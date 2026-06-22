iPhone 18 Pro Release Date and Every Rumour We’ve Seen So Far

Apple’s flagship iPhone 18 Pro will likely launch in September 2026.

An exclusive Dark Cherry wine finish could lead the refined new colour lineup.

Anodised aluminium chassis delivers excellent thermal performance, but risks paint chipping.

Next-gen 2nm A20 Pro chip promises massive performance and battery gains.

Variable-aperture cameras and a smaller Dynamic Island headline the design upgrades.

NOTE: The following article is based on early supply chain leaks, industry rumours, and speculative technical data. Apple has not officially confirmed the technical specifications, pricing, or release timeline for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro. We will update this piece with officially verified details as soon as the device is formally announced.

The rumour mill is officially in overdrive for the iPhone 18 Pro, and if the latest set of rumours is anything to go by, Apple is preparing a monster smartphone upgrade for September 2026. But let’s be brutally honest: trying to keep up with the relentless annual tech cycle feels like a full-time job. That’s especially true when you look at the brand’s competitors and how they’re hell-bent on including the word “AI” in anything and everything they can. The fruit brand has already revealed its biggest AI updates at WWDC 2026, but now the focus is on how it will roll out its most powerful new smartphones.

Apple is reportedly delaying the standard base models until early 2027 and putting all its heavyweight silicon on the Pro and Pro Max lineup to go head-to-head with Samsung’s elite releases.

Next to the roll-out, what’s really turning heads this generation is the remarkably deep, status-conscious visual look of a Dark Cherry wine finish. It looks stunning in leaked dummy units, and we think it brings a sense of maturity to replace last year’s carrot-like Cosmic Orange. However, longtime caseless users might need to proceed with caution, as the return of the anodised aluminium unibody brings back a frustratingly familiar cosmetic issue that could tarnish the flawless new paint job.

Beyond these surface-level upgrades, the iPhone 18 Pro is shaping up to be an absolute powerhouse, built specifically for the next generation of SiriAI. By making the historic leap to TSMC’s ultra-efficient 2nm manufacturing process with the new A20 Pro processor, Apple is unlocking massive efficiency headroom, vastly improving battery life, and introducing true variable-aperture camera architecture. Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s upcoming flagship, from the precise market timing to the controversial physical build tradeoffs.

Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

Market Timing and Price Expectations

If you were planning to pick up a standard, base-model iPhone later this year, you’ll likely need to adjust your expectations. The latest market-timing reports suggest that Apple is undergoing a major structural shift in its traditional September release schedule. Primary lens suppliers have noted that a major US customer has postponed the rollout of their entry-level devices to the first quarter of next year, meaning the standard iPhone 18, the much-rumoured iPhone Air 2, and the iPhone 18e will be delayed until spring next year.

This reshuffle leaves the top-tier iPhone 18 Pro, the larger iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the rumoured foldable iPhone as the only brand-new Apple smartphones set to hit store shelves in September 2026.

Price-wise, we wouldn’t expect any discounts this year. When evaluating how much this elite hardware will set you back locally, we have to look directly at the baseline established by the previous generation in our iPhone 17 release date and price guide. Last year, Apple managed to keep the entry-level iPhone 17 flat at AUD$1,399, but the premium tier saw a substantial local price hike.

iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro Max | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

Last year’s iPhone 17 Pro jumped up to start at AUD$1,999 for the 256GB base model, while the larger iPhone 17 Pro Max hit AUD$2,199.

Given the manufacturing leap to a 2nm silicon (more on that in a moment) and mechanical camera components, buyers should brace for another modest price increase. We anticipate the iPhone 18 Pro will officially cross the two-thousand-dollar threshold, likely starting around AUD$2,049 outright for the baseline 256GB storage variant.

iPhone Generation Entry Pro Model (256GB) Pro Max Model (256GB) Local Market Context iPhone 16 Series (2024) AUD $1,799 AUD $2,149 Historical baseline pricing before standard memory expansions iPhone 17 Series (2025) AUD $1,999 AUD $2,199 $200 local Pro hike to support standard 256GB storage minimums iPhone 18 Series (2026) AUD $2,049 AUD $2,249 Anticipated $50 premium to cover 2nm A20 Pro silicon fabrication costs Scroll horizontally to view full table iPhone price evolution

Rumours are swirling about the new iPhone colour, and the undisputed calling card of the iPhone 18 Pro is pointing towards a new Dark Cherry finish | Image: Nano Banana Pro by Gemini

Dark Cherry Aesthetic and Aluminum Build Tradeoffs

Picking a fresh, standout shade is easily one of the best parts of upgrading your smartphone. Rumours are swirling about the new iPhone colour, and the undisputed calling card of the iPhone 18 Pro is pointing towards a new Dark Cherry finish. Replacing the aggressive Cosmic Orange of the 17 Pro generation, it will likely be joined by a classic time-tested Silver, a strict graphite Dark Grey, and a Light Blue that heavily echoes the breezy aesthetic of the MacBook Air.

But a gorgeous new coat of paint cannot completely hide the physical compromises inherited by the chassis. Reliable tipsters have confirmed that Apple is sticking with its anodised aluminium alloy unibody design rather than returning to a titanium frame. This material is brilliant because it offers top-tier heat dissipation, allowing the heavy-hitting processor to run at maximum capacity without overheating your hands. However, the functional thermal advantage comes with a cosmetic tradeoff.

While we haven’t encountered this during our months of tests, some scratch tests have shown that the rear camera plateaus are highly susceptible to chipping and paint flaking. To make matters more frustrating for caseless users, official support channels notoriously classify this aesthetic edge wear as normal wear and tear rather than a covered manufacturing defect. It’s left buyers with a tough choice: either put a bulky protective case over the phone or go caseless and accept that the physical laws of a raised aluminium plateau meeting hard, flat surfaces will inevitably lead to silver scuffs.

Colour Option Visual Aesthetic & Vibe Surface Wear & Chipping Profile Dark Cherry Deep, luxurious aged wine tone replacing orange High visibility for edge chips along the camera plateau Dark Gray Strict, status-conscious graphite for business Moderate wear visibility; blends naturally with raw metal Silver Classic, conservative, time-tested status symbol Lowest wear visibility; best option for caseless users Light Blue Fresh, airy, delicate shade matches the MacBook Air Moderate scuff visibility across high-contact frame corners Scroll horizontally to view full table This is the expected iPhone 18 Pro colours

iPhone 17 Pro Max | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

Upgraded Silicon Power and Camera Architecture Upgrades

Beneath the aluminium deck, the iPhone 18 Pro’s internal hardware will undergo yet another monumental overhaul. Sources say this iPhone will debut Apple’s next-generation A20 Pro processor, marking the brand’s first transition away from 3nm architecture to TSMC’s cutting-edge 2nm manufacturing process.

With exponentially more transistors in the exact same physical space, early performance estimates indicate around a 15% boost in processing speed and a 30% gain in power efficiency compared to the A19 generation. Paired with an uncompromised 12GB of RAM, the handset will be purpose-built to drive the rebuilt Siri AI experience and the heavy-duty generative tools that ship with iOS 20.

That raw 2nm efficiency headroom is also being reinvested into physical endurance and display tech. The iPhone 18 Pro is widely expected to introduce updated LTPO+ display panels that offer highly granular control over peak brightness. Furthermore, the front glass facelift should deliver a noticeably smaller, more refined Dynamic Island cutout, freeing up screen real estate. Powering this setup will also entail a larger battery footprint, with leaked dummy units suggesting a slightly thicker camera housing and chassis on the Pro Max model to accommodate a cell approaching 5,200mAh. On the connectivity front, the lineup will debut Apple’s proprietary second-generation C2 modem, unlocking mmWave 5G speeds and pushing the ecosystem closer to the levels achieved by satellite internet.

iPhone 17 (Sage Green), iPhone 17 Pro Max (Deep Blue), iPhone Air | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

Of course, we can’t talk about a new iPhone without mentioning the camera. Here, the iPhone 18 Pro camera system is rumoured to completely abandon the fixed aperture design that has remained stagnant for years and introduce a mechanical variable-aperture main camera, giving mobile photographers real glass-level control over depth of field and low-light light intake.

Supporting the main lens will likely be a brand-new three-layer stacked image sensor designed to eliminate low-light visual noise and expand dynamic range. Finally, vloggers and FaceTime power users are getting a long-overdue hardware bump on the front display, as the legacy selfie camera should make way for a crisp 24MP sensor.

Rumoured A20 Pro vs A19 Pro Hardware Comparison

Hardware Metric iPhone 17 Pro (A19 Pro) iPhone 18 Pro (A20 Pro) Expected Leap Fabrication Process TSMC 3nm generation TSMC 2nm generation Massive density lift allowing more transistors System RAM 12GB unified memory 12GB unified memory Uncompromised baseline for local AI processing Power Efficiency Standard all-day battery +30% structural efficiency Substantial thermal and physical battery savings Main Camera Aperture Fixed f/1.78 glass Mechanical variable aperture True hardware control over depth of field Front Selfie Camera 18MP sensor 24MP next-gen sensor Noticeably sharper low-light portrait rendering Scroll horizontally to view full table

Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

Verdict on Apple’s Next Masterpiece

Ultimately, the iPhone 18 Pro is shaping up to be another masterclass from Apple. By streamlining its September rollout to focus solely on the Pro tier, the brand could deliver a definitive luxury status symbol that refuses to pull its visual punches.

If you can stomach the realities of aluminium edge wear or don’t mind rocking a clear case to protect that elite Dark Cherry pigment, the real-world operational gains delivered by the 2nm A20 Pro chip and variable-aperture camera system make this one of the most compelling flagship upgrades in modern Apple history. Now, we wait for the official information!