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Jaeger lecoultre polaris date 2026 release 1
WATCHES

Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Polaris Date Finally Shrinks to Everyday Size

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 4 min

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Key Takeaways

  • Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris Date features a 40mm stainless-steel case and a thickness of 12.9mm for improved wearability.
  • The watch includes a dark blue gradient lacquer dial with distinct zones, large Arabic numerals, and skeletonised hands.
  • It offers 20-bar water resistance, an automatic Calibre 899 movement, and a 70-hour power reserve for reliability.
  • Priced at AUD$16,300, the Polaris Date balances luxury with everyday practicality.
  • The inner rotating bezel and canvas strap enhance its sporty character, making it suitable for daily wear.

Jaeger-LeCoultre has made the Polaris Date smaller. The new watch arrives in a 40mm stainless-steel case, trimming back the larger proportions many people associate with the modern Polaris line. More importantly, it measures 12.9mm thick, giving JLC’s sportiest everyday watch a more approachable shape without stripping away the dual-crown layout, internal rotating bezel or layered blue dial treatment that help define the collection.

Luxury sports watches often ask buyers to choose between presence and wearability. The Polaris Date has always sat in an interesting place because it comes from a manufacturer better known for elegant dress watches, complicated movements and a serious watchmaking pedigree.

Today’s Polaris collection isn’t a straight-up reissue. It reaches back to the 1968 Memovox Polaris and its diving-watch roots, bringing what they describe as “the same sense of dauntless ambition and thirst for adventure”. But from what we can see, this new Date is more about making that sporting heritage easier to wear day-to-day.

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Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris Date 2026 (Ref: Q9128981) | Image: Supplied
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Jaeger-LeCoultre Memovox advertising, 1970 | Image: Supplied

Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris Date Key Specs

  • Model: Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris Date
  • Reference: Q9128981
  • Australian price: AUD$16,300
  • Case: Stainless steel
  • Diameter: 40mm
  • Thickness: 12.9mm
  • Water resistance: 20 bar
  • Movement: Automatic Jaeger-LeCoultre Calibre 899
  • Power reserve: 70 hours
  • Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds, date, inner rotating bezel
  • Dial: Dark blue gradient lacquer with sunburst, grained and opaline finishes
  • Hands: Skeletonised baton hands with Super-LumiNova
  • Strap: Blue canvas strap with quick-release system
  • Lug width: 20mm
  • Buckle: Stainless-steel double-folding buckle
Visit JLC

Even in its smaller size, the new Polaris Date isn’t pretending to be a compact dress watch. It still has a 20-bar water-resistance rating, an inner rotating bezel for measuring elapsed time, and a canvas strap that pulls it away from boardroom polish. But at 40mm, it makes more sense as a daily watch for someone who wants the JLC name without wearing something larger, or too precious.

Visually, there’s a lot to look at. The dark blue gradient lacquer dial is split into three distinct zones, with an opaline inner bezel, grained index ring and sunray-brushed centre. The dial moves from a bright blue centre to a darker outer edge, with the orange triangle at 12 o’clock adding a subtle sporty accent without overpowering the overall design.

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Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris Date 2026 (Ref: Q9128981) | Image: Supplied
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Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris Date 2026 (Ref: Q9128981) | Image: Supplied

Pure Polaris Layout, Inside and Out

The layout is pure Polaris: large Arabic numerals at 12, 9 and 6, elongated trapezoid indexes, skeletonised hands with Super-LumiNova and a date window at 3 o’clock that slots in cleanly within the layout.

Around the back, the sapphire caseback reveals Jaeger-LeCoultre‘s automatic Calibre 899. The in-house movement offers a 70-hour power reserve, which is useful if this becomes part of a rotation rather than the only watch you wear. The caseback also carries JLC’s “1000 Hours Control” marking, a nod to the brand’s internal testing program.

In Australia, the new Polaris Date comes with an AUD$16,300 price tag that sits well beyond casual-sports watch territory. But what would you expect from JLC? Polished case, layered dial, an in-house movement, and a smaller case that finally gives the Polaris Date a clearer everyday role without making you feel like you need to dress up to match.

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Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris Date 2026 (Ref: Q9128981) | Image: Supplied
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Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris Date 2026 (Ref: Q9128981) | Image: Supplied
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Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris Date 2026 (Ref: Q9128981) | Image: Supplied
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Automatic Jaeger-LeCoultre Calibre 899 | Image: Supplied
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Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris Date 2026 (Ref: Q9128981) | Image: Supplied

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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