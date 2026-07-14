Tom Cruise is Almost Unrecognisable in First ‘Digger’ Trailer

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Tom Cruise transforms into Digger Rockwell in the trailer for Digger, drastically altering his iconic appearance with prosthetics and cowboy styling.

Cruise’s character, a powerbroker on a mission, embodies a satirical black comedy about ego and catastrophe.

Director Alejandro G. Iñárritu describes Rockwell as dangerous and charismatic, offering a broad caricature open to interpretation.

This role marks Cruise’s most significant physical transformation since Tropic Thunder, requiring extensive prosthetics and a Southern accent.

Digger premieres in Australian cinemas on 1 October 2026.

Tom Cruise is almost unrecognisable in the first trailer for Digger, and for once, that appears to be exactly what he was going for.

We’re quite used to Cruise selling a film by looking exactly like Tom Cruise while doing something no sensible person would attempt. Digger has gone the other way entirely, burying one of Hollywood’s most recognisable faces beneath a grey combover, prosthetics, a padded stomach and enough cowboy styling to make even the hat feel like part of the performance.

In the movie, Cruise plays Digger Rockwell, officially described as “the most powerful man in the world”, who embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s saviour before the disaster he has unleashed destroys everything. The trailer suggests a satirical black comedy built around ego, catastrophe and one man’s desperate need to control how the world sees him.

Who is Digger Rockwell?

The campaign presents Rockwell as a swaggering powerbroker with a pale blue suit, bolo tie, snakeskin boots and a shovel that appears to function somewhere between a tool, a prop and a personal brand.

He’s also the kind of man who would happily pose with one foot on a globe or appear in a branded TIME advertisement presenting him as “Titan of the Year”. Sure, it’s fictional marketing material produced with Warner Bros., but it gets to the core of who Digger appears to be.

Director Alejandro G. Iñárritu has described Rockwell as charming, dangerous and almost impossible to ignore. He has also called him “the most charismatic catastrophe you have ever seen”, and the deliberately ridiculous caricature is broad enough to invite plenty of guesses about where its targets may lie.

The supporting cast includes Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Jesse Plemons, Michael Stuhlbarg and Australian star Sophie Wilde.

Digger | Image: Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures

‘Digger’ Is Tom Cruise’s Biggest Transformation Since ‘Tropic Thunder’

Cruise has played against type before, but this is his most obvious physical transformation since Les Grossman started shouting his way through Tropic Thunder.

The role of Digger Rockwell required extensive prosthetic work, altered facial features, a Southern accent and, presumably, a much broader performance than audiences have seen from Cruise during the recent Mission: Impossible and Top Gun eras.

Cruise says he has never worked on something that challenged him in quite the same way, while Iñárritu says the actor told him it took 40 years to become Digger Rockwell.

The pair have reportedly wanted to work together for roughly 25 years, with Cruise first becoming interested in Iñárritu after seeing Amores Perros. The film was shot entirely in VistaVision with cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, suggesting the strange new face will at least be given plenty of room on the big screen.

Digger arrives in Australian cinemas on 1 October 2026.

Digger | Image: Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures

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