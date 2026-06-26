Leica’s New SL3-P Packs 8K Video and 44MP Stills Into an Unassuming Pro Body

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 26 June, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Leica has unveiled the SL3-P, a 44MP full-frame L-Mount camera with 8K Open Gate video

It adds hybrid autofocus, up to 40fps shooting, ProRes, Frame.io Camera-to-Cloud and Content Credentials

The Leica SL3-P is available now in Australia, priced at AUD$10,500 body-only.

Leica’s most capable SL camera is also its most unassuming. The German camera maker has unveiled the new Leica SL3-P, a full-frame mirrorless system camera that strips away the red Leica logo and goes for a more understated blacked-out design. Underneath, though, sits what Leica calls its most comprehensive SL-System camera to date.

The SL3-P is built around a new 44-megapixel BSI full-frame sensor, with up to 14 stops of dynamic range and a Multishot mode capable of producing 176-megapixel images. That already gives shooters plenty to work with, but Leica has pushed this camera towards hybrid use, not just high-resolution photography.

Its autofocus system combines phase detection, contrast detection and depth mapping, with 819 AF points, machine learning-based subject recognition and continuous shooting at up to 40 frames per second with full autofocus support. For a brand better known for considered photography than outright speed, that gives the SL3-P a more practical edge when the shot won’t wait.

Leica SL3-P | Image: Leica

Leica SL3-P Key Specs

Sensor: 44MP BSI full-frame CMOS sensor

44MP BSI full-frame CMOS sensor Mount: Leica L-Mount

Leica L-Mount Resolution modes: 44MP / 26MP, plus up to 176MP Multishot

44MP / 26MP, plus up to 176MP Multishot Autofocus: Hybrid AF with 819 phase-detection AF points

Hybrid AF with 819 phase-detection AF points Continuous shooting: Up to 40fps with continuous autofocus

Up to 40fps with continuous autofocus Video: Up to 8.1K Open Gate at 30p, 5.9K at 60p and 4K at 120p

Up to 8.1K Open Gate at 30p, 5.9K at 60p and 4K at 120p Codecs: H.264, H.265 and Apple ProRes up to 5.8K

H.264, H.265 and Apple ProRes up to 5.8K Viewfinder: 5.76-million-dot OLED EVF

5.76-million-dot OLED EVF Display: Tilting 3.2-inch touchscreen, 2.33 million dots

Tilting 3.2-inch touchscreen, 2.33 million dots Stabilisation: 5-axis in-body image stabilisation

5-axis in-body image stabilisation Storage: SD UHS-II, CFexpress Type B and USB-C SSD recording

SD UHS-II, CFexpress Type B and USB-C SSD recording Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C, HDMI 2.1 Type A, 3.5mm mic/headphone jacks and timecode interface

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C, HDMI 2.1 Type A, 3.5mm mic/headphone jacks and timecode interface Workflow: Lightroom Classic and Capture One tethering, Adobe Frame.io Camera-to-Cloud and Leica Content Credentials

Lightroom Classic and Capture One tethering, Adobe Frame.io Camera-to-Cloud and Leica Content Credentials Build: Full-metal body, IP54 dust and splash protection

Full-metal body, IP54 dust and splash protection Price: AUD$10,500 body-only

Leica SL3-P | Image: Leica

A Leica Built for Stills and Video

Video is where the SL3-P enters more serious production territory. The camera can record up to 8.1K Open Gate in 3:2 at up to 30p, along with HDMI RAW 8K Open Gate and 8K at 30p using the full size of the sensor. It also offers 5.9K recording at up to 60p and 4K slow-motion footage at up to 120p.

For video workflows, Apple ProRes is supported internally up to 5.8K. There are also two new in-camera LUTs, Leica Pure and Leica Cine, for use with the L-Log colour space. That’s a lot of flexibility before the footage even hits the timeline. Shooting Open Gate gives editors more room to crop afterwards, which matters if the same footage needs to work across widescreen, vertical and social formats.

That doesn’t suddenly make the SL3-P a casual creator camera. At this price, it’s clearly aimed at working photographers, filmmakers, studios and Leica loyalists who want one body that can move between stills, video and post-production without feeling like they need three separate rigs.

Leica SL3-P | Image: Leica

Pro Workflow Without the Red Dot

The body itself is manufactured in Germany and uses a full-metal construction with IP54 protection against dust and water splashes. Leica has also kept the L-Mount, giving the SL3-P access to lenses from Leica and other L-Mount Alliance partners.

There are also a bunch of workflow tools. The SL3-P supports the Leica FOTOS App via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and USB-C, while native tethering for Lightroom Classic and Capture One should make it easier to use in studio environments. Camera-to-Cloud through Adobe Frame.io also allows photos and videos to be transferred directly for post-production.

Leica Content Credentials are also included, allowing creators to sign images with tamper-proof metadata. In a world where image authorship is becoming harder to verify, that may prove more useful than a few more megapixels.

Leica SL3-P | Image: Leica

A Few Lenses and a $10,500 Mirrorless Camera

Alongside the SL3-P, Leica is expanding the SL lens system with the Summilux-SL 50 f/1.4 ASPH. and APO-Macro-Elmarit-SL 100 f/2.8, both due globally by the end of 2026.

The Leica SL3-P is available now from Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store and authorised dealers, priced at AUD$10,500 body-only in Australia. That’s serious money, but Leica doesn’t need the casual hybrid-camera crowd to know they’ve made a good camera. It doesn’t even need the red logo. Leica’s most production-ready SL body has nothing to prove.

Leica SL3-P | Image: Leica

Leica SL3-P | Image: Leica