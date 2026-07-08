OMEGA Quietly Dropped an $81,275 ‘Aussie Edition’ Gold Speedmaster

By Ben McKimm - News Updated: 8 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Classic Speedmaster Professional Moonwatch receives under-the-radar, precious-metal upgrade.

Crafted with an 18K Moonshine Gold case and bracelet.

Incorporates a dynamic sun-brushed green PVD step dial.

Powered by the manual-wind Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 3861.

Commands a premium luxury price point of AUD$81,275.

These are the watches that excite enthusiasts — “sleepers” that stand out from the loudest, most aggressively marketed watches on the market and excite true collectors with their details. These quietly debuted references enter the market without excessive promotional fanfare, often dropped on a brand’s website without notice to the media. Overnight, OMEGA demonstrated this subtle approach by quietly expanding its most popular chronograph line with a rich green PVD configuration. This under-the-radar launch establishes Speedmaster ref. 310.60.42.50.10.002 as one of the finest surprises of the year.

It’s not for everyone, if only because of the substantial retail price of AUD$81,275. However, with beautiful attention to detail, the timepiece positions itself in a precious-metal bracket alongside heavy hitters like the Rolex Daytona. The entire architecture is crafted from proprietary 18K Moonshine Gold, an exclusive yellow gold alloy formulated with palladium. Weighing significantly more than standard stainless steel variants, the watch pairs a hefty wrist presence with a deeply saturated green ceramic bezel insert and matching sun-brushed dial. It conjures up one thing and one thing only for local enthusiasts.

Domestic enthusiasts will immediately recognise it as an inadvertent tribute to Australia’s national sporting colours, green and gold. This playful twist elevates its appeal for Southern Hemisphere collectors who appreciate iconic historical framing wrapped in distinct cultural relevance. Let’s take a closer look!

OMEGA Speed Master Moonwatch ref. 310.60.42.50.10.002 | Image: OMEGA

Key Specifications

These are the key specifications for the OMEGA Speedmaster Moonwatch ref. 310.60.42.50.10.002:

Brand: OMEGA

OMEGA Model/Reference: Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional ref. 310.60.42.50.10.002

Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional ref. 310.60.42.50.10.002 Movement: OMEGA Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 3861, manual wound

OMEGA Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 3861, manual wound Power Reserve: 50 hours

50 hours Case Material: 18K Moonshine Gold

18K Moonshine Gold Diameter: 42 mm

42 mm Thickness: 13.18 mm

13.18 mm Strap/Bracelet: 18K Moonshine Gold polished-brushed bracelet

18K Moonshine Gold polished-brushed bracelet Water Resistance: 50 metres / 5 ATM

50 metres / 5 ATM Price: AUD$81,275

OMEGA Speed Master Moonwatch ref. 310.60.42.50.10.002 | Image: OMEGA

Green PVD Sun-Brushed Dial and Historical Architecture

The case profile remains entirely faithful to the classic fourth-generation Speedmaster design. It features an asymmetrical case layout combined with traditional twisted lyre lugs.

Measuring 42 mm in diameter, 13.18 mm in thickness, and 47.46 mm from lug to lug, the dimensions retain the historic form factor preferred by collectors. Beyond these dimensions, the brand has applied alternating polished and brushed treatments across the Moonshine Gold metal surfaces. This softens the bright visual presence of the full precious metal build. The polished green ceramic bezel insert frames the crystal. It features an OMEGA Ceragold tachymeter scale, complete with the historically correct dot-over-90 configuration.

The step dial utilises a PVD technique to achieve its deep green hue, and it looks fantastic. With a sun-brushed texture, the colour tone shifts in moving light, transitioning from forest shade to near-black. The signature sub-dials track running seconds, a thirty-minute counter, and a twelve-hour recorder. There are applied hour indexes, central hands, and a vintage brand logo, all formed from solid 18K Moonshine Gold. High-grade Super-LumiNova is applied to the main hardware, and double sapphire crystals sandwich the case, adding scratch resistance to the front face and providing a clear exhibition window on the caseback.

OMEGA Speed Master Moonwatch ref. 310.60.42.50.10.002 | Image: OMEGA

Engineering the Co-Axial Calibre 3861

The internal housing contains the manual-winding OMEGA Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 3861. Beating at 21,600 vibrations per hour, the mechanical movement delivers a 50-hour power reserve.

It’s a highly refined movement, decorated with traditional Geneva waves alongside gold-plated engravings. Every individual calibre undergoes in-depth internal factory verification. This independent process secures official chronometric certification from the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology.

Notable Features

15,000 Gauss Magnetic Resistance: Movement functions without deviation in the presence of intense daily magnetic fields.

Movement functions without deviation in the presence of intense daily magnetic fields. Co-Axial Escapement Architecture: Unique component reduces mechanical friction over time, helping extend recommended service intervals.

Unique component reduces mechanical friction over time, helping extend recommended service intervals. Silicon Balance Spring: The integrated non-ferrous hairspring provides reliable protection against physical impacts and thermal changes.

OMEGA Speed Master Moonwatch ref. 310.60.42.50.10.002 | Image: OMEGA

The Editor’s Take

Precious-metal sports watches often struggle to find a natural identity, and we’re not going to make a wild claim that this one will stand out. However, this green-and-gold configuration effortlessly overcomes some common hurdles, making a strong case for being one of the best overall executions of the green-and-gold combination this year.

By skipping a corporate media rollout, the brand allowed serious horology enthusiasts to discover the watch naturally, creating a welcome sense of collector appreciation.

Leaning into the colour palette reveals a great, tongue-in-cheek connection to the Southern Hemisphere, but also one for ‘The Masters’ of golf. While a full 18K gold build adds physical mass that limits its use as a daily companion, its execution makes it a standout in high-end collections, and we expect to see it on celebrities’ wrists soon enough.

1/ 3 OMEGA Speed Master Moonwatch ref. 310.60.42.50.10.002 | Image: OMEGA

Price and Availability

OMEGA Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional reference 310.60.42.50.10.002 is listed at AUD$81,275.

It’s a permanent addition to the standard catalogue rather than a strictly limited-edition model. Retail availability is determined by boutique allocations and constraints in precious-metal production, so it’s best to check with your OMEGA AD if you plan to purchase. Otherwise, more information can be found at the brand’s website, linked below.