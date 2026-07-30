American-Sized Audi SQ9 Is A V8-Powered 591HP Flagship SUV

By Ben McKimm - News Updated: 30 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Audi SQ9 debuts as the brand’s largest and most luxurious three-row flagship SUV to date.

Power comes from a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 441kW (591hp) and 800Nm of torque.

0 to 60mph takes 3.8 seconds, making it the fastest-accelerating three-row SUV in its class.

Features a digital stage with a 14.5-inch centre touchscreen and a 12.3-inch passenger display.

Equipment includes world-first curved digital OLED taillights and Digital Matrix LED headlights.

Hell yeah, brother. There’s finally a properly sized German truck to fit into the garages of stay-at-home mums around the country. Okay, maybe we’re being a bit harsh, but the reality is that full-sized luxury SUVs are really having their moment, and it’s not just at the school drop-off, but as luxury family hauliers to China’s wealthiest, too. It’s prompted European manufacturers to expand beyond traditional mid-size dimensions and extended wheelbases. With the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS growing in size, Audi has responded with the 2027 SQ9, an American-sized flagship that stands as the most luxurious vehicle the brand has ever produced.

Measuring 5,306mm in length with a 3,137mm wheelbase, the three-row vehicle nearly matches the overall exterior footprint of a GMC Yukon while offering superior interior packaging through a dedicated unibody layout.

This SQ9 can match the Yanks in cylinders, too. Propulsion comes from an updated 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine generating 441kW (591hp) and 800Nm of torque. It sends power through an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission to a rear-biased quattro all-wheel-drive system with an active rear differential lock. This helps the SQ9 accelerate from 0 to 60mph in 3.8 seconds (0–100km/h in an estimated 4.0 seconds). These performance metrics position the vehicle directly against the BMW X7 M60i, Mercedes-AMG GLS 63, and Range Rover SE LWB V8.

Specification Powertrain / Platform 4.0-Litre Twin-Turbo V8 Drivetrain Rear-biased quattro AWD with Locking Rear Differential Output 441kW (591hp) @ 6,000 rpm Torque 800Nm (590 lb-ft) @ 2,400–4,500 rpm 0–100km/h Acceleration 4.0 seconds (0–60mph in 3.8 seconds) Starting Price approx. USD$118,000 Scroll horizontally to view full table

1/ 4 2027 Audi SQ9 | Image: Audi

What’s New For The Audi SQ9?

There’s a rear-biased quattro drivetrain that introduces an electronically controlled rear differential lock and standard rear-wheel steering.

The interior debuts a triple-screen digital stage featuring a 14.5-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch passenger display.

Exterior illumination includes world-first curved three-dimensional digital OLED taillights with 512 individual segments.

The advanced turn signals project dynamic directional indicators directly onto the road surface during cornering maneuvers.

The optional 1,360-watt Bang & Olufsen 4D audio system integrates tactile haptic bass actuators directly inside the front seats.

1/ 12 2027 Audi SQ9 | Image: Audi

Architectural Cabin Design And Digital Displays

If you’ve spent any time peaking inside modern Audis, then the interior of the SQ9 will look familiar, albeit with a luxury twist. The front dash is still dominated by Audi’s Digital Stage display layout, anchored by an 11.9-inch virtual cockpit instrument cluster alongside a 14.5-inch MMI touch display. It’s the same story on the front passenger side, which features an independent 12.3-inch display with an active privacy mode that prevents driver distraction when viewing media or navigation data. Meanwhile, the reality head-up display tech projects key telemetry onto the windshield. But when we look in the second row, plenty has changed.

Luxury appointments now extend to executive seating options and climate control. Buyers can configure the cabin as a seven-seater with a split-folding second row, but we much prefer the picture individual second-row captain’s chairs for a six-seat executive layout. Five-zone automatic climate control supplies dedicated thermal settings to the third row, which is important for the little ones, and powered side doors feature soft-close mechanisms and integrate with exit-warning radar systems to prevent opening when approaching traffic or cyclists are detected.

This is the brand’s luxury flagship, so interior refinement receives significant attention, with standard dual-pane acoustic glass on all side windows and even sound-absorbing foam embedded within the tyres. Overhead, an available panoramic sunroof spans more than 1.5 square metres, incorporating nine individual liquid-crystal segments that can switch transparency electronically at the press of a button.

Last but certainly not least, audiophiles can opt for a 24-channel Bang & Olufsen sound system delivering 1,360 watts through 22 speakers, complete with seat-mounted haptic bass actuators and headrest-integrated speakers.

1/ 8 2027 Audi SQ9 | Image: Audi

Exterior Presence And Street Identity

Unlike so many modern German cars, which seem to be AI-generated by the marketing team, the SQ9’s design language features a simple yet monolithic front fascia. There are rather soft, muscular surfaces over sharp body creases throughout the design, and up front, the octagonal single-frame grille incorporates an optional illuminated perimeter and sits below some razor-thin daytime running lights. Being the king of headlight technology, Audi’s execution relies on Digital Matrix LED units utilising micro-LED chips housing 25,600 individual micro-LEDs, enabling precise anti-glare high-beam masking alongside customisable light signatures.

This is nothing new, but what is new is the rear design, where the width is accentuated by flared fenders and a continuous light strip connecting the taillights. The SQ9 marks the production debut of curved three-dimensional digital OLED taillights. Built on ultra-thin 0.1mm glass backings, 512 individual OLED segments contour around the body corners, offering eight selectable light graphics and proximity-warning alerts for trailing vehicles.

Chassis proportions accommodate wheel options measuring up to 23 inches in diameter, wrapped in staggered summer tyres measuring 285/35 R23 at the front and 315/30 R23 at the rear. Of course, the signature quad exhaust outlets and aluminium-optic exterior trim elements differentiate the V8 variant from standard Q9 models while maintaining an understated street presence.

2027 Audi SQ9 | Image: Audi

Price And Availability

North American deliveries for the Audi SQ9 commence in the fourth quarter of 2026, with U.S. pricing starting at USD$118,000 for the SQ9 and USD$87,700 for the entry Q9. However, Australian release timelines and localised pricing remain unconfirmed, though local positioning will reflect its status above the Q7 range, with estimates placing the SQ9 well above $174,815 before on-road costs you currently pay for the current-generation SQ7. Don’t be shocked by a near-AUD$280,000 price tag once those extra fees and options have been accounted for.

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