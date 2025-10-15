Summer is Coming: Keep Cool and Carry On with Shark

By Rob Edwards - Sponsored Published: 15 Oct 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Summer will be here in the blink of an eye, and we all know what that means: sweltering heat, sky-high humidity, and the desperate search for any means of relief. Fortunately, Shark is way ahead of you. With its Flexbreeze range, the innovative brand offers several cutting-edge fan designs that are guaranteed to keep you cool, despite the relentless Australian sun.

But surely sacrifices need to be made in order to secure comfort in the midst of a blazing summer day, right? Wrong. You might think that effectively combating an opponent as dogged as the Aussie sun requires hurricane-like levels of noise pollution. Or that you need to sacrifice portability for the sake of power. Either way, Shark is, again, way ahead of you.

So, with the summer sun already peeking over the distant horizon, let’s take a look at a few of Shark’s top Flexbreeze fan models, each of which will be a strong candidate for your very best friend when the inevitable heatwave arrives.

Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo Misting Portable Fan | Image: Shark

Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo Misting Portable Fan

Delivering the ultimate in convenience when it comes to personal cooling, the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo Misting Portable Fan is incredibly powerful, wonderfully portable, and offers the flexibility of both corded and cordless functionality as you move from the outdoors, to the indoors, and back again.

An ultra-powerful portable fan that mists and cools anywhere you need, its compact form factor (available in a range of striking colours) offers up to 20 metres of quiet cooling. Despite the formidable power on offer, the FlexBreeze HydroGo still weighs under 2 kg, making it easy to transport, while the integrated tank ensures on-the-go refilling is easy.

Thanks to the ultra-fine droplets that make up HydroGo’s misting functionality, you can mist anywhere, while reducing temperatures by up to three degrees. And thanks to its corded functionality, it can last all day, or keep you cool on the move with up to 12 hours of cordless battery life.

No matter where you find yourself in need of a cool down, the HydroGo is up to the task, thanks to its ultra-durable, water-resistant design. And with the range of speed settings on offer—from the gentlest whisper of air to an ultra-powerful Breeze Boost—the HydroGo is ready to deliver that much-needed reprieve from the summer heat.

Price: AUD$199.99

Shark FlexBreeze Fan With Misting Attachment | Image: Shark

Shark FlexBreeze Fan With Misting Attachment

Whether you’re looking to lower the temperature in your living room or keep cool while supervising the kids out by the pool, the FlexBreeze Fan With Misting Attachment is the perfect summer solution: durable enough for the outdoors and sleek (and whisper-quiet) enough for the indoors.

Thanks to its incredibly powerful airflow, the FlexBreeze Fan serves up a hefty 20-metre range. Plus, it offers the choice between corded functionality (for non-stop performance) and the flexibility of cordless mode, which boasts up to 24 hours of runtime. Thus, the FlexBreeze Fan is an invaluable companion on a sizzling-hot day.

Thanks to its portability, aforementioned cordless functionality, and resistance to rain and other elements, Shark’s FlexBreeze Fan is the perfect choice to take as you move from the indoors to the outdoors and back again. Just hook up the hose to activate the misting attachment and you’re good to go!

Price: AUD$249.99

Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist Indoor Outdoor Pedestal & Table Fan With Water Tank | Image: Shark

Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist Indoor Outdoor Pedestal & Table Fan With Water Tank

Like a more portable take on its sibling above, the ultra-powerful Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist offers much of the same functionality, but with the added benefit of being able to take the mist with you wherever you go.

Thanks to its cordless functionality and portable water tank, this fan is the perfect way to keep cool all day long, whether you’re attending a sporting event, heading to a barbecue, visiting the park, or relaxing at the beach. When you’re on the move (i.e. not plugged in), the FlexBreeze Pro delivers up to 24 hours of runtime at speed 1, six hours at speed 3, and two hours at max speed.

Thanks to the included water tank, no hose or additional attachments are required. Plus, you can easily position the FlexBreeze Pro Mist using the pedestal provided or place it in tabletop mode using the supplied tripod — both accommodate the uber-effective mist functionality. What’s more, if no mist is needed, you can remove the tank with ease and enjoy dry cooling comfort.

Further, you can customise just how you want to have the cooling sensation delivered, with five fan speeds, three breeze modes, 180-degree side-to-side oscillation, and a 55-degree up-and-down tilt.

When things heat up, the FlexBreeze Pro Mist could be your saving grace this summer.

Price: AUD$399.99