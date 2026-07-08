A Mythical Move from the Watchmaker of Filmmakers

By Rob Edwards - Sponsored Updated: 8 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Director Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is, without question, our most highly anticipated film of the year, and we’re clearly not alone. Hamilton is celebrating this millennia-in-the-making cinematic event with an exceptional new watch release that reaffirms the brand’s status as the watchmaker of filmmakers.

Brought to life through a collaboration between Nolan and Hamilton (their fourth, following Interstellar, Tenet, and Oppenheimer), the Khaki Field Auto The Odyssey Limited Edition has been informed by the symbols, materials, and mythology that make up this contemporary adaptation of Homer’s epic poem.

The result is a stunning creation, limited to 2112 pieces, that harnesses the power of myth and incorporates elements of Nolan’s cinematic mastery as applied to this most foundational of human narratives.

Hamilton Khaki Field Auto ‘The Odyssey’ Watch | Image: Hamilton

A Panoramic Partnership

While previous partnerships between Nolan and Hamilton have seen lead characters don watches from the iconic brand, this project takes a different approach, making a strong case for itself as the watchmaker’s most ambitious cinematic effort yet.

At no point throughout the film’s runtime will you spot Matt Damon’s Odysseus checking his wrist to see how long until the cyclops returns to its cave or tracking the minutes until the sorceress Circe’s insidious potion wears off, but you will find a watch that’s closely linked to the film, incorporating the helmet and sword of its central hero into its design and detailing.

These objects inform the dial and case back, while bronze was selected as the watch’s defining material, reflecting the weapons and armour of The Odyssey’s Bronze Age setting and reinforcing the unbroken chain from our modern manufacturing to the ancient craftsmanship of our ancestors.

Hamilton Khaki Field Auto ‘The Odyssey’ Watch | Image: Hamilton

A Watch Worthy of a Legend

To this end, the watch’s black brushed dial is decorated with a bronze pattern drawn from the texture of Odysseus’ helmet, while the 12 o’clock index references a rivet that mirrors one found on his sword’s scabbard. Completing this picture, a pair of sword-shaped hands circle the dial, boasting a bronze colour that echoes the blade wielded by Damon during the film’s production.

The case measures 42 mm and is constructed of bronze adorned with a circular finish. This aesthetic is paired with a brown, grained leather strap featuring striking central stitching, which adds another subtle nod to the sort of armour worn by Odysseus and his crew in the film.

Hamilton Khaki Field Auto ‘The Odyssey’ Watch | Image: Hamilton Hamilton Khaki Field Auto ‘The Odyssey’ Pin | Image: Hamilton

An elegant finishing touch comes in the form of Christopher Nolan’s signature engraved beside Odysseus’ helmet on the watch’s case back. This addition forever links the master filmmaker and master watchmaker with a story that has been told for untold centuries and will be told for centuries to come.

As an added gift from Mount Olympus, the watch arrives with a replica of the goddess Athena’s pin, given to Odysseus by his wife Penelope and worn in the film as a talisman. This recreation is designed to be worn as a brooch, offering owners another physical connection to the film.

Hamilton Khaki Field Auto ‘The Odyssey’ Watch | Image: Hamilton

Where Mythology, History, and Cinema Meet

With just 2,112 pieces of Hamilton’s latest being produced, you’ll want to act quickly to secure yours. Every detail here has been carefully considered, and even the watch’s limited nature has hidden meaning.

Twelve is an essential number in Greek mythology, and it’s widely used in Homer’s Odyssey. For example, Homer’s poem has 12,000 lines; 12 ships were sent to Troy, and Odysseus ultimately has to shoot an arrow through 12 axe heads to prove his identity.

As a historic piece of horology in more ways than one, the Khaki Field Auto The Odyssey Limited Edition is sure to be in high demand among fans of mythology, cinema, and horology alike. If you’d like to catch this piece for yourself, pick it up for AUD$2,200 from Hamilton’s online boutique or your local authorised dealer from July 17th.