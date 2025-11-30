Black Friday Deals Banner
Tissot PRX Damascus Steel 38mm | Image: Tissot
Tissot's Damascus Steel PRX – Material Marvel We'd Love to Unwrap

Rob Edwards
There’s no time like Christmas, and there’s no time-teller like Tissot. Combining the two will give you the perfect gift this festive season, bringing a smile to the face of any discerning person who values craftsmanship, innovation, and the kind of legacy that only comes with over a century of elite watchmaking.

At the top of our shopping list for Christmas ‘25 is the Tissot PRX Damascus Steel 38mm, a stunning timepiece that introduces Damascus steel to the PRX line. This move continues Tissot’s storied history of material innovations, from the 1971 launch of the world’s first mechanical watch made from synthetics, the Idea 2001, to the 1985 arrival of the RockWatch, which was crafted using a variety of stones, including granite.

Tissot PRX Damascus Steel 38mm | Image: Tissot
Tissot PRX Damascus Steel 38mm | Image: Tissot

A Christmas Miracle

This spirit of invention is wholly embodied by the new Damascus Steel model, which deftly balances timeless sophistication with an irresistible sportiness and technical modernity. Combining a robust resilience, artisanal prestige, and a truly unique visual identity, it’s the kind of watch that can be worn every day, yet always gives you something new to appreciate.

This is in part due to the miraculous nature of its foundational material, boasting layered patterns that create a one-of-a-kind swirling effect, both hypnotic and wonderfully singular — beware, the recipient may just spend the entirety of Christmas Day transfixed by this. The material also boasts exceptional strength, yet it has been harnessed in the construction of a case and dial that are meticulously shaped and feature that aforementioned one-of-a-kind pattern.

Tissot PRX Damascus Steel 38mm | Image: Tissot
Tissot PRX Damascus Steel 38mm | Image: Tissot

The Power of Past & Present

The process behind this blends traditional inspiration and modern technology. First, two grades of stainless-steel powder are carefully selected for their contrasting properties, and are then layered alternately in a mould, which lays the foundation of the Damascus motif. Next, the mould is subjected to hot isostatic pressing (an advanced process that combines temperatures close to fusion with pressures up to 1000 bar), through which the powders bond at the atomic level, forming a dense, multilayered block of steel consisting of 70 successive layers.

From there, the block is CNC-machined with extreme precision, revealing the isonic shape of PRX’s case and dial, and a combination of polished and satin finishes reveals the striking interplay of light and shadow. The final result is always utterly unique and undeniably stunning.

Tissot PRX Damascus Steel 38mm | Image: Tissot
Tissot PRX Damascus Steel 38mm | Image: Tissot

A Jolly Time, Guaranteed

Tissot’s pioneering use of materials and techniques has continued to produce one stunning timepiece after another, making Christmas shopping considerably easier this year. With the brand’s latest effort proving that watchmaking is as much about mastering matter as it is about measuring time, we wouldn’t be surprised if Santa himself has a PRX Damascus Steel 38mm timepiece at the top of his wish list.

To discover more about this exciting model and to explore Tissot’s impressively broad catalogue of outstanding timepieces, simply click the link below.

Shop Tissot PRX Damascus Steel 38mm

