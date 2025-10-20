Home/Entertainment/Sport
Motogp 9
SPORT

Forget the AusGP and Bathurst, This Is Australia’s Best Motor Racing Spectacle

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Published:

Readtime: 5 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

I’ve been watching motor racing for more than a decade, I’ve attended the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix three years running, the Bathurst 1000, Bathurst 12 Hour, etc. Still, nothing could have prepared me for what I saw with my own eyes at the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix this past weekend.

Held each year at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit in Victoria, it’s been a highlight of the MotoGP calendar since racing began here in 1989. The greatest to ever do it, Valentino Rossi, has won here a record eight times, and the greatest Australian rider, Casey Stoner, led every single lap of this race from 2007 to 2012 (except for lap one of the 2012 race, but we’ll ignore that one). We have a horse in the race with Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP rider, Jack Miller, and the greats love racing here. When you see a rider crack 350km/h under the bridge before backing it into turn one, the hairs on your arms stand. So how come no one I spoke to in the lead-up to this event knew what it was?

I could answer that fairly simply and say “Netflix,” but that could foreshadow what will likely occur now that the MotoGP has been purchased (July 2025) by the same people who own Formula 1, Liberty Media. So before it becomes the next sporting phenomenon, I want to talk about my experience, and why this sport deserves all the attention it’s about to (hopefully) receive globally. If you want to hop on the bandwagon, now’s a good time.

We have two major international motorsport events here in Australia every year, but one is significantly larger than the other. More than 465,498 fans visited the 2025 Formula 1 Australia Grand Prix across the four-day event, including race day, which was miserable and rainy. Meanwhile, race day at the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix attracted a mere 38,645, and a record 91,245 people came to watch over the course of the three-day event.

The race-day crowd is half the size of the crowd at this year’s NRL Grand Final, but those numbers will only continue to increase now that Liberty Media is involved. Still, I was left wondering where everyone was. Could this be Australia’s best-kept sporting secret?

The MotoGP runs from Friday to Sunday, with Moto3 and Moto2 supporting MotoGP. Scheduling is similar to Formula 1, with practice for each category on Friday before qualifying on Saturday and races on Sunday. Throughout the event, hospitality guests can participate in grid walks, pit lane walks, garage tours, and walk through the Paddock with the chance of spotting a rider or celebrity. It’s a near 1:1 recreation of the Albert Park event for attendees, and then you start watching what’s happening on the track.

Motogp 1
2025 Australian MotoGP | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many
Motogp 12
2025 Australian MotoGP | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many
Motogp 3
2025 Australian MotoGP | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many
Motogp 5
Motogp 6
2025 Australian MotoGP | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many
Motogp 4
2025 Australian MotoGP | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

While I had preconceptions about what to expect because I’d watched it on TV and driven around the track at speed in race-bred Lamborghinis, Porsches, and more, nothing could have prepared me for what I was about to witness.

You feel it in your chest, your eyes struggle to see them, and your brain can barely process what happened as the MotoGP bikes fly past you at more than 350km/h down the Gardner Straight. When the riders get to the turn one, they pull the bike up by sliding the back tyre out, balancing the brake, and downshifting simultaneously, before leaning the entire bike over onto their knee, sometimes arm, at around a 60-degree lean angle, before they stand it back up and do it all over again.

The mental and physical commitment of these riders is hard to comprehend, and it simply doesn’t make sense why someone who weighs 70 kg and is dripping wet would strap themselves to a motorbike with a higher power-to-weight ratio than a modern Formula 1 car and race it.

F1 drivers get plenty of credit for putting their lives on the line in the name of speed, but the MotoGP riders are the ones who carry the most considerable risk. They are the crash test dummies.

Motogp 10
2025 Australian MotoGP | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many
Motogp 11
2025 Australian MotoGP | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many
Motogp 15
2025 Australian MotoGP | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many
Motogp 14
2025 Australian MotoGP | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

It seems like we’re only a year away from the MotoGP getting the local recognition that it deserves.

Still, I feel a responsibility as a motor racing fan to sing its praise as young up-and-coming riders like Senna Agius (Moto2 winner) and Joel Kelso (2nd in Moto3) carve out their careers in the sport, following in Jack Miller and Casey Stoner’s footsteps.

With three races left in the MotoGP calendar (Malaysia, Portimão, and Valencia), there has never been a better time to board the hype train.

Check out MotoGP
Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

More about Ben
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Oliver cabell gat feature 2
SNEAKERS & SHOES

War to Wardrobe: How German Army Trainers Became a Fashion Staple

MSI Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition | Image: MSI
TECH

MSI’s New Limited-Edition Laptop is an Unmissable Work of Art

Ferrari 849 testarossa spider in yellow
CARS

10 Most Expensive New Cars in Australia, Ranked By Price

Toni Colette in 'Hereditary'
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time—According to Science

Mercedes benz vision iconic
CARS

‘Gangster’ Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic Revealed

Longines 2025 Ultra-Chron Classic | Image: Longines
WATCHES

Longines’ Most Underrated Watch Just Received a Restomod Revamp

Fender Godzilla Custom Shop
ENTERTAINMENT

Fender’s Godzilla Guitars Celebrate 70 Years of Japan’s Atomic Icon

2026 aston martin db12 s front three quarter
CARS

2026 Aston Martin DB12 S Revealed as 690HP Super-duper Tourer

Levi's® blue tab™ men's relaxed tee
STYLE

Did Levi’s Just Create the Perfect White T-Shirt?

Ferrari Elettrica News | Image: Martin Katler
CARS

Ferrari’s All-New Elettrica EV Will Redefine Electric Car Sound

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

TAG Heuer Autavia
WATCHES

The Watches We Love: TAG Heuer Autavia

2026 porsche 911 gt3 992 2 review on track 9
CARS

2026 Porsche 911 GT3 (992.2) Review

Longines Spirit Flyback 2025
WATCHES

Longines Just Unveiled the ‘Pinnacle of Mechanical Watchmaking Excellence’

Man laughing at a book he's reading
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Fender American Professional Classic Collection
ENTERTAINMENT

The American Professional Classic Collection Showcases Fender’s Inner Conflict

Best passport 2022 1
TRAVEL

World’s Most Powerful Passports for 2025 Revealed

Scott Rose-Marsh Bond Interview
CULTURE

EXCLUSIVE: Meet Scott Rose-Marsh, the Man Who Might Be James Bond