Home/Entertainment/Movies & TV
Digger 3
MOVIES & TV

Tom Cruise is Almost Unrecognisable in First ‘Digger’ Trailer

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 4 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • Tom Cruise transforms into Digger Rockwell in the trailer for Digger, drastically altering his iconic appearance with prosthetics and cowboy styling.
  • Cruise’s character, a powerbroker on a mission, embodies a satirical black comedy about ego and catastrophe.
  • Director Alejandro G. Iñárritu describes Rockwell as dangerous and charismatic, offering a broad caricature open to interpretation.
  • This role marks Cruise’s most significant physical transformation since Tropic Thunder, requiring extensive prosthetics and a Southern accent.
  • Digger premieres in Australian cinemas on 1 October 2026.

Tom Cruise is almost unrecognisable in the first trailer for Digger, and for once, that appears to be exactly what he was going for.

    We’re quite used to Cruise selling a film by looking exactly like Tom Cruise while doing something no sensible person would attempt. Digger has gone the other way entirely, burying one of Hollywood’s most recognisable faces beneath a grey combover, prosthetics, a padded stomach and enough cowboy styling to make even the hat feel like part of the performance.

    In the movie, Cruise plays Digger Rockwell, officially described as “the most powerful man in the world”, who embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s saviour before the disaster he has unleashed destroys everything. The trailer suggests a satirical black comedy built around ego, catastrophe and one man’s desperate need to control how the world sees him.

    Who is Digger Rockwell?

    The campaign presents Rockwell as a swaggering powerbroker with a pale blue suit, bolo tie, snakeskin boots and a shovel that appears to function somewhere between a tool, a prop and a personal brand.

    He’s also the kind of man who would happily pose with one foot on a globe or appear in a branded TIME advertisement presenting him as “Titan of the Year”. Sure, it’s fictional marketing material produced with Warner Bros., but it gets to the core of who Digger appears to be.

    Director Alejandro G. Iñárritu has described Rockwell as charming, dangerous and almost impossible to ignore. He has also called him “the most charismatic catastrophe you have ever seen”, and the deliberately ridiculous caricature is broad enough to invite plenty of guesses about where its targets may lie.

    The supporting cast includes Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Jesse Plemons, Michael Stuhlbarg and Australian star Sophie Wilde.

    Digger 2
    Digger | Image: Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures

    ‘Digger’ Is Tom Cruise’s Biggest Transformation Since ‘Tropic Thunder’

    Cruise has played against type before, but this is his most obvious physical transformation since Les Grossman started shouting his way through Tropic Thunder.

    The role of Digger Rockwell required extensive prosthetic work, altered facial features, a Southern accent and, presumably, a much broader performance than audiences have seen from Cruise during the recent Mission: Impossible and Top Gun eras.

    Cruise says he has never worked on something that challenged him in quite the same way, while Iñárritu says the actor told him it took 40 years to become Digger Rockwell.

    The pair have reportedly wanted to work together for roughly 25 years, with Cruise first becoming interested in Iñárritu after seeing Amores Perros. The film was shot entirely in VistaVision with cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, suggesting the strange new face will at least be given plenty of room on the big screen.

    Digger arrives in Australian cinemas on 1 October 2026.

    Digger 5
    Digger | Image: Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures

    Related reads

    Follow Us On

    Google
    Discover    Google
    News    Preferred
    Source
    Elliot Nash

    Contributor

    Elliot Nash

    Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

    More about Elliot
    About Man of Many

    Comments

    We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

    No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

    Trending Stories

    WHOOP MG wearable bands in grey, sand and tan colourways
    HEALTH & FITNESS

    WHOOP Data Reveals What GLP-1 Drugs Do to Your Heart

    Volvo ex60 review 0019 dscf8942
    CARS

    2026 Volvo EX60 Review: Scandinavian Serenity in the Spanish Mountains

    Tattoo artist wearing a cap inks intricate design on a man's forearm in black and white.
    ADVICE

    40+ Best Tattoo Ideas for Men: Small, Meaningful & Arm Designs

    Two men with buzz cuts, one in sunglasses and a casual shirt, the other in a suit, against a gradient background.
    HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

    14 Best Buzz Cut and Fade Haircuts for Men: A Barber’s Guide

    Three Grand Theft Auto VI characters holding weapons against a city skyline backdrop at sunset.
    GAMING

    How To Play Through The ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Franchise in Chronological Order

    Toni Collette in a tense scene from the horror film Hereditary, with a shocked expression and dim lighting.
    MOVIES & TV

    20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time, According to Science

    Amazon prime day australia
    ADVICE

    350+ Best Deals for Amazon Prime Day Australia 2026 That Are Actually Worth Buying

    Tudor black bay chrono 39 bumblebee 2
    WATCHES

    The Wind Up: Tudor’s Black Bay Chrono 39 Bumblebee Puts a Sting in Our Step

    A professional cyclist celebrates a stage win at the Tour de France
    HEALTH & FITNESS

    WHOOP Data Shows What Sets Tour de France Riders Apart

    Made In Cookware stainless clad pots and pans on a home kitchen stovetop
    FOOD

    4 Best Made In Cookware Pieces for Aussie Kitchens

    Argentina captain Lionel Messi celebrates a goal at the 2026 World Cup.
    HEALTH & FITNESS

    Lionel Messi’s Football Diet & Workout Plan

    CURREX PickleballPRO pickleball insoles in use
    SPORT

    CURREX PickleballPRO Insoles: MLP’s Official Insole Partner

    Sotheby's space exploration 2026 auction - buzz aldrin watch 2
    WATCHES

    Buzz Aldrin’s Collection Of Rare Watches Are Going Up For Auction

    Brixton Canvas Hooded Bomber Jacket in Khaki
    STYLE

    Brixton Australia’s EOFY Sale is Officially Underway With Discounts of Up To 60% Off

    Two male models in Calibre winter tailoring at a glass pavilion in the South of France
    STYLE

    Inside CALIBRE’s Cinematic Menswear Campaign, ‘the Weekender’

    sam neill in jurassic park
    MOVIES & TV

    10 Best Sam Neill Films

    IMBIBE RECOVER REST chocolate magnesium tub beside a dark chocolate bar
    CULTURE

    IMBIBE RECOVER REST Combines Two of Our Favourite Things: Chocolate and Better Sleep

    Momcozy UK baby essentials including bottle warmer, breast pump, baby carrier, nasal aspirator, sound machine and nursing bra
    CULTURE

    Momcozy UK Baby Essentials Aren’t Just for the Moms This Father’s Day

    Goldfield & Banks Coast to Coast fragrances: Pacific Rock Moss, Sunset Hour and Bohemian Lime Eau de Parfum bottles
    FRAGRANCES

    These Top-Selling Fragrances from Goldfield & Banks Must Be Seen (and Smelled) to Be Believed

    How to find your face shape 1
    HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

    How To Find Your Face Shape (And Why It Matters)