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Wingman app showing a Financial Health Score of 70 out of 100 on a phone, with a young woman sitting on a concrete wall behind it
ADVICE

Wingman Money Is The Aussie App That Gives Your Financial Health A Score Out Of 100

Mr Scott Purcell, CFA
By Mr Scott Purcell, CFA - News

Updated:

Readtime: 5 min

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Nine in 10 young Australians want to feel more confident managing their money, yet almost two thirds now turn to social media rather than their bank for financial guidance, according to ASIC financial capability research. Brisbane fintech Wingman Money reckons the problem is not a lack of information. It is that banking apps are built to report what already happened, not to keep you engaged long enough to change anything.

Founded by co-founders Sam Holt and Joel Beaton, Wingman swaps the transaction list for a single personalised Financial Health Score out of 100, then uses behavioural psychology, gamification and AI to nudge the number upward. The idea came from the founders’ own post-university trip, which ended with their savings almost gone.

“There has never been more financial information available, but that hasn’t necessarily translated into people feeling more confident about managing their money,” said Holt. “We wanted to build something people genuinely enjoy coming back to every day.”

The app is free to use, connects to more than 170 Australian and New Zealand financial institutions through Open Banking, and pitches itself closer to a fitness or language-learning app than a bank. If you already track your budget the analogue way, our guide to the best budgeting apps in Australia shows how the category has been evolving.

Download the Wingman Money App
Wingman Financial Health Score of 70 out of 100 overlaid on a group of friends at a rooftop dinner
The Wingman Financial Health Score | Image: Wingman Money

Wingman Money App

The Wingman Money app connects to more than 170 Australian and New Zealand financial institutions through Open Banking, pulling your spending, savings, debt and upcoming bills into one place. From there it generates your Financial Health Score, a personalised number out of 100 built on the everyday behaviours that shape long-term financial wellbeing rather than just your balance. An AI coach, Wingman Coach, reads your habits and offers practical guidance to lift the score without straying into regulated financial advice.

Two friends celebrating beside Wingman leaderboard cards comparing spending, saving and stability scores
Shared leaderboards in the Wingman app | Image: Wingman Money

It is also built to be social. You can create groups with mates, housemates or a partner, compare scores on live leaderboards, and chip away at Shared Savings Goals for a holiday or a house deposit. The company says around 60 per cent of beta users opened Wingman daily, and testers reported thinking about their score while shopping, which is exactly the behaviour shift the founders were chasing.

  • Financial Health Score: Personalised score out of 100, built on spending, saving and income habits
  • Connections: 170+ Australian and New Zealand institutions via Open Banking
  • Coaching: Wingman Coach, AI-powered guidance in plain language
  • Access: Read-only. It cannot move money or make payments
  • Price: Free, with revenue from rewards, cashback offers and partnerships
Get Your Financial Health Score
Wingman app on a phone showing a Financial Health Score of 81 out of 100 beneath the headline the worlds first AI financial health coach
Wingman’s AI financial health coach | Image: Wingman Money

How the Wingman Financial Health Score Works

Your score is a personalised number out of 100 that measures the overall health of your finances based on factors like spending habits, savings behaviour, income consistency and financial commitments. Sub-scores for spending, saving and stability show which behaviours are moving the needle, and Wingman Money surfaces personalised insights on things like impulse spends, sneaky subscriptions and upcoming bills so you can act before the damage is done rather than read about it afterwards.

Wingman Money co-founders Sam Holt and Joel Beaton presenting at the Stone and Chalk launch event
Launch night at Stone and Chalk | Image: Wingman Money via Startup News

There is growing evidence that this kind of engagement matters. Commonwealth Bank has reported that customers aged 18 to 25 who use its money-management features are 67 per cent more likely to increase their regular savings, though the bank notes that is an association rather than proven cause and effect. The broader problem Wingman is attacking is retention: industry benchmarks show finance apps lose most users soon after installation, so a tool only helps if you keep opening it.

Two Wingman app screens showing a saving breakdown with savings rate and net standing, and a holiday savings goal in progress
Saving breakdown and goal tracking | Image: Wingman Money via Startup News

“Checking your bank account shouldn’t feel like opening exam results,” said co-founder Joel Beaton. “Most banking apps are designed to tell you what already happened. We wanted to create something that motivates people to improve their financial health before they make their next financial decision.” Where you want a benchmark beyond the app, our guide to the average super balance by age in Australia is a useful companion read.

On security, Wingman uses encrypted Open Banking connections under Australia’s Consumer Data Right, never stores your banking passwords, and is read-only, so it cannot move your money or make payments on your behalf.

See Your Score with Wingman

Wingman Money FAQs

What is Wingman Money?

Wingman Money is a free Australian financial wellness app from Brisbane founders Sam Holt and Joel Beaton. It connects to your accounts through Open Banking and turns your money habits into a personalised Financial Health Score out of 100, with AI coaching, goal tracking and social features to help you improve it.

How does the Financial Health Score work?

The score is a personalised number out of 100 that measures the overall health of your finances based on factors like spending habits, savings behaviour, income consistency and financial commitments. Wingman Coach then provides practical guidance to help lift it over time.

Is Wingman Money safe to connect to my bank?

Wingman uses Open Banking technology under Australia's Consumer Data Right with encrypted connections, and it never stores your banking passwords. The service is read-only, so it cannot move money, make payments or access your banking credentials.

How much does Wingman Money cost?

Wingman is free to use. The company plans to generate revenue through rewards, cashback offers and commercial partnerships rather than charging subscription fees.

If your money currently lives across a dozen apps and a vague sense of dread, one clear score and a practical next step is a decent trade. Link your accounts, meet your number and start nudging it upward with the Wingman Money app.

Try Wingman Money for Free

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Mr Scott Purcell, CFA

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Mr Scott Purcell, CFA

Scott Purcell CFA is Co-Founder and Director of Man of Many, Australia’s largest men’s lifestyle publisher and the nation’s first 100% carbon-neutral, Climate Active certified digital media brand. Since launching the site from a spare bedroom in 2012, he has ...

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