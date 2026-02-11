778 x 150
Home/Culture
Clavicular
CULTUREHEALTH & FITNESS

What is ‘Maxxing’, and What Does it Say About us?

Joseph Earp
By Joseph Earp - News

Published:

Readtime: 4 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

As long as we’ve been able to marvel at our own reflection, we’ve searched for ways to improve it: self-care is as old as the human race. There are combs dating back to 800AD, carved from bone, and often buried alongside their dead owners, gesturing towards the significant place they held in the lives of our ancestors.

The “maxxing movement” is just one more instalment in this long history of physical self-tinkering, albeit taken to an extreme that’s typical of the age of excess that we live in. A term that started life on incel forums, looksmaxxing has now evolved into an umbrella phrase that covers an increasingly distinct range of sub-categories.

There’s softmaxxing, using gentle interventions into appearance, from skincare to teeth whitening. There’s hardmaxxing, more extreme measures that most notably include breaking bones in order to alter one’s skeletal structure. There’s even healthmaxxing, an approach to overall fitness that involves following crushing viral trends related to everything from sleep to fibre intake.

Though the trend emerged out of the internet’s seedy underbelly, it’s not always harmful in nature. Looking after one’s body has a range of significant improvements, not least of all on mental health, and though some online self-care hubs are rife with misinformation, many are a place of support and solidarity.

At their best, looksmaxxing forums can unite disparate strangers towards the common goal of finding a new relationship with their body and health – and in a worryingly digital age, where so much of our lives are spent in front of a screen, that has profound benefits.

But it’s worth looking at what this fixation on looks says about who we are—and where we’re heading as a society as a result.

Clavicular, maxxing
Online influencer Clavicular, the epitome of the looksmaxxing movement. | Pic: @Clavicular

Maxxing The Culture of Narcissism

In the late ‘70s, the theorist Christopher Lasch released his magnum opus, The Culture of Narcissism. In it, Lasch laid out a general kind of malaise that had set into modern society. After Watergate, the assassination of JFK, and the petering out of the hippy movement, American culture was increasingly disillusioned with the political sphere at large. Too many widespread social defeats had led the populace to believe that real change was impossible.

And so, according to Lasch, the Western world moved towards a sphere where change could be achieved: the personal sphere. Lasch saw the rise in plastic surgery and optimisation of the body as a symptom of a generalised hopelessness. You might not be able to change the government, but you can change your own face.

The age we’re living in now has seen those twinned forces of self-obsession and nihilism only increase. Younger generations are increasingly apolitical, checked out from a political system that seems guided solely by the interests of old rich dudes.

And so they turn to the optimisation of the body, following the lead of fitness influencers who cast physical perfection as a way to make sense of a senseless world.

mannequin

Where Does The Middle Ground Lie?

Of course, seeing yourself as distinct and alone will only compound the problems that drove you to that philosophy of life in the first place. As soon as you start seeing community as out of your control, and politics as the domain of other people, that feeling of disillusionment will harden.

This is the threat hidden in looksmaxxing, or any of the maxxing sub-genres. Taken broadly, the trend encourages people to improve their body not because it’ll connect them to the world, but the opposite. Too often, the goal is to turn oneself into a distinct product, that can then be traded in for the perfect partner; the perfect job; the perfect home. It can be a way of casting the world as a kind of dog-eat-dog, essentially cruel place, where extreme efforts must be taken to rise to the top, and best all competitors.

There’s a middle ground to be walked: a way to foreground the human body, without turning it into another product, or an object disconnected from the wider community. Which is where the aforementioned solidarity of these communities comes in.

Focusing on one’s own body and its health need not be a way of turning inwards. Rather, it can be a way of turning outwards towards the world, creating community, rather than resisting it. We can focus on our body not because of what it will get us; but because it reminds us that we exist. In a world of other human bodies. These days, such a reminder is more important than ever.

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Joseph Earp

Author

Joseph Earp

More about Joseph
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2026 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

20 Best Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Him

Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2026 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

21 Best Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Her

Super bowl halftime shows 1
ENTERTAINMENT

10 Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows of All Time, Ranked

Best super bowl ads
ENTERTAINMENT

Best Super Bowl Ads for 2026, Ranked

Super bowl prize money
SPORT

How Much Money the Winners (and Losers) Get from Super Bowl LX

Seiko 5 field series ssk059k
WATCHES

Seiko 5 Sports Field GMT is a Sub-$700 Polar Dial Built to Endure

Dyson amino 4
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

Why Dyson’s Latest Hair Product is Moving Beyond Tech

Audemars piguet
WATCHES

Bad Bunny’s Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Stuns in Malachite at Super Bowl LX

Best short hairstyles for men | Image: Ahmad Ebadi
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

12 Best Short Hairstyles for Men, According to a Barber (2026)

Bad bunny calvin klein
STYLE

Style Guide: How to Dress Like Bad Bunny

Nine 2026 winter olympics
SPORT

How to watch the 2026 Winter Olympics in Australia

Iwc george russell
WATCHES

IWC’s Limited-Edition George Russell Pilot’s Watches are the Pinnacle of F1 Cool

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

The Best Buzz Cuts for Men: A Barber’s Guide (2026)

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Best summer fragrances for men
FRAGRANCES

16 Best Summer Fragrances for Men

Best wallet brands for men 6
STYLE

17 Best Wallet Brands for Men

Man laughing at a book he's reading
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Daniel Craig wearing blue beach shorts standing in shallow beach water
HEALTH & FITNESS

Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 Workout Plan and Diet

Where to watch super bowl in melbourne
SPORT

12 Best Places to Watch Super Bowl LX in Melbourne