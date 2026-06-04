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Leica cine compact 1 4k projector 14
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Leica Swaps Cameras for the Ceiling with the Cine Compact 1 4K Projector

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

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Readtime: 4 min

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  • Leica has unveiled the Cine Compact 1, a compact 4K smart laser projector
  • It features a Summicron zoom lens, Triple RGB laser, Dolby Vision and up to 1,700 ANSI lumens
  • A 360-degree rotation system lets it project onto walls, ceilings and outdoor surfaces
  • The Leica Cine Compact 1 is listed in Australia for AUD$2,990 and launches from 18 June 2026

Projectors are great right up until you have to set one up. The Leica Cine Compact 1 is designed to remove most of the fiddling, using a 360-degree rotating body, automatic zoom, autofocus, keystone correction and screen framing to sort the image for you.

Point it at a wall, ceiling or outdoor surface, and the projector adjusts the image internally at up to 4K resolution. Leica has also fitted the Cine Compact 1 with a Summicron zoom lens, Triple RGB laser and Dolby Vision support, so wherever you point it, you’ll spend less time lining up the picture and more time enjoying it.

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Cine Compact 1 | Image: Leica

A 4K Projector That Sets Itself Up

The Cine Compact 1 is the latest addition to Leica’s home cinema lineup, bringing the brand’s lens-and-image-quality focus into a smaller, more flexible format. Rather than relying on a fixed installation or a permanently mounted screen, the projector is built to move between rooms and adjust as it goes.

Leica’s 360-degree rotation system allows the Cine Compact 1 to project from a range of angles, including onto ceilings. Automatic zoom, autofocus, keystone correction and intelligent screen framing then handle image alignment, making it easier to get a clean picture without constantly nudging the projector across a coffee table.

According to Leica, the Cine Compact 1 can project a 4K image from 60 to 220 inches (roughly 152cm to 5.6m), with up to 1,700 ANSI lumens of brightness. In practice, the biggest image sizes will still make the most sense for darker rooms, but the projector is designed to scale from smaller, brighter living-room viewing to larger movie-night setups after sunset.

Streaming is handled through the integrated VIDAA operating system, with Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube available through direct buttons on the remote. It also supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, Apple AirPlay, Apple HomeKit, HDMI 2.1 with eARC and USB-A. Audio comes from a built-in 2 x 10W speaker system with Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus and DTS Virtual:X support.

Leica has given the Cine Compact 1 the kind of premium treatment you would expect from its cameras. It has a solid aluminium body, a glass front and a metal grey finish, with a rated laser lifespan of more than 25,000 hours or roughly 12,500 two-hour films. The included recyclable EPP case also makes sense for a projector designed to move around the house, out to the backyard or away for the weekend. At 4.4kg, though, it’s not exactly packing light.

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Cine Compact 1 | Image: Leica

Leica Cine Compact 1: Key Specs

  • Resolution: 4K, 3840 x 2160
  • Projection size: 60 to 220 inches
  • Brightness: Up to 1,700 ANSI lumens
  • Lens: Leica Summicron zoom lens
  • Light source: Triple RGB laser
  • HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
  • Refresh rate: 4K at 60Hz, 2K at up to 240Hz
  • Latency: ≤20ms in gamer mode
  • Audio: 2 x 10W speakers, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS Virtual:X
  • Connectivity: HDMI 2.1 with eARC, USB-A 3.0, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, Apple AirPlay
  • Operating system: VIDAA with Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and YouTube
  • Weight: Approx. 4.4kg
  • Laser lifespan: More than 25,000 hours
  • Price: AUD$2,990.00

The Leica Cine Compact 1 will be available from 18 June 2026 across Europe, Australia, New Zealand, the US, Canada and parts of Asia. Leica’s Australian online store currently lists the projector for AUD $2,990, while US pricing is set at USD $1,995.

At that price, the Cine Compact 1 isn’t the cheapest way around buying a big TV. It’s a premium projector for people who want a bigger home-cinema experience without building the whole room around it. When you are ready to move from the lounge room to the bedroom ceiling or backyard wall, Leica has done most of the fiddly work for you.

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Cine Compact 1 | Image: Leica
Leica cine compact 1 4k projector 1
Cine Compact 1 | Image: Leica
Leica cine compact 1 4k projector 4
Cine Compact 1 | Image: Leica
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Cine Compact 1 | Image: Leica
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Cine Compact 1 | Image: Leica

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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