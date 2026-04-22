Qantas Flight Sale Launches With 2 Million Seats From $99

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 22 April, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

If you’ve already started looking at winter weekends, school holiday dates or a quick regional reset, you’re in luck because Qantas has launched one of its biggest domestic sales of the year.

The airline is putting more than 2 million discounted seats on sale across 90 domestic and regional routes, with one-way fares starting from $99. Travel dates run through March 2027, including the June long weekend and winter school holidays.

For anyone running the numbers, 2 million seats work out to around 14,000 average domestic flights, which means there’s plenty to go around, but some of the stronger deals won’t last long.

Image: Qantas

Best Qantas Economy Sale Fares

If you’re chasing the cheapest seats, these are the fares likely to get the most attention first.

Ballina (Byron Bay) to Sydney – $99

– $99 Gold Coast to Sydney – $99

– $99 Adelaide to Melbourne – $99

– $99 Brisbane to Hervey Bay – $99

– $99 Melbourne to Gold Coast – $109

– $109 Brisbane to Sydney – $129

– $129 Melbourne to Sydney – $129

– $129 Hobart to Sydney – $129

– $129 Cairns to Melbourne – $199

– $199 Perth to Sydney – $309

The pick of the bunch for Qantas economy seats is Melbourne to Sydney and Brisbane to Sydney at $129. These are busy commuter and leisure routes where economy prices can drift into the $180 to $300+ range without much warning.

Perth to Sydney for $309 is also worth attention. Cross-country fares have a habit of becoming expensive the moment you actually need one.

The $99 fares to Ballina, Gold Coast and Adelaide are handy if the dates suit, while Cairns to Melbourne for $199 makes plenty of sense if winter sun is what you want.

If there’s one to be less excited about, it’s shorter hops like Brisbane to Hervey Bay for $99. Cheap is still cheap, but the upside is smaller.

Image: Qantas

Best Regional Qantas Sale Fares

Regional deals often matter more because these routes don’t always have backup options.

Merimbula to Sydney – $99

– $99 Orange to Sydney – $99

– $99 Burnie to Melbourne – $99

– $99 Launceston to Melbourne – $99

– $99 Port Macquarie to Sydney – $139

– $139 Albury to Sydney – $149

– $149 Armidale to Sydney – $149

– $149 Dubbo to Gold Coast – $175

The best fares here are Merimbula to Sydney and Orange to Sydney at $99. Routes like these can jump quickly once weekends, holidays or late bookings come into play.

Launceston to Melbourne for $99 is another strong option, especially when Tasmania demand lifts and cheap seats disappear first.

Port Macquarie, Albury and Armidale under $150 are the sort of practical bookings locals will understand immediately. They’re rarely glamorous routes, just useful ones.

Dubbo to Gold Coast for $175 is more situational than urgent, but still a neat option if the timing lines up.

Image: Qantas

Qantas Business Class Sale Fares

Business fares start at $299 one-way, which makes some of these deals more interesting than they first appear.

Brisbane to Sydney – $299

– $299 Gold Coast to Sydney – $299

– $299 Adelaide to Melbourne – $299

– $299 Hobart to Melbourne – $299

– $299 Canberra to Melbourne – $399

– $399 Brisbane to Melbourne – $449

– $449 Hamilton Island to Sydney – $629

– $629 Brisbane to Perth – $999

The standout deals are the $299 east coast routes. Fares like Brisbane to Sydney or Adelaide to Melbourne can often sit somewhere between $500 and $800 outside a sale, particularly on weekday services. That puts these offers at close to half price in some cases.

Canberra to Melbourne for $399 is especially sharp on a route built around convenience, where last-minute travellers usually pay for it.

Then there’s Brisbane to Perth for $999. Still serious money, but long domestic Business fares regularly push well beyond $1,500 closer to departure.

For anyone who never books Business, the value goes beyond legroom. It’s lounge access, priority check-in, baggage, extra space, and stepping off a five-hour flight in a better mood than you boarded.

Image: Qantas

What’s Included in the Sale?

All sale fares include:

Checked baggage

Complimentary food and beverages

Access to selected travel dates through March 2027

Qantas also says this sale includes more connecting fares than usual, including 21 routes to the Gold Coast, giving travellers outside major cities more options.

When Does the Qantas Sale End?

The sale runs until 11:59pm AEST on Tuesday, 28 April 2026, unless sold out earlier.

Which means you’ve got enough time to compare dates, but probably not enough time to keep telling yourself you’ll book it later.