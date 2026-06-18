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World-Highest Rolex Boutique Opens in a 3,000-Metre Bond-Style Alpine Tower

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

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Readtime: 4 min

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  • Bucherer has opened a new Rolex Boutique inside Switzerland’s TITLIS Tower on Mount Titlis.
  • TITLIS bills the space as the world’s highest Rolex boutique, set inside a 3,020-metre Alpine tower.
  • Herzog & de Meuron transformed the former Titlis antenna tower into a new visitor destination with retail, dining and a viewing platform.
  • The Bucherer Boutique project ran from November 2025 to May 2026, with construction logistics handled via cable car.
  • Visitors reach TITLIS through the mountain’s cableway system, including the TITLIS Rotair revolving cable car.

At Bucherer’s new Rolex Boutique on Mount Titlis, you don’t just wander in off the street looking for a new watch. At more than 3,000 metres above sea level, you’ll be wondering how the hell they built all this on top of a mountain.

The new space sits inside Switzerland’s TITLIS Tower, a newly opened Alpine landmark in Engelberg designed by Herzog & de Meuron. Found within a tower built above the glacier and reached through one of Switzerland’s most famous mountain cableway systems, this is the world’s highest Rolex boutique.

Unsurprisingly, it wasn’t easy to build. Dennis Mildenberger, Bucherer AG’s Global Director of Store Design & Planning, neatly framed the challenge in a LinkedIn post about the project.

“The mountain sets the rules – and you quickly learn to respect them,” he wrote, referring to the logistics, weather windows, coordination, installation sequences and access challenges involved in building at that altitude.

“Every delivery, every detail and every decision required an extra level of preparation, flexibility and commitment,” he added.

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Inside Herzog & de Meuron’s TITLIS Tower

According to Herzog & de Meuron, the original 56-metre-high Titlis antenna tower was built in the mid-1980s as telecommunications infrastructure. Because of its exposed position more than 3,000 metres above sea level, the tower is anchored deep into the limestone mountain by a concrete structure and built around a light-looking steel framework.

Rather than starting from scratch, Herzog & de Meuron extended the existing steel structure with two horizontal volumes and four vertical circulation towers. The lower section contains the retail area, while the upper part of the structure houses a 140-seat restaurant. Above that sits the publicly accessible viewing platform, giving visitors an unobstructed 360-degree panorama across the Alps.

So, not exactly a quick shop fit-out.

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The old infrastructure is still part of the experience. A tunnel built alongside the original tower provides a direct, weather-protected connection from the mountain station to the tower and also links to the glacier cave and technical areas within the rock. From there, visitors move through the vertical circulation system before reaching the tower and viewing deck.

Architecturally, it’s “more James Bond than mountain hut,” according to Jacques Herzog, suggesting this spy-fantasy image is a part of Switzerland‘s alpine landscape. Just a shame 007 wears Omega instead of Rolex.

TITLIS Tower is already open to the public and now brings together the Horizon Deck, Joseph’s Restaurant, Joseph’s Alpine Lounge and the Rolex Boutique, while the broader mountain redevelopment continues toward a new Peak Station scheduled for 2029.

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How to Reach the Rolex Boutique on Mount Titlis

For visitors, the route starts in Engelberg and runs through the mountain’s cableway system, including the TITLIS Rotair revolving cable car.

That singular access point proved to be one of the more unique mountainous challenges that project partner Ederwerk had to overcome, with much of the supplies being delivered via cable car.

But as Pierre de Meuron, co-Founder of Herzog & de Meuron since 2020, states, “the tower symbolises a shift from purely functional structures towards a new generation of Alpine architecture.” Faced with a 3,000-metre challenge, Rolex and Bucherer seem to understand that you can’t just build a store and call it a day. It has to be an experience worth climbing up a mountain for.

Rolex acquired Bucherer in 2023, with the Swiss retailer keeping its name and continuing to operate independently. The Titlis boutique is Bucherer-operated, but it still gives Rolex something a city flagship can’t: a story before anyone’s even reached the display case.

For most of us, this is just window-shopping through pictures. Just with a much better view.

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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