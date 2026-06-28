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HEALTH & FITNESS

Supreme CBD Bundles Are the Way to Wellness

Jacob Osborn
By Jacob Osborn - News

Updated:

Readtime: 5 min

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From stress management to sleep regulation and so much more, Supreme CBD has a bundle for you. The UK-based wellness brand looks beyond modern pharmaceuticals to help support your individual health goals. Each bundle features a curated selection of supplements and natural products, and comes backed by independent third-party lab reports to ensure the highest standards of quality. Browse the current Supreme CBD range and use the code MANY40 to get 40% off at checkout.

A note for Australian readers: In Australia, CBD (cannabidiol) is a prescription-only medicine, and even low-dose CBD is pharmacist-only with no products currently approved for over-the-counter sale. The products, pricing and discount code in this article are offered by an overseas retailer and may not be available to buy, or legal to import, into Australia. This article reflects general information and personal experience, not medical advice. Speak to your doctor or pharmacist before trying CBD.

Use MANY40 to Get 40% Off at Supreme CBD

Why Supreme CBD? The Case for CBD and Other Natural Products

There’s a prescription pill for everything these days, but some folks would rather take the natural route. Enter Supreme CBD and their range of plant-based supplements and natural ingredients, each one designed to support modern health goals. Whether you’re looking to strengthen immunity, detox your body, balance hormones, manage cholesterol, regulate sleep, enhance mood, and more, the brand has a wellness product for you. Or you can tackle multiple goals at once, and save money in the process, by snagging one of their curated bundles.

Some of you might be wondering: what is CBD, again? And are we sure it works? Short for cannabidiol, CBD is a naturally occurring chemical found in the cannabis plant. It binds to different receptors in the brain than THC and remains non-psychoactive as a result. In other words, CBD will not get you “high.” What it can do is help reduce modern ailments like inflammation and anxiety, presuming you get it from a trusted source (like Supreme CBD).

Yes, there are actual studies to support the claims about CBD. In countries like the US, there’s even an FDA-approved CBD medication that’s used to alleviate the symptoms of seizure disorders. Meanwhile, brands like Supreme CBD aren’t just about CBD, but other wellness products and supplements like lion’s mane, magnesium, L-theanine, and more. In addition to bundles, the brand also offers subscriptions to help you save money as you continue your wellness journey.

Shop for Wellness Bundles at Supreme CBD

Supreme CBD Bundles For Your Consideration

You never know what life will throw your way, but Supreme CBD has you covered. The brand’s wellness bundles go big on variety and not just in terms of their formulations or health solutions. From gummies to oils to capsules, the delivery mechanisms are likewise diverse. Here’s a closer look at some of their popular sellers. Don’t forget to use the code MANY40 for 40% off at checkout.

Supreme CBD Perfect Starter Bundle with 3000mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil and CBD gummies
Supreme CBD Perfect Starter Bundle | Image: Supreme CBD

1. Supreme CBD’s Perfect Starter Bundle

This one says it all right there in the name. Kick off your wellness journey with the perfect starter bundle, which includes 3000mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil and a free pack of 1600mg CBD gummies.

Supreme CBD Day and Night CBD Oil Bundle
Supreme CBD Day and Night CBD Oil Bundle | Image: Supreme CBD

2. Supreme CBD’s Day and Night CBD Oil Bundle

If 24 hours of wellness is your goal, then this is your bundle. Take 1000mg CBD Oil for a mid-day boost that helps reduce anxiety without causing drowsiness, and then 6000mg CBD Oil for ample relaxation at night.

Supreme CBD Ultimate Stress and Sleep Bundle with L-Theanine and magnesium
Supreme CBD Ultimate Stress and Sleep Bundle | Image: Supreme CBD

3. Supreme CBD’s Ultimate Stress and Sleep Bundle

Similar to the Day and Night Bundle, this one is designed to deliver 24 hours of wellness. However, it uses both CBD oil and non-CBD supplements like L-Theanine and magnesium to keep your nervous system in check, supporting relaxation at night and feelings of full restoration in the morning.

Supreme CBD Hormone Harmoniser Bundle with reishi, maitake and sea moss
Supreme CBD Hormone Harmoniser Bundle | Image: Supreme CBD

4. Supreme CBD’s Hormone Harmoniser Bundle

The older you get, the more important it becomes to manage any hormonal imbalances. Supreme CBD put together this bundle for the task and left CBD oil out of the equation altogether. Instead, the bundle harnesses the adaptogenic power of two holistic mushrooms (maitake and reishi) along with mineral-packed sea moss. Working together, these ingredients engender a comprehensive support system for hormonal health.

Browse the Full Range of Bundles at Supreme CBD

Use the Code MANY40 for 40% Off at Supreme CBD

It’s difficult to navigate modern health without a prescription pill, but Supreme CBD offers another way. The brand’s proven plant-based products help support a slew of goals and come backed by independent third-party lab reports. Shop one at a time or browse the bundles to tackle a broader spectrum of wellness solutions. A subscription will help you save but so will our exclusive discount code of MANY40, giving you 40% off at checkout. Here’s to the wellness journey ahead.

Use the Code MANY40 to Get 40% Off at Supreme CBD

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Jacob Osborn

Staff Writer

Jacob Osborn

Jacob Osborn is an accomplished author and journalist with over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English and Communication Arts from the University of Wisconsin--Madison and co-authored a Young Adult novel through ...

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