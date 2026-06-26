Apple Macbook and iPad Prices Hiked By Hundreds, Here’s What You’ll Have to Pay

Apple raised Mac and iPad prices across Australia overnight.

Global AI data demand triggered a severe memory component shortage.

The premium Mac Studio jumped by a staggering AUD$1,000.

Popular MacBook Air and Pro models increased by AUD$300.

The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro faces a projected serious price hike.

If you’ve been planning to upgrade your workstation or replace a sluggish laptop, your next hardware purchase will deal a serious blow to your wallet. Overnight, a sudden global adjustment wiped billions off Apple’s market capitalisation as the tech giant officially raised retail prices across its entire MacBook and iPhone lineups, introducing a significant premium across its hardware ecosystem.

The culprit behind this sudden shift is an industry-wide hardware crisis experts are dubbing “RAMageddon.” Essentially, Apple is passing the buck amid a volatile supply chain crunch, with memory manufacturers like Samsung and SK Hynix prioritising the incredibly lucrative orders from AI data centre heavyweights like Nvidia. This has left consumer electronics makers fighting for scraps, causing raw memory costs to skyrocket. If you’re a content creator and you’ve had to purchase SD cards, SSDs, or ExpressCards, you’ll know this hurts the pocket badly.

Rather than swallowing the financial hit to keep retail pricing stable, Apple has done what every major mega-corporation does when the supply chain tightens: they passed the bill straight down to the person standing at the checkout counter. Here’s exactly how much the MacBook and iPad prices have increased by in Australia.

Pixelmator Pro on iPad with Apple Pencil support | Images: Apple

MacBook and iPad Price Increases

Based on the live data straight from the Apple Store, here’s exactly how much your next computer or tablet upgrade will cost compared to previous historical baselines:

Hardware Lineup New base price (AUD$) Price increase (AUD$) iPad $599 +$50 iPad mini $799 +$50 iPad Air $999 +$100 MacBook Neo $1,049 +$150 iPad Pro $1,699 +$200 MacBook Air $2,099 +$300 MacBook Pro $3,199 +$300 Mac mini $1,299 +$300 Mac Studio $4,299 +$1,000 Scroll horizontally to view full table Price increases for base-model MacBook and iPad’s due to global memory shortage | Source: Apple

MacBook Neo | Image: Supplied / Apple

Brutal Reality of Upgrading Your Tech Right Now

Seeing an iPad Pro creep up to AUD$1,699 or a base MacBook Air jump over two grand to AUD$2,099 is tough, but it’s the professional-grade desktop hardware that shows exactly who is bearing the brunt of this silicon shortage.

The desktop Mac Studio, which is the crown jewel of creative agencies and power users, has seen its baseline price jump by a staggering AUD$1,000.

Through an official statement, Apple noted that they have never seen a component price increase this much, this quickly. “We have never seen a component price increase this much, this quickly,” said the brand. “We have shielded our customers ⁠from these increases so far, but we have now reached a point where we need to begin raising prices on a number of products, including today’s increases for iPad and Mac.”

Memory has always been Apple’s most lucrative up-sell gate, and the cost to upgrade your unified memory has skyrocketed globally under this new pricing model. If you’re a local developer, video editor, or creative trying to spec out a high-performance machine, preparing to scale up your RAM means you’ll be paying an astronomical premium just to secure those vital components.

What This Means for the iPhone 18 Pro

While the immediate damage is limited to the Mac and iPad ranges, the ongoing “RAMageddon” paints a painful financial picture for the upcoming iPhone 18. We already know Apple’s preparing to release the iPhone 18 Pro in September, heavily marketing its on-device AI capabilities. But powering that local AI requires memory (a lot of it).

The latest supply chain leaks suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will be forced to jump to an uncompromised baseline of 12GB of unified RAM to properly execute generative tasks on the new A20 Pro chip. Prior to this global supply chain crunch, industry analysts had only anticipated a modest AUD$50-100 price bump to cover the TSMC 2nm fabrication costs, forecasting a local starting price around AUD$2,049. Now? All bets are off.

If Apple is willing to put an AUD$300 price increase on a base MacBook Air because memory components are too expensive to secure, the brand’s highly unlikely to swallow the cost of outfitting millions of flagship iPhones with 12GB of silicon. Buyers should brace themselves for the iPhone 18 Pro to receive a brutal, generation-defining price hike when it’s unveiled this September, which could easily see the entry-level Pro model jump to a staggering AUD$2,299.

MacBook Neo | Image: Supplied / Apple

Should You Bite the Bullet or Wait it Out?

Ultimately, if your current work machine or daily tablet is on its absolute last legs and you cannot afford to put off an upgrade, you’re going to have to swallow your pride and pay the newly inflated prices.

The hardware itself remains unmatched in terms of raw efficiency and battery performance, but the barrier to entry for the ecosystem is now significantly higher. However, if you can afford to hold off, your best bet is to sit tight and wait for the global supply chain to (hopefully) stabilise later in the year. Paying an AUD$300 to AUD$1,000 premium for an Apple device simply because the tech industry can’t sort out its memory chip allocations is a tough pill to swallow.