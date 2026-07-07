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Macca’s New Quarter Pounder Menu: Double Deluxe and BBQ Bacon Are Here to Stay

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 4 min

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  • Macca’s is launching a permanent new Quarter Pounder Range in Australia from Wednesday, 8 July.
  • Two returning fan favourites are joined by two new double versions.
  • Quarter Pounder Deluxe and Quarter Pounder BBQ Bacon & Crispy Onions are back by demand.
  • Double Quarter Pounder Deluxe and Double Quarter Pounder BBQ Bacon & Crispy Onions join the menu for the first time.
  • Macca’s says more than 56 million Quarter Pounder range burgers were sold across Australia over the past 12 months.

Macca’s didn’t need to reinvent the Quarter Pounder for its 50th birthday. So instead, it’s expanded the guest list to include a few new family members.

To mark 50 years of the burger in Australia, Macca’s has launched a permanent new Quarter Pounder Range, bringing back two fan favourites alongside two new double-stacked versions. That means the Quarter Pounder Deluxe and Quarter Pounder BBQ Bacon & Crispy Onions are back on the menu, while the Double Quarter Pounder Deluxe and Double Quarter Pounder BBQ Bacon & Crispy Onions join the line-up for the first time.

But the best part of this anniversary celebration is that the expanded Quarter Pounder range is actually sticking around after the party.

Mcdonald's australia new quarter pounder range 2026 image 2
McDonald’s Australia New Quarter Pounder Range 2026 | Image: Supplied

What’s in the New Quarter Pounder Range?

The returning Quarter Pounder Deluxe takes the usual quarter-pound 100% Aussie beef patty and adds 100% Aussie melted cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickles, onions, mustard, ketchup and McChicken sauce on a sesame seed bun.

Also returning is the Quarter Pounder BBQ Bacon & Crispy Onions, bringing together a quarter-pound 100% Aussie beef patty with rasher bacon, crispy onions, pickles, melted cheese and smoky BBQ sauce.

From there, Macca’s has added a bit of heft to the range. The new Double Quarter Pounder Deluxe doubles the beef, pairing two quarter-pound 100% Aussie beef patties with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mustard, ketchup and McChicken sauce.

The new Double Quarter Pounder BBQ Bacon & Crispy Onions follows roughly the same recipe, stacking two quarter-pound 100% Aussie beef patties with rasher bacon, crispy onions, pickles, melted cheese and BBQ sauce.

That’s a lot of Quarter Pounders to get through. And while the two returning burgers are familiar favourites, the two new ones appear to be what happens when Macca’s decides the obvious next move is just more Quarter Pounder. Basically, a Half Pounder.

Mcdonald's double quarter pounder deluxe
McDonald’s Double Quarter Pounder Deluxe | Image: Supplied

Related: 11 of the Best Smash Burgers in Sydney and Melbourne

Why Macca’s Is Making the Range Permanent

The timing is tied to the Quarter Pounder’s 50th anniversary in Australia, but the numbers probably explain the move more clearly than the birthday does.

According to Macca’s, more than 56 million burgers from the Quarter Pounder range were sold across Australia over the past 12 months. That works out to more than 100 burgers from the range sold every minute, accounting for 27.6 per cent of all beef burger sales at Macca’s.

It also remains the second-most popular burger range nationally, behind only the Macca’s Cheeseburger, which says plenty about the combined power of Happy Meals, late-night feeds and not wanting to overthink the order. Still, the appetite for Quarter Pounders is hardly lacking. New South Wales leads the country’s Quarter Pounder intake, with more than 17 million burgers from the range sold in the past year. Victoria and Queensland weren’t too far behind, each clearing more than 14 million.

“For over 50 years, the Quarter Pounder has earned its place as one of Australia’s most loved burgers thanks to its unmistakable flavour and consistently satisfying recipe,” Amanda Nakad, Marketing Director for McDonald’s Australia, said.

“This milestone gave us the perfect opportunity to celebrate everything our customers love about the Quarter Pounder and bring more choice to the menu – and this new range is here to stay.”

Mcdonald's double quarter pounder bbq bacon - crispy onions
McDonald’s Double Quarter Pounder BBQ Bacon & Crispy Onions | Image: Supplied

When Is the New Quarter Pounder Range Available?

The new Quarter Pounder Range is permanently available at Macca’s restaurants nationwide from Wednesday 8 July.

You can get it via drive-thru, front counter, McDelivery and the MyMacca’s app. So if the regular Quarter Pounder was already your order, the choice has now become slightly more complicated. Crispy onions and BBQ sauce or lettuce, tomato and McChicken sauce in the Deluxe? As for me, I’m just disappointed they didn’t include a version with Big Mac Sauce. Honestly, goated combination.

Mcdonald's quarter pounder deluxe
McDonald’s Quarter Pounder Deluxe | Image: Supplied
Mcdonald's quarter pounder bbq bacon - crispy onions
McDonald’s Quarter Pounder BBQ Bacon & Crispy Onions | Image: Supplied

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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