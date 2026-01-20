Would You Pay For $75,000 This “Longevity Pod” from Eleve Health?

By Jacob Osborn - News Published: 21 Jan 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Wellness pioneer Eleve Health is forging the future of its field with an evolving slate of tech-driven therapies and products. To imagine almost any forward-thinking health or recovery trend — from vibro-acoustic therapies to ice plunges to compression boots — is to conjure the brand’s growing arsenal. Its most recent feat of strength is the E-Salt Cabin, a “longevity” pod that puts four advanced therapy treatments in one womb-like place. Economical in concept, the price tag is anything but. That is to say, this smart-car-sized pod is expected to retail for around $75k.

In terms of design, the E-Salt Cabin wraps a sleek outer shell over plush interior cushioning, with dimensions large enough to accommodate a full-sized human. Users are invited to step in, sit back, relax, and enjoy the following therapy treatments:

Salt therapy to clear the lungs and restore the respiratory system.

to clear the lungs and restore the respiratory system. Red light therapy to stimulate cellular repair and regeneration.

to stimulate cellular repair and regeneration. Oxygen therapy to boost circulation and improve energy levels.

to boost circulation and improve energy levels. Aromatherapy to induce calmness and balance the mind.

There are probably a few skeptics out there raising a dubious eyebrow in the E-Salt Cabin’s direction. Not only is the price point quite high, but the treatments themselves — and their purported benefits — are still being researched. Call it par for the course for Eleve Health, a company that’s staking its reputation on wellness treatments that veer outside the box of tradition. To the brand’s credit, these cutting-edge products and therapies have taken off among professional athletes, for whom recovery is essential.

The very word “recovery” is worth highlighting, as it hits much closer to home than buzzier alternatives like “longevity.” What the E-Salt Cabin aims to do, ultimately, is optimise recovery and restore the body to peak performance conditions. It also brings in an added element of sensory indulgence, which could arguably induce further skepticism, as if the capsule is using lights and sounds as a sleight of hand. However, one shouldn’t automatically assume there’s no genuine substance behind all the spectacle.

Meanwhile, there’s still the $75k price tag to consider. For swathes of the population, the cost alone makes the E-Salt Cabin relatively unobtainable. However, most products of this kind cost a small fortune upon introduction and get cheaper over time, presuming they work as intended and take off among wealthier consumers. There may also come a time when one can visit the nearest spa or gym for a quick session in the pod, which would naturally cost much less than ownership. Until then, we’ll throw this thing right onto our bucket list.