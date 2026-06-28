How Much Super Should You Actually Have At Your Age?

By Elliot Nash - Guide Updated: 28 June, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 8 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Key Takeaways Superannuation can feel overwhelming, especially while managing other financial responsibilities.

To determine how much super you need for retirement, consider your desired lifestyle and use tools like retirement calculators.

Average super balances vary by age, but remember that circumstances may affect your personal situation.

Check your super using the ATO’s online services to understand your accounts, balances, and contributions.

To boost your super, consider making before-tax or after-tax contributions and consult financial experts for complex decisions.

There comes a point in your 30s when superannuation stops feeling like something future-you can deal with and starts creeping up like a scoreboard you forgot was running in the background.

You get the annual returns email. Open the app. Check the dashboard. Look at the number. And put it away until the next notification. But at a certain point, the question rears its head: Am I behind?

It’s a fair question, especially if you’re juggling a mortgage, rent, kids, school or daycare fees, job changes, higher bills or the general cost of being an adult in Australia. The problem is that super can feel weirdly hard to judge when you’re juggling everything else. Your balance might look big in isolation, but when you remember it’s meant to help fund decades of retirement, the zeros matter.

The good news is you don’t need to become a spreadsheet bloke overnight. What you need to know is where you’re sitting right now. Then you can start figuring out what actually moves the dial, and when it might be worth getting some proper help from the experts.

A comfortable retirement requires savings of around $630,000 for a single person, and $730,000 | Image via Pexels

How Much Super Do You Actually Need to Retire?

It’s an annoying answer, but honestly, it depends. If your idea of retirement involves annual business-class flights to Europe, your number will look entirely different to someone who wants a paid-off home, a few interstate trips away with the fam, and enough money to enjoy their week without watching every dollar.

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia’s Retirement Standard estimates that a comfortable retirement at age 67 requires savings of around $630,000 for a single person, and $730,000 for a couple. Those figures assume home ownership and access to a part Age Pension, so they’re useful guides rather than exact personal targets.

Aware Super makes the same point in its guidance: your super balance goal should reflect how you want to live once you get there. If you want a more tailored estimate, retirement calculators like Aware Super’s My Retirement Planner can help you test different scenarios, including retiring earlier, spending more or changing your expected lifestyle.

The other thing working in your favour is good old Father Time. According to internal data from Aware Super, for a typical member from age 25 onwards, investment returns are likely to make up around half of their super balance at retirement. In other words, the money going in now isn’t just sitting there politely waiting for your 60s; it’s doing the work for you.

Image: Supplied

Average Super Balance by Age in Australia

Averages are useful, but they can also mess with your head. They give you a rough benchmark, but not a final verdict on whether you have failed adulthood.

According to Moneysmart, using APRA data, average super balances by age are:

Age group Average super balance Under 25 $8,800 25–29 $27,000 30–34 $52,700 35–39 $85,100 40–44 $118,700 45–49 $151,900 50–54 $190,500 55–59 $234,700 60–64 $263,400 65–69 $285,800 Scroll horizontally to view full table

So there’s the quick temperature check. If you’re 38 with $40,000 in super, you may be behind the average. If you’re 38 with $120,000, you may be ahead of it.

But the average does not know your life. It doesn’t know if you started working full-time later, took time off, freelanced, made extra money on the side, changed careers, had unpaid parental leave, worked overseas, consolidated late, or left an old account quietly leaking fees.

It also doesn’t tell you whether your current fund is performing well, whether your insurance is appropriate, or whether your investment option suits your age and risk appetite, or your budget: the number matters, but the machinery behind the number matters.

How to Check Your Super

Before you start trying to fix your super, check what you actually have. The simplest way to do that is through the ATO’s online services via MyGov. From there, you can generally see your super accounts, balances, employer contributions and any lost or ATO-held super.

A quick check should cover:

Which super fund or funds you have

Your current balance

Whether your employer contributions are landing

Whether you have lost or unclaimed super

What fees you are paying

What insurance is attached to the account

How your money is invested

This is the least glamorous money admin in the world, but it’s also the part that can save you from playing the guessing game. If you have more than one account, it may be worth consolidating, but don’t just roll everything into one account just because it sounds neater than three.

Peter Hogg, General Manager, Guidance & Advice at Aware Super, says job changes are one of the easy ways people end up with multiple accounts.

“When starting a new job, you might decide to let your employer choose the super fund. Though it may be easier to do, this simple step often means one person has several super accounts,” Hogg says. “In the long run, this may mean you are paying admin and other fees, like insurance, multiple times, which can lead to a smaller balance overall.”

Consolidating can make sense, but only after you check what you might be giving up. Closing an old account could mean losing insurance cover, changing investment exposure or creating tax consequences. That’s a boring warning, but it’s an important one.

It’s worth speaking to a financial adviser about steps you can take to boost your retirement savings | Image via Pexels

How to Boost Your Super Without Overhauling Your Life

Once you know where your super sits, the next question is what you can actually do about it.

One option is making before-tax contributions, also known as concessional contributions. These include employer super guarantee payments, salary sacrificing, and personal contributions claimed as tax deductions.

Salary sacrifice is one of the more common ways to do it. Instead of taking all your salary as take-home pay, you ask your employer to pay an extra amount into your super from your before-tax income.

“Salary sacrificing is one of the easiest ways to improve your super balance,” Hogg says. “It doesn’t necessarily need to be a huge sum every month, but small contributions now in your 30s can make a huge difference to your balance in your 60s.”

That doesn’t mean it works for everyone. Salary sacrifice can reduce your take-home pay and may mean a tax saving in many, but not all, situations. There are also caps. From 1 July 2026, the concessional contributions cap is $32,500 for the financial year. Going over the cap can mean extra tax.

Another option is making after-tax contributions, known as non-concessional contributions. These are contributions made from income that has already been taxed. For 2026–27, the non-concessional contributions cap is $130,000, although your personal cap can vary depending on your circumstances.

If you make a personal contribution and want to claim a tax deduction, you generally need to give your super fund a valid notice of intent and receive confirmation before claiming the deduction. This is where it pays to slow down and get the paperwork right.

None of this means you suddenly need to start tipping half your pay into super. A smaller recurring amount may be easier to stick with than one heroic financial decision you abandon after two months.

Image: Supplied

When to Speak to Someone

Super is simple in theory: money goes in, it gets invested, you use it later. In practice, it gets complicated quickly. Tax, contribution caps, insurance, investment choices, home ownership, salary sacrifice and retirement timing all change the equation.

Hogg suggests starting with your super fund’s resources and education sessions, including webinars, seminars and member support. Aware Super, for example, offers its Super Helpful Check-In to eligible members under 60.

For broader or more complex decisions, it may be worth speaking to a licensed financial adviser, accountant or qualified financial planner. That’s especially true if you are making larger contributions, consolidating multiple funds, reviewing insurance, approaching retirement, are self-employed, or trying to balance super against a mortgage and family costs.

The useful first move doesn’t have to be dramatic. Keep calm. Check your balance. Check how many accounts you have. Check what you’re paying. Then make one change you understand. And if you don’t, that’s when you speak to the experts so you can become more aware of your super and your future.

Because we all know future-you can deal with the rest, but he’ll probably appreciate you not leaving him the whole mess.

DISCLAIMER PROVIDED BY AWARE SUPER:

General advice only. Consider your objectives, financial situation, or needs, which have not been accounted for in this information and read the PDS and TMD at aware.com.au/pds before acting. Issued by Aware Super Pty Ltd (ABN 11 118 202 672, AFSL 293340), trustee of Aware Super (ABN 53 226 460 365).

Before consolidating, consider if this is right for you, including the loss of any insurance cover from your other funds, the impact on your investments and potential tax implications and read the PDS and TMD at aware.com.au/pds. You may wish to speak with a qualified financial planner before making this decision.

Advice provided by Aware Financial Services Australia Limited (ABN 86 003 742 756, AFSL 238430), wholly owned by Aware Super.