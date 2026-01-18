Cheers! You Can Now Get ALDI Liquor Delivered To Your Door

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 19 Jan 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 2 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

ALDI’s grocery delivery deal with DoorDash was never going to stop at bread and milk, and there’s now great news for anyone who’s ever bought a bottle of ALDI wine or liquor and thought to themselves, “hey, that’s actually not bad at all”. From Wednesday 21 January, ALDI will begin offering its range of beers, wines, and spirits through DoorDash, giving shoppers in New South Wales and Victoria access to ALDI liquor without a trip to the store.

The service covers ALDI’s exclusive alcohol range, with same-day delivery available for eligible customers aged 18 and over. It’s built for the obvious moments: last-minute gatherings, quiet nights in, or realising you’re out of something well after you can be bothered to head out yourself.

Alcohol delivery now sits alongside ALDI’s existing DoorDash grocery service, which rolled out nationally in 2025 and includes more than 1,800 everyday items across fresh produce, meat, dairy, bread, and household essentials. ALDI’s infamous Special Buys will also be available nationally through DoorDash, dropping on their usual Wednesday and Saturday schedule in line with in-store releases.

ALDI grocery bags are handed over by a DoorDash courier, with delivery now available across most locations | Image: ALDI / DoorDash

Delivery fees apply, and some items are priced slightly higher than in-store, with availability varying by location. ALDI is clear that its lowest prices are still found on shelves, not in apps.

If convenience matters more than squeezing every last dollar, delivery now covers far more of the ALDI shop than it used to. If price still comes first, the aisles and the coin-operated trolley are waiting.