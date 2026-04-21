2026 Ford Mustang Darkhorse T8-Spec Pack is More Expensive Than a BMW M2

By Ben McKimm - News Updated: 21 April, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Ford Mustang Darkhorse T8-Spec Pack at a Glance:

Production is strictly limited to 250 locally upfitted Australian units.

The starting price exceeds the segment-leading BMW M2 sports coupe.

Upgrades include MagneRide suspension, stiffer springs, and Pirelli Trofeo RS tyres.

A track-only front aero splitter is included, but not legal for road use.

Buyers receive an exclusive VIP Track Experience at Queensland Raceway.

Don’t fall off your chair, the new Ford Mustang Darkhorse T8-Spec Pack is priced from AUD$138,888 before on-road costs. We wanted to start with the car’s price, which is a little unfair, because we never thought we’d live in a world where a Ford would cost more than a BMW. However, with the announcement of this 250-run limited edition model, in collaboration with the legendary V8 Supercars team Triple Eight Race Engineering, it officially costs more than the segment-leading BMW M2 (from AUD$128,100 before on-roads).

But wait, there’s another tough pill to swallow. The 2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse is back with a 500-unit limited edition run, but it’s now priced from AUD$104,990 before on-road costs and options. These include the Mustang Dark Horse Appearance Pack ($3,575), Recaro Sport Seats ($3,835), and Prestige Paint ($975). You won’t walk out of a Ford dealership without spending nearly $120,000 on your new ‘Stang, but that’s sadly the world that we now live in with NVES emissions regulations.

The biggest positive to take from all this is that the folks with an AUD$150,000 budget will get their hands on what will almost certainly become one of the last V8-powered, naturally aspirated, manual gearbox sports cars on sale. So, it’s about time we have a look at what you’re getting for your money with the new Ford Mustang Darkhorse T8-Spec Pack.

Detail Model Ford Mustang Dark Horse T8-Spec Pack Engine 5.0-litre naturally aspirated V8 Power Output 350kW / 550Nm Transmission Tremec 6-speed manual (exclusive) Production 250 units (Upfitted in Broadmeadows, VIC) Starting Price AUD$138,888 (before on-roads) Scroll horizontally to view full table

2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse T8-Spec Pack | Image: Ford

Every single one of the 250 Ford Mustang Dark Horse T8-Spec Packs will be “upfitted” at Ford Australia’s Plant 2 facility in Broadmeadows, Victoria.

It retains the standard Mustang Dark Horse’s 5.0-litre V8 engine, which produces 350kW and 550Nm of torque. This power is sent to the ground through a Torsen limited-slip differential, available only with the Tremec six-speed manual transmission. It’s then turned into a “track weapon,” with a revised MagneRide suspension tune, stiffer springs, stiffer roll bars, and adjustable top mounts for sharper steering response and stability. Grip is maximised through wider 19×10.5-inch front and 19×11-inch rear wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS tyres, while Notorious Blue Brembo brakes provide the stopping power.

The pack adds a larger rear spoiler with a Grabber Blue-accented gurney flap and an enhanced front aero splitter, though the splitter is delivered unfitted as it is strictly illegal for public roads and intended for track use only.

2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse T8-Spec Pack | Image: Ford 2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse T8-Spec Pack | Image: Ford 2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse T8-Spec Pack | Image: Ford 2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse T8-Spec Pack | Image: Ford

Visually, the T8-Spec is offered exclusively in the new Avalanche Prestige Paint. The aggressive look is further amplified by a black roof, unique bonnet decals, and a black rear applique featuring Grabber Blue Triple Eight branding. Meanwhile, in the cockpit, the driver is treated to standard Recaro sports seats with Indigo bolsters and a unique gearshift knob. Designed for collectors, the cabin also includes Triple Eight-branded scuff plates and a sequentially numbered build plate.

It’s true that you could buy plenty of modifications for the $34,000 is costs over the standard Dark Horse, but you wouldn’t end up with a vehicle that’s factory-backed, legal to drive every day, insure, and will be very likely worth less when it comes time to move on from the standard vehicle, as it has genuine collector appeal.

Beyond the physical upgrades, the T8-Spec Pack includes a highly exclusive ownership experience. Every customer who secures one of these limited models will be invited to a VIP Track Experience at Queensland Raceway during the first half of next year. There, owners will have the unique opportunity to engage directly with the Triple Eight Race Engineering team and learn how to extract the full potential of their new vehicle in its natural habitat.

Ultimately, dropping nearly AUD$140,000 on a Mustang is a big ask. But if you look at the bigger picture, the T8-Spec is a piece of Australian motoring history, upfitted locally by V8 Supercars royalty, representing a proud send-off for the manual, naturally aspirated V8. Sure, the BMW M2 might be the logical, clinically precise choice for the money, but you don’t buy a V8 Mustang with your brain, you buy it with your heart.