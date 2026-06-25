Beats Studio Pro Review: Do They Sound as Good as They Look?

Beats Studio Pro Review: TL;DR

Audio Performance: The signature punchy bass is tighter and more controlled, though the mid-range can still get crowded on complex tracks.

The signature punchy bass is tighter and more controlled, though the mid-range can still get crowded on complex tracks. Design & Comfort: The classic silhouette is lightweight and stylish, but the stiff headband causes noticeable pressure during long sessions.

The classic silhouette is lightweight and stylish, but the stiff headband causes noticeable pressure during long sessions. Premium Price Point: At AUD $529.95, the plastic-heavy build and flimsy zip case feel cheap compared to similar rivals.

At AUD $529.95, the plastic-heavy build and flimsy zip case feel cheap compared to similar rivals. Ecosystem Freedom: Offers excellent cross-platform functionality with native setup features for both Apple and Android, plus handy wired options.

Offers excellent cross-platform functionality with native setup features for both Apple and Android, plus handy wired options. The Verdict: A massive step up in sound quality that finally moves past the “style over substance” reputation to justify its iconic streetwear status.

Beats has always understood the tunnel walk. Long before a ball is kicked, fans are taking note of what players are wearing. The headphones become part warm-up ritual, part outfit, part billboard – especially when the audience can see the logo long before they hear a single note.

Just one look at Socceroo Nestory Irankunda wearing a pair of Beats Studio Pro headphones before the Socceroos’ World Cup opener against Turkiye, and the vibes land immediately. Black suit, top button undone, sunglasses on and a pair of impossible-to-ignore white headphones, with the branding obvious for all to see.

But beneath the marketing hype lies a question that matters far more: do the headphones sound as good as they look?

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Related: Apple AirPods Max 2 Review: Finally Worth the Pricetag?

Beats Studio Pro Key Specs

Price: AUD $529.95

AUD $529.95 Colours: Black, Navy, Sandstone, Deep Brown

Black, Navy, Sandstone, Deep Brown Weight: 260g

260g Drivers: Custom 40mm drivers

Custom 40mm drivers Noise control: Fully adaptive Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency mode, Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking

Fully adaptive Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency mode, Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB-C audio, 3.5mm analogue input

Bluetooth, USB-C audio, 3.5mm analogue input Battery life: Up to 40 hours with ANC off, up to 24 hours with ANC or Transparency mode on

Up to 40 hours with ANC off, up to 24 hours with ANC or Transparency mode on Fast charging: Fast Fuel gives up to 4 hours of playback from a 10-minute charge

Fast Fuel gives up to 4 hours of playback from a 10-minute charge Compatibility: Apple one-touch pairing, Find My, “Hey Siri”; Google Fast Pair, Audio Switch, Find My Device and Beats app

Apple one-touch pairing, Find My, “Hey Siri”; Google Fast Pair, Audio Switch, Find My Device and Beats app In the box: Carrying case, USB-C to USB-C cable, 3.5mm analogue audio cable, Quick Start Guide, warranty card

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Beats Studio Pro Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Balanced, Energetic Bass: Punchy low-end performance that complements modern genres without muddying the overall track. Premium Price, Plastic Build: The physical frame and case feel slightly cheap for a product costing AUD $529.95. True Cross-Platform Support: Seamless integration and fast pairing for both Apple and Android devices. Headband Pressure: Comfort drops off during extended listening sessions due to a lack of premium padding up top. Excellent Battery & Fast Charging: Up to 40 hours of playback, backed up by a highly convenient 10-minute Fast Fuel top-up. Inconsistent ANC: Active Noise Cancelling struggles heavily with wind interference and fails to completely isolate external noise. Versatile Wired Audio: The inclusion of both USB-C audio and a traditional 3.5mm input provides great listening flexibility. Crowded Mid-Range: Lacks the spacious acoustic detail and instrument separation found in competitors like the Sennheiser Momentum 4. Scroll horizontally to view full table

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First Impressions: Redefining Beats’ Reputation

I went in sceptical. The last pair of Beats Studio headphones I owned back in 2020 certainly looked the part, but lacked the sound quality to make them my go-to pair. They were bassy, glossy and easy to notice, but the plastic construction, rigid build and lacklustre sound made them hard to recommend over more serious over-ear options.

Not even five minutes into listening to the Studio Pro headphones, my impressions changed. The overall design hasn’t evolved much – a fact that represents its core appeal and main frustration. It’s still an iconic look, but I was hoping for a little more refinement at this price. Inside, though, Beats has clearly done the work. To my surprise, they now sound like they deserve the attention.

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Design: Unmistakable Streetwear Appeal

At AUD $529.95, the Beats Studio Pro headphones sit in serious over-ear territory, so no amount of good-looking tunnel-fit photos is going to cover up how they actually sound. But while we’re on the topic of looks, it’s safe to say Beats are sticking to what works. It’s a familiar shape and silhouette, with obvious branding and very little interest in disappearing into the background.

When they’re not in use, the frame folds down into a compact carry case, making them easy to throw into a bag. Just don’t throw it too hard, because there’s practically zero reinforcement in the zip-up case itself. But at least there are two internal pockets for the USB-C charging cable and 3.5mm headphone cable.

The colour range helps, too. Black and Navy keep things simple. Deep brown feels a little more grown-up, and Sandstone has that clean, white-adjacent look that made Irankunda’s photo pop against his black suit.

My black pair looked just as sharp straight out of the case. A little less plastic in the construction would have been nice, but I completely understand why athletes keep reaching for Beats over other headphones on the market. They just look cool. Beats are the headphones you wear when you’re looking to complete an outfit, not just block out noise.

The issue is that the physical feel doesn’t quite match the price point. They’re light at 260g, which is great for long listening sessions, but that also means they still have that slightly hollow quality of older Beats models. Nothing feels flimsy enough to be worrying about it breaking down on you, but there’s a lack of refinement from a pair of headphones sitting north of $500.

Related: 6 Best Open-Ear Headphones for Running, Cycling, and Everyday Awareness

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Ergonomics: Lightweight Fit, Heavyweight Pressure

At 260g, you’re barely going to notice the Beats Studio Pro headphones on your head at first. The ear cushions do a solid job of sitting around the ear without feeling too stiff or clampy, although they are a little on the small side, so comfort may vary depending on your ear size.

For short listening sessions, walks, commuting or working at a desk, they’re comfortable enough to forget about for a while.

My problem is the headband. It’s not awful, but it is noticeable. After longer sessions, I found the pressure across the top of my head hard to ignore, which takes a bit of the shine off the promise of “all-day comfort”. Especially when you consider the kind of audience Beats is leaning into here. Travelling to and from games, training sessions and media commitments can mean hours in transit. The earcups are certainly doing their part to keep things comfortable, but the headband leaves a lot to be desired.

That lightweight build cuts both ways. The Studio Pro never feels heavy or bulky, but without enough premium padding up top, comfort starts to drop off after the first hour of listening.

They’re certainly comfortable enough for everyday use, but they’re not the first pair I’d reach for if I knew I’d be wearing headphones for hours without a break.

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Audio Quality: Punchy Performance Finally Meets Style

Beats genuinely surprised me with the Studio Pro headphones. I knew they would sound better than the pair of Beats I had from 2020, but I didn’t expect them to win me over this quickly.

The familiar Beats sound is still there, which means the bass sits forward and gives everything a bit of weight. The difference is that the low-end no longer tramples the rest of the acoustic spectrum. For hip-hop, electronic music and pop, the Studio Pro headphones deliver real punch and energy without turning the whole thing into a muddy mess.

That extra weight in the low end does come at a cost, though.

On busier tracks, the mids can get a little crowded, and you do lose some of that cleaner separation you get from more serious over-ear headphones. Vocals and instruments don’t always have the same breathing room I’m used to from my Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones, which still sound cleaner, wider and more detailed overall.

Still, the gap is nowhere near as wide as I expected. The Studio Pro headphones sound rich, confident and properly enjoyable. They may not outmuscle the best premium over-ears on pure detail, but they no longer feel like style headphones pretending to be serious audio gear. For the first time in a while, a pair of Beats made me stop judging the logo and start listening properly.

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The Daily Grind: Solid Battery, Compromised Isolation

Outside of sound quality, the Beats Studio Pro headphones cover most of the basics you’d expect from premium over-ears. You get fully adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, Bluetooth, USB-C audio and a 3.5mm analogue input.

ANC is solid rather than spectacular. It does a good job of taking the edge off traffic, office noise and the usual low-end hum of a commute, but it doesn’t completely shut the world out. Wind resistance is a notable weak point, causing the ANC to adjust awkwardly depending on the direction of the breeze.

Transparency mode is useful enough when you need to hear an announcement or talk to someone quickly. I wouldn’t call it the most natural version I’ve used, but it does the job.

Battery life is much easier to praise. Beats claims up to 40 hours with ANC switched off, or up to 24 hours with ANC or Transparency mode enabled. In normal use, that means you’re not constantly thinking about charging them, and the 10-minute Fast Fuel top-up is handy if you’ve forgotten to plug them in before heading out. During my testing, I only had to top them up a few times.

Wired listening is also a nice touch. USB-C audio and the included 3.5mm cable make the Studio Pro feel more flexible than plenty of wireless-first headphones, especially if you still care about plugging in for a more traditional listening session.

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Ecosystem: Crossing the Apple-Android Divide

One underrated aspect of the Studio Pro package is how seamlessly it integrates across different ecosystems. Being Apple-owned, Beats naturally work better with iPhone. One-touch pairing, Find My support, “Hey Siri”, and automatic software updates all make the setup feel immediately familiar if you’re already in Apple’s world.

But Android users aren’t left out in the cold. Google Fast Pair, Audio Switch, Find My Device and the Beats app give the Studio Pro a level of cross-platform support you don’t always get from premium headphones so closely tied to one tech giant.

That flexibility suits Beats headphones. For all the fashion and football talk, Studio Pro are still everyday over-ears, and the ability to switch between devices with minimal friction makes them much easier to live with.

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Beats Studio Pro Verdict

Beats Studio Pro headphones aren’t perfect, but they’re much better than I ever expected them to be. They still look like Beats, which means they’re still stylish, obvious and built to be seen. The difference this time around? The audio finally performs well enough to back up the hype.

For AUD$529.95, I still want a more refined build, a better carry case and a headband that doesn’t start making itself known during longer listening sessions. The ANC is solid, but not class-leading, and the bass-forward tuning means you do lose some detail and separation on busier tracks.

But none of that changes the bigger surprise here. Studio Pro are genuinely enjoyable to listen to. They’re punchy, rich and far more balanced than the Beats reputation might suggest, with enough battery life, wired flexibility and cross-platform support to make them easy to live with every day.

If you want the cleanest, most detailed over-ear headphones at this price, there may be better options elsewhere. But if you want a pair of headphones that look sharp, sound properly good and don’t feel like a fashion accessory pretending to care about audio, Beats Studio Pro make a stronger case than I thought they would.

Beats Studio Pro Headphones | Image: Apple

Beats Studio Pro Headphones | Image: Apple