is outstanding with fine dining and a unique Thai-European menu.

Needs Work: The menu can verge on being too out-there for some.

The restaurant’s ambience, decor and purpose: One of the best Asian fusion restaurants in Sydney for a Thai-inspired fine dining experience, Moon offers a sophisticated escape from the daily grind. The vibe is sleek, moody and elegant, and somehow, we always feel more relaxed and calm after leaving this Darlinghurst eatery.

Creativity and innovation of the dishes: Thai and European? Together? That is correct, and it is simply delectable. Something you don’t often see, the menu marries molecular gastronomy with traditional Thai cooking, so it’s innovative on almost every front. Standouts include the smoked cornfed chicken tartlet with Chinese broccoli, caper and anchovies aioli.

Address: 346 Liverpool St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010

Hours: Weds-Sun 5:30-10pm

Phone: 0455 731 346

Alternatives to These Asian Fusion Restaurants in Sydney

We pride ourselves on keeping our round-ups tight and concise, so for this list of Asian fusion restaurants in Sydney, we’ve highlighted our absolute favourites. Most importantly, unlike many lists online, we’ve only included authentic fusion restaurants, not just any old Chinese restaurant in Sydney. Above all else, we’re primarily listing places we’ve had a chance to visit ourselves in person to gain first-hand experiences. Where we haven’t had a chance to see, we list them below as alternatives based on recommendations by friends, family, our readers, and written reviews online. They include the following:

Mr. Wong, Sydney CBD : Set within a French-colonial-inspired setting in the Establishment Precinct in Sydney’s CBD, Mr Wong is infamous among Sydney locals and visitors alike. The menu is a modern take on traditional Cantonese fare, focusing on dim sum and other classic dishes. As it is always a classic, we think the Pork Xia Long Bao may be the best in Sydney.

: Set within a French-colonial-inspired setting in the Establishment Precinct in Sydney’s CBD, Mr Wong is infamous among Sydney locals and visitors alike. The menu is a modern take on traditional Cantonese fare, focusing on dim sum and other classic dishes. As it is always a classic, we think the Pork Xia Long Bao may be the best in Sydney. China Doll, Woolloomooloo : Set on Woolloomooloo’s historic finger wharf, China Doll has been a fixture on Sydney’s dining scene since its opening many years ago. In addition to a great view of the city skyline, the restaurant prides itself on long, indulgent lunches and refined dinners. Alongside sashimi, dim sum, and pork belly, enjoy cocktails infused with Asian flavours for the perfect meal in the city.

: Set on Woolloomooloo’s historic finger wharf, China Doll has been a fixture on Sydney’s dining scene since its opening many years ago. In addition to a great view of the city skyline, the restaurant prides itself on long, indulgent lunches and refined dinners. Alongside sashimi, dim sum, and pork belly, enjoy cocktails infused with Asian flavours for the perfect meal in the city. Hello Auntie, Darling Square : Hello Auntie is a great spot for contemporary Vietnamese food in Darling Square. In addition to Vietnamese fusion dishes, you will be treated to Asian-inspired cocktails, an extensive selection of sakes, and even a secret after-dark menu. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, they also offer bottomless brunch!

: Hello Auntie is a great spot for contemporary Vietnamese food in Darling Square. In addition to Vietnamese fusion dishes, you will be treated to Asian-inspired cocktails, an extensive selection of sakes, and even a secret after-dark menu. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, they also offer bottomless brunch! Sokyo, Pyrmont: Sake and sushi, what’s not to love? Located in The Star, where there are countless places to choose from when you get hungry, Sokyo is always our go-to. And that’s because it is always fresh, with the menu focusing on seafood like sea urchin and abalone, sushi rolls, tempura menu and skewers cooked over a Robata charcoal grill.

Why You Should Trust Our List

Man of Many compiled this list based on extensive personal experiences at the best Asian fusion restaurants in Sydney. Where they haven’t had a chance to visit, they’ve turned to food critics and expert reviews to compile their list. Man of Many’s editors have considered price points, opening times, and food choices while also making a concerted effort to highlight a few spots outside the CBD.

