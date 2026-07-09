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CULTURE

Whisky or Whiskey? The Real Difference (And Why It Matters)

Christopher Osburn
By Christopher Osburn - Guide

Updated:

Readtime: 6 min

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You may not realise it when you’re opening up a new bottle of your favourite expression, but the world of whisky is governed by a set of written and unwritten rules. Take the name itself. The presence – or absence – of a simple letter ‘e’ might seem small, but it serves as a definitive geographic marker for exactly what’s landing in your tumbler.

Having written about spirits for over two decades, the nuanced terminology of the dram has become a second language to us. We know an “angel’s share” from a “bung hole”, and a “cask-strength” beast from a mass-market “chill-filtered” blend. Yet remembering which countries include the ‘e’ and which ones ditch it doesn’t always come naturally. It took a lot of research (read: drinking) to truly nail it.

It ultimately comes down to geography, history, and immigration. In Australia, the ‘e’ is omitted – matching the convention used in Scotland and Japan. Meanwhile, countries with deeper Irish roots typically keep the ‘e’ intact.

Sullivans Cove whisky glasses on a tray, each filled with amber liquid, warmly lit in a dim setting.

A Brief History of Whisky, the ‘Water of Life’

While it’s reasonably easy to pinpoint when bourbon or single malt Scotch whisky were invented, tracking the exact birth of whisky itself is a trickier endeavor.

“Like most questions pertaining to spirits history, the answer depends on whom you ask,” says John Campbell, Master Distiller at Sespe Creek Distillery in Oxnard, California. “The short version begins, as many things do, in the ancient world.”

There aren’t many records detailing whisky’s distillation in those days, as it either didn’t yet have a name or was simply lost over time. The modern spirit we know today was first distilled (as with many beer styles) in monasteries in medieval Scotland and Ireland. The monks at these monasteries distilled malted barley and other grains rather than grapes and other ingredients used primarily to make alcoholic beverages like wine. This early spirit only slightly resembled the whisky we drink today.

“Then, around the beginning of the 15th century, the term ‘aqua vitae’, translating to ‘water of life’ in English, was coined by monks,” says Campbell.

In Irish Gaelic, this became uisce beatha, while the Scots wrote it as uisge beatha. The words “whisky” and “whiskey” are simply Anglicised translations of these terms. The linguistic split occurred centuries ago due to the complicated, intertwined histories of the two nations.

By the 1600s, European settlers arrived in the American colonies, bringing their stills with them. As barley proved difficult to grow in the new terrain, they pivoted to abundant local crops like corn and rye, branching the spirit out into what we now call bourbon and rye whiskey. Australia’s own commercial distilling history kicked off shortly after, when the distillation of spirits was legalised in New South Wales in 1820, paving the way for the first official distillery to open in Hobart in 1822.

Old whisky bottles lined up on a tartan-covered table at Blair Castle, Scotland, with a wooden door in the background.
Whisky believed to be the oldest know in existence discovered at Blair Castle in Scotland | Image: The Whisky Auctioneer

Why Do Some Countries Omit the ‘E’ and Others Don’t?

If both traditions stem from the same Gaelic roots, why the modern divide?

“In translation to English, the Irish kept the ‘e’ while my people, the Scots, likely deemed the ‘e’ surplus to requirements and dropped it,” Campbell explains. “Looking at immigration patterns to the US, more Irish than Scots participated in the initial waves, bringing that ‘e’ along with them. Hence, American distillers adopted the Irish spelling.”

As a general rule of thumb: the United States and Ireland use the ‘e’ (whiskey), while Scotland, Japan, Canada, and Australia omit it (whisky).

Australia’s allegiance to the shorter spelling points directly to our distilling heritage. Early Australian distilling heavily mirrored the Scottish style, focusing on malted barley and copper pot stills rather than the column stills, corn, and rye common in America.

Just to keep you on your toes, a few rebellious American heritage brands buck the system. Icons like Maker’s Mark and George Dickel deliberately label their bottles as “whisky” without the ‘e’.

It’s a deliberate nod to their ancestral Scottish roots, though Campbell notes the connection ends at the label. “Interestingly, there is very little about Maker’s Mark Bourbon that one would confuse for Scotch. The recipe was developed entirely stateside after founder Bill Samuels Sr. famously burned his family’s 170-year-old recipe and started from scratch.”

Whiskey vs Whisky: A Cheat Sheet

SpellingCountries of OriginPrimary StylesKey Characteristic
WhiskyScotland, Japan, Australia, CanadaScotch, Japanese Whisky, Australian Single MaltOften uses malted barley, tends to lean traditional or peated
WhiskeyIreland, United StatesIrish Whiskey, Bourbon, American RyeOften uses corn, rye, or triple-distilled wheat/barley
Scroll horizontally to view full table

Common Questions About Whisky Terminology

What is the “angel’s share” in whisky making?

The angel’s share is the portion of whisky that naturally evaporates from the oak cask during the ageing process. Because wood is porous, a distillery loses roughly 2% of its liquid volume every year to the atmosphere.

What is a bung hole?

The bung hole is the circular opening bored into the side or head of a wooden whisky cask. It is used to fill the barrel with new-make spirit and to empty it after maturation. Once the liquid is inside, the hole is sealed tightly with a large cork or wooden plug called a bung.

What does “cask-strength” mean on a bottle?

Cask-strength means the whisky was bottled directly from the barrel without being diluted with water beforehand. Most standard whiskies are watered down to around 40% to 43% alcohol by volume (ABV) before packaging, whereas a cask-strength expression keeps its raw, undiluted potency, often sitting anywhere between 50% and 65% ABV.

Why is some whisky labelled as “chill-filtered”?

Chill-filtration is a cosmetic process where the spirit is cooled down to temperatures below freezing before bottling. This causes heavy chemical compounds like fatty acids to clump together so they can be filtered out. It prevents the whisky from turning cloudy when you add ice or water, but traditionalists argue it also strips away some of the natural flavour and mouthfeel.

What is a whisky’s “mash bill”?

The mash bill is the specific recipe of raw grains used to produce the spirit. For example, a traditional Scotch or Australian single malt has a mash bill consisting of 100% malted barley. An American bourbon, by contrast, must feature a mash bill that is at least 51% corn, with the remainder filled out by rye, wheat, or barley.

Why do some countries spell whisky with an ‘e’ and others don’t?

The spelling split comes down to historical origin and immigration. Countries that historically mirrored Scottish distilling traditions (like Australia, Japan, and Canada) omit the ‘e’ (whisky). Meanwhile, countries influenced by Irish traditions and immigration – namely Ireland and the United States – keep the ‘e’ (whiskey).

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Christopher Osburn

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Christopher Osburn

Christopher Osburn is a pop culture, travel, food, and drinks writer located in New York. He's been writing professionally since 2006 when he got a job as a beer columnist at his local newspaper. Since then, the culture and drinks ...

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