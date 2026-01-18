Home/Culture/Drinks
Aldi liquor, Doordash delivery
DRINKS

Cheers! You Can Now Get ALDI Liquor Delivered To Your Door

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Published:

Readtime: 2 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

ALDI’s grocery delivery deal with DoorDash was never going to stop at bread and milk, and there’s now great news for anyone who’s ever bought a bottle of ALDI wine or liquor and thought to themselves, “hey, that’s actually not bad at all”. From Wednesday 21 January, ALDI will begin offering its range of beers, wines, and spirits through DoorDash, giving shoppers in New South Wales and Victoria access to ALDI liquor without a trip to the store.

The service covers ALDI’s exclusive alcohol range, with same-day delivery available for eligible customers aged 18 and over. It’s built for the obvious moments: last-minute gatherings, quiet nights in, or realising you’re out of something well after you can be bothered to head out yourself.

Alcohol delivery now sits alongside ALDI’s existing DoorDash grocery service, which rolled out nationally in 2025 and includes more than 1,800 everyday items across fresh produce, meat, dairy, bread, and household essentials. ALDI’s infamous Special Buys will also be available nationally through DoorDash, dropping on their usual Wednesday and Saturday schedule in line with in-store releases.

Aldi doordash delivery 3
ALDI grocery bags are handed over by a DoorDash courier, with delivery now available across most locations | Image: ALDI / DoorDash

Delivery fees apply, and some items are priced slightly higher than in-store, with availability varying by location. ALDI is clear that its lowest prices are still found on shelves, not in apps.

If convenience matters more than squeezing every last dollar, delivery now covers far more of the ALDI shop than it used to. If price still comes first, the aisles and the coin-operated trolley are waiting.

Aldi doordash delivery 2
Shoppers can browse ALDI groceries, alcohol and selected Special Buys items through the DoorDash app | Image: ALDI / DoorDash

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Alef Aeronautics' Model A | Image: Alef Aeronautics
CARS

World’s First Modern Flying Car Takes Flight and Enters Mass Production

Logan paul pikachu illustrator card auction
ENTERTAINMENT

Logan Paul’s World-Record Pokémon Card is Up For Grabs, Already Fetching Multi-Millions

Pikachu and poké ball 72152
GAMING

LEGO Pokémon Sets Have Arrived, Pre-Order Details and Pricing Confirmed

Best Gifts for Watch Lovers | Image: Man of Many
WATCHES

20+ Best Gifts for Watch Lovers

Best Gifts Under $200 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

20+ Best Gifts Under $200

Sophie turner lara croft
MOVIES & TV

First Look at Sophie Turner as ‘Lara Croft’ in Amazon’s Upcoming Tomb Raider Series

Best Alcohol Gifts | Image: Man of Many
DRINKS

40+ Best Alcohol Gift Ideas

Zoe saldaña
ENTERTAINMENT

Zoe Saldaña Now the Highest-Grossing Actor of All Time

Best of 2025 man of many
CULTURE

10 Most Read Man of Many Articles of 2025 Revealed

Château de la messardière
TRAVEL

Inside the $30,000 Per Night ‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 French Riviera Hotel

One battle after another
MOVIES & TV

Golden Globes 2026: Biggest Winners and Losers Revealed (Full List)

Seiko 145th anniversary releases
WATCHES

Seiko Marks its 145th Anniversary with a Quartet of History-Inspired Watches

Ferrari roma spider front three quarter
CARS

2026 Ferrari Roma Spider Review: 1960s “La Dolce Vita” Throwback

Omega
WATCHES

OMEGA Speedmaster Moonwatch ‘Reverse Panda’ Revealed, Priced for Australia

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Best wineries in Victoria
DRINKS

10 Best Wineries in Victoria, According to a Sommelier

Bottle of coke
ENTERTAINMENT

Person Claims to Have Perfectly Replicated Coca-Cola After Years of Research, Here’s the Recipe

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Best short hairstyles for men | Image: Ahmad Ebadi
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

12 Best Short Hairstyles for Men, According to a Barber (2026)