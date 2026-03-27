8 Best Home Accessories to Easily Elevate Your Living Spaces

Most of us have at least one room that’s close but not quite there. The furniture is premium, the layout works, but the atmosphere still feels off. More often than not, it’s not what’s in the room – it’s the modern home decor that’s missing from it.

If you’re looking to stay ahead of the latest interior design trends without a full renovation, this list is for you. We’ve curated eight of the best home accessories to elevate your space from our favourite Australian and international brands. Each piece has been chosen for its ability to transform a room’s character rather than just filling a gap on a shelf.

Best Home Accessories as Selected by Man of Many

1. Trunk Lamp by Dennis Did It

Image: Dennis Did It

If your living room, bedroom or home office has been lit by a single overhead light for longer than you’d like to admit, a good table lamp is one of the easiest fixes you can make without moving a single piece of furniture.

The Trunk Lamp from Dennis Did It is the one worth considering. It’s not trying to be the loudest thing in the room. The weighty American oak base and slim linen shade give it a clean, architectural silhouette that looks considered whether it’s on or off. At $349 it’s also one of those purchases that effortlessly makes everything around it look more expensive.

Price: $349 AUD.

$349 AUD. Best for: A living room side table, bedroom corner or home office where you want a lamp that adds something to the room rather than just lighting it. Works well alongside timber furniture, stone surfaces and dark upholstery.

2. June Rug in Hazelnut by Jardan

Image: Jardan

Once you invest in a good rug, you’ll wonder how the room ever worked without it. The June Rug from Jardan is the kind of piece we’re talking about.

Hand-knotted from 100% New Zealand wool with an Art Deco-inspired hand-cut pile, it brings texture and geometric detail to a room without demanding attention. The hazelnut colourway sits warmly against timber furniture, linen upholstery and dark leather sofas without clashing with anything around it. If you’ve committed to a neutral palette and the room still feels like it’s missing something, this is probably it.

If you’re not sure where to start with styling a room around it, our masculine living room ideas guide is worth a read.

Price: From $3,000 AUD, depending on which size you choose.

From $3,000 AUD, depending on which size you choose. Best for: Rooms with warm neutral tones, natural timber furniture or dark leather sofas where a textural rug will anchor the space rather than compete with it.

3. Woven Throw Blanket by Youtopian Home

Image: Youtoupian Home

A well-chosen throw draped over a sofa arm or folded at the end of a bed is one of the simplest ways to make a space feel warm and lived-in.

Youtopian Home designs their throws in-house at their Melbourne studio, and the Ours Fitzroy Woven Throw is the one we’d reach for. The earthy tones are grounded enough to work well with a neutral palette, but there’s enough colour and pattern to give a sofa some genuine personality. It works just as hard as a decorative piece as it does as something to actually pull over yourself on the couch.

Price: $199 AUD.

$199 AUD. Best for: Sofas and bedrooms that need texture and warmth without committing to anything permanent. Works well in rooms with neutral palettes that could use a little more life without a full redecoration.

4. VIAH Candle Holder by Designstuff

Image: Designstuff

Candle holders bring warmth, scent and a sense of occasion to a room without requiring any real effort. The VIAH Candle Holder from Designstuff takes that a step further.

Crafted from solid iron and shaped into a clean tubular arc, it has a sculptural quality that holds its own on a shelf or dining table even when the candles aren’t lit. The burgundy finish adds a grounded colour accent that works naturally alongside timber, stone and other earthy materials.

Price: $79.90 AUD.

$79.90 AUD. Best for: Shelves, dining tables, coffee tables or consoles that need height, warmth and a subtle colour accent.

Find it here

5. Prato Bookends in Mango Onyx by Soho Home

Image: Designstuff

If you’re someone who likes people to know what you’re into, getting your book collection onto a shelf is one of the easiest things you can do for a room. The right bookends are what take it from looking cluttered to looking like a considered style choice.

The Prato Bookends from Soho Home are cut from Mango Onyx stone, and each piece carries its own natural variation in tone and patterning, so they’re interesting enough to sit on a shelf with nothing between them. At 2kg each, they’ll hold your books in place without any fuss, and they look just as good on a console or sideboard as they do on a bookshelf.

Even if you haven’t read everything on the shelf (let’s be honest, most of us haven’t), our list of best books for men will give you a few more worth adding.

Price : $355 AUD.

: $355 AUD. Best for: Anyone who wants their book collection to look like a deliberate design choice. Works on a bookshelf, console, sideboard or bedside table.

Anyone who wants their book collection to look like a deliberate design choice. Works on a bookshelf, console, sideboard or bedside table. Note: Ships internationally from the UK via Soho Home directly, so it’s worth factoring in shipping costs and delivery time before you order.

6. Laguna Vase by En Gold

Image: En Gold

If you’ve got a side table, console or shelf that’s been sitting bare for months and you can’t figure out what to put there, a vase is almost always the answer.

The Laguna Vase from Melbourne studio En Gold is just as much a sculpture as it is a vase. Hand-crafted and deliberately irregular in form, it’s made from hand-quarried Smokey Agate Limestone, and because the stone’s natural fossil patterns are never the same twice, no two pieces look identical. At 300mm tall and wide and weighing 13kg, it’s substantial enough to anchor a surface and refined enough to make guests ask where you found it.

If you really want to make it a focal point, En Gold’s collection of plinths are worth a look too.

Price: $450 AUD.

$450 AUD. Best for: A hallway console, dining table or as a standalone object that doesn’t need flowers to justify its presence.

7. Manzo Double Trolley by James Said

Image: James Said

If your drinks collection is currently living in a cupboard and only comes out when someone asks, it’s time to give it a proper home. A bar trolley changes how a room feels, it signals that you know how to host before anyone’s even sat down.

The Manzo Double Trolley by James Said is the one we’d go for. Where most bar trolleys are purely functional, the Manzo’s Mid Century Modern silhouette and dual-tier design make it look like it belongs in the room whether it’s stocked or not. The warm wood frame and clear glass shelves keep it feeling light, and the two tiers give you enough room to set up a proper drinks station without cramming everything onto one level.

Stock it well, wheel it out when the occasion calls for it, and if you need somewhere to start, our guide on how to make the perfect martini will sort the rest.

Price: At $3,390 AUD, this is firmly in luxury furniture territory, and there are more affordable bar trolleys out there if budget is a consideration.

At $3,390 AUD, this is firmly in luxury furniture territory, and there are more affordable bar trolleys out there if budget is a consideration. Best for: Anyone who entertains regularly and wants a drinks setup that feels like part of the room. Works equally well in a living room corner, a dining room or a well-appointed man cave.

8. Artwork from Fenton & Fenton

Image: Fenton & Fenton

Nothing makes a room feel more unfinished than a bare wall, and nothing fixes it faster than an interesting piece of art.

Fenton & Fenton carry an impressive roster of artists, from bold graphic work through to quieter abstract pieces. Their roster spans originals, prints, drawings, paintings, photography and sculptures, with prices that start at genuinely accessible and move into proper investment territory depending on how deep you want to go.

Art is subjective, and that’s what makes it worth getting right. Fenton & Fenton’s Melbourne showroom is worth a visit before you commit to anything online.

Price: Pieces range from a few hundred dollars to several thousand.

Pieces range from a few hundred dollars to several thousand. Best for: Anyone who’s been living with a bare wall or a placeholder print for too long and is ready to invest in a real piece of art.

Best Home Accessories to Elevate Your Living Spaces, at a Glance

Category Product Pick Brand Key Feature Price (AUD) Best Statement Lamp Trunk Lamp Dennis Did It American Oak / Architectural $349.00 Best Luxury Rug June Rug (Hazelnut) Jardan Hand-knotted NZ Wool From $3,000.00 Best Texture/Throw Ours Fitzroy Throw Youtopian Home Earthy Tones / Melbourne Made $199.00 Best Candle Holder VIAH Holder Designstuff Solid Iron / Sculptural Arc $79.90 Best Bookends Prato Bookends Soho Home Natural Mango Onyx Stone $355.00 Best Sculptural Vase Laguna Vase En Gold Smokey Agate Limestone $450.00 Best Bar Trolley Manzo Double Trolley James Said Mid-Century / Dual Tier $3,390.00 Best Art Curation Originals & Prints Fenton & Fenton Investment-grade Artists Varies Scroll horizontally to view full table

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