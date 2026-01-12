Hisense XR10 Raises the Bar as 4K, Liquid Cooled Long-Throw Laser Projector

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 12 Jan 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Hisense XR10 flagship long-throw laser projector hits a measured 6,000 lumens.

Projects 65–300 inches, staying watchable in bright, sunlit Australian rooms.

RGB triple-laser (TriChroma) delivers a wider gamut and cleaner colour separation.

Sealed microchannel liquid cooling + all-glass lens stabilise heat and sharpness.

Flexible install: 0.84–2.0:1 zoom, huge lens shift, AI depth-sensing alignment.

Hisense has turned the brightness dial all the way up with the new XR10, its most advanced long-throw laser projector to date. Built for those who took one look at big-screen TVs and said, “But I want something bigger.” Now you can, and you won’t have to rearrange your living room either.

Brightness tops the spec sheet, with a measured output of 6,000 lumens. That helps the XR10 project images ranging from 65 inches to a massive 300 inches—if your wall is big enough. More brightness means more flexibility for customers, with colours that stay punchy, contrast that holds together, and ultimately means that you don’t have to plunge the room into total darkness just to enjoy a movie or sport. Even for Australian homes filled with natural light, Hisense reckons the XR10 won’t break a sweat.

Colour is the other half of the projection equation, and the XR10 utilises Hisense’s RGB triple-laser system, which builds on the TriChroma technology the brand has been developing since 2019. Light isn’t filtered through colour wheels; it fires separate red, green, and blue lasers. The result is a much wider colour range, cleaner separation, and more natural tones, especially when you stretch the image beyond 100 inches, where lower-end projectors can start to look washed out.

Hisense XR10 Key Specs

Product: Hisense XR10 long-throw laser projector

Hisense XR10 long-throw laser projector Brightness: 6,000 lumens

6,000 lumens Image size: 65–300 inches

65–300 inches Optical zoom: 0.84–2.0:1

0.84–2.0:1 Lens shift: Up to 130° vertical, 46° horizontal

Up to 130° vertical, 46° horizontal Cooling: Industry-first liquid cooling

Industry-first liquid cooling Availability: TBC

TBC Australian pricing: TBC

Under the skin, the XR10 utilises the latest LPU 3.0 digital laser engine, designed by Hisense to maximise the usable light output of the system. While 6,000 lumens is a considerable amount of light to handle, the XR10 is the first laser projector to utilise a fully sealed, microchannel liquid cooling system.

The 16-element all-glass lens system further enhances image quality and cooling. Since glass handles heat better than plastic, it helps maintain sharpness and colour stability during operation. There’s also a dynamic IRIS system that adjusts exposure as lighting changes, helping to balance highlights and shadows so the picture doesn’t flatten out when brightness increases.

Positioning is another area where the XR10 improves upon the limitations of projection. With a 0.84–2.0:1 throw ratio and up to 130 degrees of vertical and 46 degrees of horizontal lens shift, you’re not locked into one perfect mounting position.

Wherever you position the XR10, a combination of hardware and software will project the ideal image, without requiring you to adjust the settings significantly. This technology continues to improve, and in the latest generation of Hisense projectors that we’ve tested, it works very well indeed. Expect an even better system now that Hisense has paired the optical system with a multi-camera, depth-sensing setup, using AI adjustments to assist with image alignment when the projector isn’t perfectly level. Still, professional installation for a system like this is recommended.

If all of that sounds like overkill, Hisense has options further down the ladder. Next to the XR10, the brand also announced the C3 range, building on the C2 family released in 2025. While it doesn’t have the same headline-grabbing features as the XR10, Hisense is targeting Australian homes that want the benefits of laser projection without needing a flagship model.

But we all know what we really want installed in our homes—a 300-inch cinema setup powered by a projector that doesn’t care whether it’s the middle of the day.