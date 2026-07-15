Don’t Freak Out But OpenAI Reportedly Wants ChatGPT Living In Your Home With New Device

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 15 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

OpenAI is reportedly developing a portable, screen-free AI speaker designed to act as a humanlike companion inside the home.

The device could use cameras, sensors, emails and personal context to anticipate what its owner needs, rather than waiting for a direct command.

OpenAI may unveil the product in 2026 ahead of a possible 2027 release, although an Apple trade-secrets lawsuit could delay those plans.

ChatGPT, as it stands, can already be accessed from pretty much any device you’re likely to use, so it’s probably already ingrained in day-to-day life, in and out of the home.

But, according to Bloomberg, OpenAI is developing a portable, screen-free speaker designed to act as a humanlike AI companion around the home, taking it all to a whole new level.

I remember the first time I used an LLM. Thinking it was just a fancy version of Akinator, I went in a bit sceptical, asking random questions, testing the limits of its knowledge and spending a fair amount of time wondering what I was actually supposed to do with this thing called ChatGPT. Since then, ChatGPT moved from the browser to our phones and computers, into coding tools, workplace software and even Siri.

So, why is the home the next frontier?

OpenAI is reportedly working on a screen-free smart speaker that’ll function as an in-house assistant | Image: Unsplash

What is OpenAI Reportedly Building?

The reported device resembles a portable, screen-free smart speaker. Pretty stock standard. But unlike the HomePod, Amazon Echo or the new Google Home Speaker, which need to be plugged into the wall, it would include a rechargeable battery, allowing you to carry it from the kitchen to the laundry, living room or bedroom throughout the day.

Beyond the speaker and microphone, the device reportedly includes a camera and other sensors to understand what’s happening around it, along with mechanical elements that can move on their own. While we’re not certain those mechanics mean it will physically follow you around the house like a robot, OpenAI apparently wants it to appear a little more alive than the average speaker that waits silently for you to interact with it.

It would answer questions, control connected appliances, play media and handle messages, but the more ambitious idea is that it could learn your routines and understand enough about your habits and context to offer help before you ask. Creepy!

We may not have to wait too long to see how creepy it can be. OpenAI is apparently aiming to unveil the device sometime in 2026 before a possible release in 2027. Neither date has been confirmed by OpenAI, and the design, features and launch plans could still change during development.

That timing could also depend on OpenAI’s legal dispute with Apple, which is seeking an injunction against the company’s hardware work. More on that shortly.

Why Doesn’t OpenAI’s Alleged Speaker Have a Screen?

The lack of a screen gives us a pretty good idea of where OpenAI is placing its next bet. Smart speakers taught us to set timers, ask for weather updates and skip songs. OpenAI appears to be working towards something more conversational and persistent, built on the idea that ChatGPT should not sit idly by in an app until you remember to open it.

Its newly released GPT-Live models are designed to make voice conversations less like taking turns with a machine. They can handle interruptions and listen while responding, which gives a screen-free device a better chance of feeling conversational rather than command-led.



Without a screen or prompt box, the device would have to work through conversation, context and timing rather than waiting for you to type exactly what you want. Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant generally wait for a wake word and a command. And while some have upgraded their capabilities since then, OpenAI appears to want something that can work out when it has something useful to add, without waiting for a perfectly worded command.

I’ve dabbled a bit with ChatGPT’s voice mode myself, usually on my phone. I still tend to fall back on typing things out. But if OpenAI’s bet pays off, I may have to start talking to ChatGPT like I actually mean it.

How Much Would It Need to Know About You?

The more useful OpenAI wants this thing to become, the more it may need to know about the person using it. That level of convenience comes with a fairly obvious trade-off: the device would need access to more of your life than the average smart speaker.

At this stage, there’s no word on how OpenAI plans to store, process or protect all that personal information. We have no idea when the camera or microphone would be active, what could be disabled, how much information would stay on the device or what control users would have over what it remembers.

What it all boils down to is trust. OpenAI wants the device to know you well enough to be helpful, but not so well that putting it beside the bed feels like inviting a second sleep paralysis demon into the room.

OpenAI’s ongoing legal battles with Apple could delay release | Image: Uns

Apple Is Both Partner And Rival

Speaking of unlikely bedfellows, Apple and OpenAI already have a complicated relationship. Their partnership, which integrates ChatGPT into Siri and Apple Intelligence on supported devices, has not officially ended, but the two companies are now circling the same piece of hardware territory.

Apple has sued OpenAI and two former employees, accusing them of misappropriating trade secrets to accelerate OpenAI’s push into consumer hardware. OpenAI denies the allegations and says it has no interest in other companies’ confidential information. Notice how they didn’t say other people’s information? Anyway, the case could still complicate the reported speaker’s path to market, particularly if Apple succeeds in securing an injunction against OpenAI’s hardware work.

At the same time, Apple has been busy developing its own AI-focused home devices with a more capable version of Siri. So while ChatGPT may still be helping Siri answer questions, Apple and OpenAI are apparently fighting over who gets to put a properly functioning AI assistant in the middle of your home.

Because let’s be real. Existing smart speakers have made voice assistants common. They haven’t exactly made them feel all that intelligent.

So, while the software partnership remains intact for now, things look far less friendly on the hardware side.

OpenAI Answers Without Questions

I initially struggled to figure out what I was supposed to ask ChatGPT. OpenAI’s next challenge may be convincing me that I don’t need to ask at all.

Its reported speaker is built around the idea that AI can become more useful by knowing where you are, what you’re doing and when it should speak to you. Whether that sounds like a companion or an intrusion may come down to how much it knows, when it speaks and whether you still feel in control.

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