Home/Entertainment/Movies & TV
Ghostface in 'Scream 7'
MOVIES & TV

Everything We Know About ‘Scream 7’: Trailer, Cast, Release Date, and More

Dean Blake
By Dean Blake - News

Published:

Readtime: 4 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Horror fans rejoice, Scream 7 is indeed happening, and it’s happening soon. We’ve got our first look at 2026’s first major horror flick, with Scream 7 confirmed to be hitting cinemas on 26 February, 2026.

The film, despite being the seventh in the series, is the first to be directed by Kevin Williamson—the writer of the 1996 original. Williamson also co-wrote the script alongside Guy Busick, who wrote Scream (2022) and Scream VI.

Hopefully this’ll bring a balance of new ideas. It’s hard to keep a slasher horror franchise fresh and interesting, especially 30 years after the original first deftly walked the line between delivering on some genuinely thrilling moments and satirising what had become something of a tired genre.

Scream has the advantage that its key villain—the infamous Ghostface—can literally be anyone, with any motivation. We’ve seen a Ghostface motivated by revenge, another motivated by fame, another by peer pressure, and more acting as copy-cat killers to the originals.

This time, though, it seems a new Ghostface is on the cards—and they want to burn it all down.

Let’s check out the first trailer for 2026’s Scream 7.

Watch ‘Scream 7’s First Trailer

Following in the footsteps of the more recent Halloween trilogy (specifically, 2018’s Halloween reboot), Scream 7 seems to be taking the franchise to its roots—bringing back its original final girl in Sidney Prescott (once again played by Neve Campbell) and putting her daughter in the crosshairs of a new killer.

According to Paramount, Prescott has built a new life following the events of prior killing sprees and has settled down with her daughter, Tatum Evans, played by 1883’s Isabel May.

When a new killer emerges, it becomes clear Sidney will need to “face the horrors of her past” to protect her daughter and put an end to the Ghostface killer once and for all.

This film will reportedly take place two years after the end of Scream VI, but won’t necessarily follow on from that storyline—with many of Scream VI’s cast (including Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega) originally planned to be part of Scream 7, but who exited to project amid delays and restructuring of the overall concept.

Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott in Scream 7
Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott in Scream 7 | Image: Paramount

Which Cast Members Are Returning?

Prescott isn’t the only returning character, though. Scream 7 is acting as somewhat of a legacy sequel, bringing familiar faces back into the fray—even if they’re technically dead after the event of prior movies.

David Arquette’s ‘Dewey Riley’ died in Scream (the fifth film that launched in 2022), and Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley’s characters ‘Stu Macher’ and ‘Roman Bridger’ have also died in prior films, are both former Ghostface murderers, and they’re confirmed to be back in Scream 7.

Whether they’ll return in the flesh, or as part of Campbell’s memory, isn’t know yet, but it’s worth noting that Lillard has actually returned to the the franchise a few times in cameo, background roles—maybe they were a bit more than just easter eggs after all?

Lillard himself expressed his excitement to return to the franchise, and mentioned that “the movie’s fantastic… it’s not going to ruin the franchise, that’s the good news!”

Ghostface in 'Scream 7'
Ghostface in ‘Scream 7’ | Image: Paramount

Here’s the full cast list for ‘Scream 7’ as we know it now:

  • Neve Campbell as SIdney Prescott
  • Courtney Cox as Gale Weathers
  • Isabel May as Tatum Evans
  • Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy Meeks-Martin
  • Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin
  • Joel McHale as Mark Evans
  • David Arquette as Dewey Riley
  • Matthew Lillard as Stu Macher
  • Scott Foley as Roman Bridger
  • Roger L. Jackson as the voice of Ghostface
  • Anna Camp as Sidney’s Neighbour
  • Anah Diamanty as Bella
  • Scott Allen Frederick as Neighbour
  • Amy Louise Pemberton
  • Josh Thrower as Timmy
  • Victor Turpin
  • McKenna Grace
  • Michelle Randolph
  • Jimmy Tatro
  • Asa Germann
  • Celeste O’Connor
  • Sam Rechner
  • Ethan Embry
  • Tim Simons
  • Mark Consuelos
  • Cyle Winters
Isabel May as Tatum Evans in 'Scream 7'
Isabel May as Tatum Evans in ‘Scream 7’ | Image: Paramount

When Can I Watch ‘Scream 7’?

You won’t have to wait too long to watch Scream 7, which will be hitting cinemas on 26 February, 2026.

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Dean Blake

Journalist - Tech, Entertainment & Features

Dean Blake

Dean Blake is Man of Many's Technology, Entertainment and Features journalist. He has vast experience working across online and print journalism, and has played more video games, watched more documentaries, and played more Dungeons & Dragons than he'd care to ...

More about Dean
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Sydney harbour tunnel average speed camera
AUTO

11 New Average Speed Camera Locations Being Rolled Out on Major Sydney Roads

Toni Colette in 'Hereditary'
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time—According to Science

Casio CA500WEBF-1A 'Back to the Future' Watch | Image: Casio America Inc.
WATCHES

Great Scott! Casio Just Revived its ‘Back to the Future’ Watch

Beaver moon
WATCHES

Every OMEGA x Swatch ‘Mission to Earthphase’ Moonshine Gold, Ranked

What's New on Prime Video this Month? | Image: Man of Many
MOVIES & TV

New on Prime Video in November 2025

What's New on Netflix this Month? | Image: Man of Many
MOVIES & TV

New on Netflix in November 2025

Where to Travel on Your Budget
CULTURE

Where to Travel in 2026 Based on Your Budget and Travel Style

Mercedes amg g63 offroad pro climbing hill
CARS

$383,900 Mercedes-AMG G63 Offroad PRO Revealed as Flagship G-Class

OMEGA Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon Red Hands | Image: OMEGA
WATCHES

OMEGA’s New Speedmasters Venture to the Dark Side of the Moon

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Man laughing at a book he's reading
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

2025 bmw m240i brooklyn grey review rear badge
CARS

BMW Reminds Us That the Future of Attainable Sports Cars Isn’t Dead (Yet)

Mini paul smith feature
CULTURE

Paul Smith’s Special Edition MINI Collaboration Has Been Revealed

MSI Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition | Image: MSI
TECH

MSI’s New Limited-Edition Laptop is an Unmissable Work of Art

Six different Johnnie Walker premium whisky bottles displayed against a dark blue background | Image: Diageo
DRINKS

The Johnnie Walker Whisky Hierarchy Explained

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Daniel Craig wearing blue beach shorts standing in shallow beach water
HEALTH & FITNESS

Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 Workout Plan and Diet

Average australian salary
ADVICE

Average Salary in Australia by Age, State, and Industry Revealed

Jurassic World Rebirth Review - Man of Many
MOVIES & TV

11 Highest-Grossing Movies of 2025 (So Far)