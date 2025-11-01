Home/Culture
Mini paul smith feature
CULTURE

Paul Smith’s Special Edition MINI Collaboration Has Been Revealed

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm

Published:

Readtime: 4 min

  • MINI teams with Sir Paul Smith for a stylish, design-led special edition.
  • Revealed at the Japan Mobility Show, Australian launch confirmed for early 2026.
  • Three colours include new Statement Grey, Inspired White, and Nottingham Green accents.
  • Custom interior features knitted fabrics, Nightshade Blue seats, and Paul Smith details.
  • Signature stripes, hidden messages, and digital easter eggs complete this refined collaboration.

MINI knocked it out of the park with their Deus Ex Machina collaboration earlier this year, and now they’re looking to keep that momentum going by teaming up with one of the brand’s long-time friends, Sir Paul Smith. Revealed at the Japan Mobility Show of all places, the MINI Paul Smith Edition will be available in Australia from Q1 2026 in electric guise before petrol models arrive in late 2026. Prices are yet to be announced (MINI Cooper SE is priced from around AUD$65,000 drive-away in most states).

Like the Deus collaboration, this isn’t a sticker set. The Paul Smith brand and aesthetic are deeply ingrained in MINI’s. There’s a statement colour palette of three (Statement Grey and Inspired White brand new) matched with Nottingham Green on the roof, mirrors, and more. This complements significant changes in the interior, including seats and the infotainment screen adorned with PS touches.

“It’s not often that two icons of British design work together in this way, and it’s wonderful that our partnership has lasted so many years. The MINI Paul Smith Edition has been a real privilege, offering new colours and unexpected details that will be a welcomed surprise,” said Sir Paul Smith on the collaboration.

Mini paul smith roof
MINI Paul Smith Edition | Image: MINI
Mini paul smith wheel logo
MINI Paul Smith Edition | Image: MINI
Mini paul smith mirror
MINI Paul Smith Edition | Image: MINI
Mini paul smith lower grille
MINI Paul Smith Edition | Image: MINI

Like we mentioned, Paul Smith’s ‘Signature Stripe’ adorns the roof in Nottingham Green at the rear of the driver’s side. Still, you can also choose an alternative version of the roof featuring elegant stripes in Jet Black in varying matte and glossy thicknesses. If you select the MINI Cooper Convertible Paul Smith Edition, it will be supplied with a black soft top.

Three colours will be available, two of which are new:

  • Statement Grey – Modern version of the 1959 Mini Austin Seven grey, with a bluish tint.
  • Inspired White – Contemporary homage to the popular Classic Mini Beige.
  • Midnight Black Metallic – Elegant and enduring, from the current MINI family.

You’ll then find specially created Nottingham Green paintwork, a tribute to Sir Paul’s hometown, on the side mirrors, the octagonal radiator grille, the wheel hub covers with Paul Smith lettering and as the paintwork for one of the two roof variants. Speaking of wheels, the only option is an 18-inch Night Spoke aluminium wheel in Dark Steel Flash, which is quite smart.

Rounding out the exterior touches is a redesigned MINI logo in a newly designed Black Blue, which works well with the special edition’s colour palette. We can’t forget that Paul Smith’s signature appears on the rear handle strip. Overall, the exterior design is smart and very PS.

Mini paul smith interior
MINI Paul Smith Edition | Image: MINI
Mini paul smith seats
MINI Paul Smith Edition | Image: MINI
Mini paul smith steering wheel
MINI Paul Smith Edition | Image: MINI
Mini paul smith screen
MINI Paul Smith Edition | Image: MINI

When we look inside, the interior features many knitted black surfaces, including those on the dashboard and door panels, which are inspired by Paul Smith’s tone-on-tone stripe patterns and fabrics. Meanwhile, the sports seats are seen in Nightshade Blue and finished in Vescin, a knitted textile insert on the shoulder and headrests. Decorative stitching on the steering wheel adds a pop of colour in true Paul Smith fashion, and this theme continues to the tech.

Unlike so many special edition cars on the road, MINI has even gone to lengths to integrate the Paul Smith collaboration into the central infotainment screen, where the circular display cockpit offers three exclusive Paul Smith backgrounds when Personal Mode is selected.

Lastly, plenty of easter eggs or hidden gems can be found throughout, including a projected “Hello” greeting, the motto “Everyday is a new beginning” on the door sill, and a hand-drawn rabbit graphic on the floor mats.

We don’t know how much the MINI Paul Smith Edition will cost just yet. However, we do know that it will first arrive with the launch of the MINI Cooper Electric in March 2026, followed by the MINI Cooper 3-door, 5-door and Convertible models in late 2026.

Check out MINI Paul Smith Edition
Mini paul smith blue and green rear three quarter
MINI Paul Smith Edition | Image: MINI
Mini paul smith convertible rear three quarter
MINI Paul Smith Edition | Image: MINI
Mini paul smith door sill
MINI Paul Smith Edition | Image: MINI
Mini paul smith steering wheel details
MINI Paul Smith Edition | Image: MINI
Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

