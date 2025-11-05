Everything We Know About ‘Scream 7’: Trailer, Cast, Release Date, and More

By Dean Blake - News Published: 5 Nov 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Horror fans rejoice, Scream 7 is indeed happening, and it’s happening soon. We’ve got our first look at 2026’s first major horror flick, with Scream 7 confirmed to be hitting cinemas on 26 February, 2026.

The film, despite being the seventh in the series, is the first to be directed by Kevin Williamson—the writer of the 1996 original. Williamson also co-wrote the script alongside Guy Busick, who wrote Scream (2022) and Scream VI.

Hopefully this’ll bring a balance of new ideas. It’s hard to keep a slasher horror franchise fresh and interesting, especially 30 years after the original first deftly walked the line between delivering on some genuinely thrilling moments and satirising what had become something of a tired genre.

Scream has the advantage that its key villain—the infamous Ghostface—can literally be anyone, with any motivation. We’ve seen a Ghostface motivated by revenge, another motivated by fame, another by peer pressure, and more acting as copy-cat killers to the originals.

This time, though, it seems a new Ghostface is on the cards—and they want to burn it all down.

Let’s check out the first trailer for 2026’s Scream 7.

Watch ‘Scream 7’s First Trailer

Following in the footsteps of the more recent Halloween trilogy (specifically, 2018’s Halloween reboot), Scream 7 seems to be taking the franchise to its roots—bringing back its original final girl in Sidney Prescott (once again played by Neve Campbell) and putting her daughter in the crosshairs of a new killer.

According to Paramount, Prescott has built a new life following the events of prior killing sprees and has settled down with her daughter, Tatum Evans, played by 1883’s Isabel May.

When a new killer emerges, it becomes clear Sidney will need to “face the horrors of her past” to protect her daughter and put an end to the Ghostface killer once and for all.

This film will reportedly take place two years after the end of Scream VI, but won’t necessarily follow on from that storyline—with many of Scream VI’s cast (including Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega) originally planned to be part of Scream 7, but who exited to project amid delays and restructuring of the overall concept.

Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott in Scream 7 | Image: Paramount

Which Cast Members Are Returning?

Prescott isn’t the only returning character, though. Scream 7 is acting as somewhat of a legacy sequel, bringing familiar faces back into the fray—even if they’re technically dead after the event of prior movies.

David Arquette’s ‘Dewey Riley’ died in Scream (the fifth film that launched in 2022), and Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley’s characters ‘Stu Macher’ and ‘Roman Bridger’ have also died in prior films, are both former Ghostface murderers, and they’re confirmed to be back in Scream 7.

Whether they’ll return in the flesh, or as part of Campbell’s memory, isn’t know yet, but it’s worth noting that Lillard has actually returned to the the franchise a few times in cameo, background roles—maybe they were a bit more than just easter eggs after all?

Lillard himself expressed his excitement to return to the franchise, and mentioned that “the movie’s fantastic… it’s not going to ruin the franchise, that’s the good news!”

Ghostface in ‘Scream 7’ | Image: Paramount

Here’s the full cast list for ‘Scream 7’ as we know it now:

Neve Campbell as SIdney Prescott

Courtney Cox as Gale Weathers

Isabel May as Tatum Evans

Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy Meeks-Martin

Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin

Joel McHale as Mark Evans

David Arquette as Dewey Riley

Matthew Lillard as Stu Macher

Scott Foley as Roman Bridger

Roger L. Jackson as the voice of Ghostface

Anna Camp as Sidney’s Neighbour

Anah Diamanty as Bella

Scott Allen Frederick as Neighbour

Amy Louise Pemberton

Josh Thrower as Timmy

Victor Turpin

McKenna Grace

Michelle Randolph

Jimmy Tatro

Asa Germann

Celeste O’Connor

Sam Rechner

Ethan Embry

Tim Simons

Mark Consuelos

Cyle Winters

Isabel May as Tatum Evans in ‘Scream 7’ | Image: Paramount

When Can I Watch ‘Scream 7’?

You won’t have to wait too long to watch Scream 7, which will be hitting cinemas on 26 February, 2026.