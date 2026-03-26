Our First Look at The Harry Potter Series Reveals More Than Just Magic

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 26 Mar 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

It’s not the magic that got me. It was the moment someone finally told Harry he wasn’t nothing. The first teaser for the upcoming Harry Potter series from HBO Max has arrived, and while most of the attention will go to Hogwarts, casting, set design, and how closely it follows the books, that’s not what made me cry.

It’s not easy being a kid. It’s even harder when you never really knew your own parents, and you live under the stairs. That feeling of isolation hits immediately when you hear Aunt Petunia tell Harry, “There’s nothing special about you.”

But she was wrong. And as the tears started to build, it dawned on me what this new series is aiming for.

Where the films moved quickly into spectacle, the series seems content to explore the more uncomfortable undertones of the orphaned chosen one. The uncertainty. The awkwardness. The disbelief. That slow realisation that your life is about to change, even if you don’t fully understand how yet.

Then the letter arrives, and hope rushes in, turning sad tears into something closer to relief.

Rubeus Hagrid (Nick Frost) | Image: Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

It’s familiar without feeling like a straight copy-and-paste. More like an old memory that’s been sharpened. For us and new generations alike.

The brief glimpses of the set design feel grounded, with colours that match the emotion of each scene. Even some of those early casting doubts start to fade once you see them in motion.

You do miss a few things. Robbie Coltrane’s voice as Hagrid is one of them. But the series feels less interested in replacing what came before, and more focused on revisiting that feeling you had when you first found this world.

For a lot of people watching, that feeling comes with a bit of distance. We’re not kids anymore. We’re not asking our parents to buy us the books. We’re the ones handing them down.

And watching that teaser, you can already picture it. Sitting there while someone else reads it for the first time. Knowing exactly what’s coming, but still a little jealous that they get to experience it fresh.

That’s what the trailer understands. Capture the feeling of being a kid again. Both the good, the bad, and the magical.

Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger (Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, Arabella Stanton) | Image: Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

HBO has confirmed the series will debut at Christmas 2026, with the first season covering Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone across eight episodes.

The cast is led by Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, alongside Arabella Stanton (Hermione) and Alastair Stout (Ron), with a stacked supporting lineup that includes John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Snape, and Nick Frost stepping into the role of Hagrid.

Francesca Gardiner is writing and executive producing the series, with Succession director Mark Mylod attached to direct multiple episodes.

Albus Dumbledore (John Lithgow) | Image: Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

Minerva McGonagall (Janet McTeer) | Image: Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

Severus Snape (Paapa Essiedu) | Image: Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

Draco Malfoy (Lox Pratt) | Image: Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

Ron Weasley (Alastair Stout) | Image: Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

Hermoine Granger (Arabella Stanton) | Image: Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

Harry Potter (Dominic McLaughlin) | Image: Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

Dudley Dursley (Amos Kitson) | Image: Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.