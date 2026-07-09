Whisky or Whiskey? The Real Difference (And Why It Matters)

By Christopher Osburn - Guide Updated: 9 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

You may not realise it when you’re opening up a new bottle of your favourite expression, but the world of whisky is governed by a set of written and unwritten rules. Take the name itself. The presence – or absence – of a simple letter ‘e’ might seem small, but it serves as a definitive geographic marker for exactly what’s landing in your tumbler.

Having written about spirits for over two decades, the nuanced terminology of the dram has become a second language to us. We know an “angel’s share” from a “bung hole”, and a “cask-strength” beast from a mass-market “chill-filtered” blend. Yet remembering which countries include the ‘e’ and which ones ditch it doesn’t always come naturally. It took a lot of research (read: drinking) to truly nail it.

It ultimately comes down to geography, history, and immigration. In Australia, the ‘e’ is omitted – matching the convention used in Scotland and Japan. Meanwhile, countries with deeper Irish roots typically keep the ‘e’ intact.

A Brief History of Whisky, the ‘Water of Life’

While it’s reasonably easy to pinpoint when bourbon or single malt Scotch whisky were invented, tracking the exact birth of whisky itself is a trickier endeavor.

“Like most questions pertaining to spirits history, the answer depends on whom you ask,” says John Campbell, Master Distiller at Sespe Creek Distillery in Oxnard, California. “The short version begins, as many things do, in the ancient world.”

There aren’t many records detailing whisky’s distillation in those days, as it either didn’t yet have a name or was simply lost over time. The modern spirit we know today was first distilled (as with many beer styles) in monasteries in medieval Scotland and Ireland. The monks at these monasteries distilled malted barley and other grains rather than grapes and other ingredients used primarily to make alcoholic beverages like wine. This early spirit only slightly resembled the whisky we drink today.

“Then, around the beginning of the 15th century, the term ‘aqua vitae’, translating to ‘water of life’ in English, was coined by monks,” says Campbell.

In Irish Gaelic, this became uisce beatha, while the Scots wrote it as uisge beatha. The words “whisky” and “whiskey” are simply Anglicised translations of these terms. The linguistic split occurred centuries ago due to the complicated, intertwined histories of the two nations.

By the 1600s, European settlers arrived in the American colonies, bringing their stills with them. As barley proved difficult to grow in the new terrain, they pivoted to abundant local crops like corn and rye, branching the spirit out into what we now call bourbon and rye whiskey. Australia’s own commercial distilling history kicked off shortly after, when the distillation of spirits was legalised in New South Wales in 1820, paving the way for the first official distillery to open in Hobart in 1822.

Whisky believed to be the oldest know in existence discovered at Blair Castle in Scotland | Image: The Whisky Auctioneer

Why Do Some Countries Omit the ‘E’ and Others Don’t?

If both traditions stem from the same Gaelic roots, why the modern divide?

“In translation to English, the Irish kept the ‘e’ while my people, the Scots, likely deemed the ‘e’ surplus to requirements and dropped it,” Campbell explains. “Looking at immigration patterns to the US, more Irish than Scots participated in the initial waves, bringing that ‘e’ along with them. Hence, American distillers adopted the Irish spelling.”

As a general rule of thumb: the United States and Ireland use the ‘e’ (whiskey), while Scotland, Japan, Canada, and Australia omit it (whisky).

Australia’s allegiance to the shorter spelling points directly to our distilling heritage. Early Australian distilling heavily mirrored the Scottish style, focusing on malted barley and copper pot stills rather than the column stills, corn, and rye common in America.

Just to keep you on your toes, a few rebellious American heritage brands buck the system. Icons like Maker’s Mark and George Dickel deliberately label their bottles as “whisky” without the ‘e’.

It’s a deliberate nod to their ancestral Scottish roots, though Campbell notes the connection ends at the label. “Interestingly, there is very little about Maker’s Mark Bourbon that one would confuse for Scotch. The recipe was developed entirely stateside after founder Bill Samuels Sr. famously burned his family’s 170-year-old recipe and started from scratch.”

Whiskey vs Whisky: A Cheat Sheet

Spelling Countries of Origin Primary Styles Key Characteristic Whisky Scotland, Japan, Australia, Canada Scotch, Japanese Whisky, Australian Single Malt Often uses malted barley, tends to lean traditional or peated Whiskey Ireland, United States Irish Whiskey, Bourbon, American Rye Often uses corn, rye, or triple-distilled wheat/barley Scroll horizontally to view full table

Common Questions About Whisky Terminology