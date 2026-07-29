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Woman in sunglasses smiling while holding a Zambrero Fat Taco in one hand and a brown paper Zambrero bag in the other
FOOD

Zambrero Is Hunting for Australia’s Biggest Hands to Win $5,000 Worth of Tacos

Mr Scott Purcell, CFA
By Mr Scott Purcell, CFA - News

Updated:

Readtime: 5 min

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Fresh from a lifetime of struggling with gloves, some lucky Australian is about to be handsomely rewarded. Zambrero, Australia’s largest modern Mexican food franchise, has launched a nationwide search for Australia’s Biggest Hands, and the owner of the winning pair will walk away with $5,000 worth of tacos and a title no Australian has ever held. The invitation is simple: measure up, snap a photo and submit your mitts for consideration in what the brand is calling ‘the most hands-on talent search in Australia this year’.

The hunt is built around the launch of the Fat Taco, the thickest taco Zambrero has developed since Dr Sam Prince founded the company in 2005. Stacked with your choice of protein, pickled red onion and sour cream on a thicker tortilla, it is bold, fun and built for one hand. The catch is finding a hand big enough to do it justice, which is where the search for Australia’s Biggest Hands comes in.

“We considered filling the role internally, but after an audit of the Zambrero team’s hands, we had to admit we simply weren’t up to the task,” said Zambrero CEO Daryl McCormack.

“Somewhere out there is an XXL gloved Australian whose hands were made for this moment, and we will not rest until those hands are wrapped around a Fat Taco. The search starts now. We want every Australian to show us what they’ve got.”

Enter Australia’s Biggest Hands
A man holding Zambrero's new Fat Taco in one hand at a table set with trays of tacos and fries
The new Fat Taco, built for one hand | Image: Zambrero

Australia’s Biggest Hands Competition

The Australia’s Biggest Hands competition is a nationwide talent search for the one Australian truly qualified to hold the Fat Taco. Win it and you will be named the official Face (and Hands) of the Fat Taco, with $5,000 worth of tacos to go with the title, delivered as 570,000 Zam Fam points redeemable at Zambrero restaurants across Australia for two years.

Infographic listing the Biggest Hands competition prizes, including 5,000 dollars worth of Fat Taco, the Face and Hands title, unlimited bragging rights and a 500 dollar Big Hand Energy bonus prize
What the winner takes home | Image: Zambrero

There is feel-good weight behind the silliness, too. Through Zambrero’s Plate 4 Plate initiative, every regular or big burrito or bowl, Zam Box or retail item sold provides a meal to someone in need, and the company has donated more than 100 million meals globally to date. Entry is free, no purchase is necessary and it is limited to one entry per person.

  • Prize: $5,000 worth of tacos, delivered as 570,000 Zam Fam points
  • Title: Official Face (and Hands) of the Fat Taco
  • Bonus prize: $500 cash for the best Big Hand Energy
  • Entries close: 11:59pm on 4 August 2026
  • Winners revealed: 12 August 2026
  • Entry: Free, no purchase necessary, one entry per person
Submit Your Biggest Hands Entry
Two hands raised palm to palm against a dark green background showing off their size
Time to measure up | Image: Zambrero

How to Enter Australia’s Biggest Hands

Entering takes a couple of minutes. Place a hand flat against a ruler, measuring tape or the official measurement sheet, take a clear photo with fingers together and thumb out, then fill in the form and upload your photo along with your details. Hands are measured from the tip of the middle finger to the base of the palm, where the hand meets the wrist. Stretching is grounds for disqualification; in Zambrero’s own words, ‘honestly, shame on you for considering it’.

Infographic showing the three entry steps, measure your hand, take a clear photo with fingers together and thumb out, then fill in the form and upload your photo
Three steps to enter | Image: Zambrero

Not blessed in the hand department? Zambrero is also awarding $500 in cash to the Aussie who best embodies Big Hand Energy. Think of the mate who carries an entire round of drinks without spilling a drop, the parent who brings every shopping bag in from the car in one trip, or the unit who opens every jar on the first try. To nominate yourself or the big-handed hero in your life, comment on the official Big Hand Energy post on Zambrero’s Instagram or TikTok (@zambrero) and explain why they deserve it.

Entries close at 11:59pm on 4 August 2026, with Australia’s Biggest Hands and the Big Hand Energy winner both revealed on 12 August 2026. Full terms and conditions live on the competition page. If all this taco talk has you hungry in the meantime, our guide to the best Mexican restaurants in Sydney has you covered, and burritos have previously earned their own spot in our Feel-Good Friday round-up.

Measure Up for the Fat Taco Title

Zambrero Biggest Hands FAQs

What is the Zambrero Biggest Hands competition?

Zambrero is searching for the Australian with the country’s biggest hands to become the official Face (and Hands) of its new Fat Taco, the thickest taco the brand has made since it was founded in 2005. Entrants measure their hand, take a photo and submit it through the competition page.

What can you win?

The winner receives $5,000 worth of tacos, delivered as 570,000 Zam Fam points redeemable at Zambrero restaurants across Australia for two years, plus the title of official Face (and Hands) of the Fat Taco. A separate $500 cash prize goes to the Aussie judged to have the best Big Hand Energy.

How are hands measured?

Hands are measured from the tip of the middle finger to the base of the palm, where the hand meets the wrist. Photos should be taken with fingers together and thumb out, against a ruler, measuring tape or Zambrero’s official measurement sheet. Stretching is grounds for disqualification.

When does the competition close?

Entries close at 11:59pm on 4 August 2026, and both winners are revealed on 12 August 2026. Entry is free, no purchase is necessary and it is limited to one entry per person.

Big hands rarely come with a prize attached, and the window is short. Grab a ruler, take the photo and throw your hand in the ring with Zambrero before entries close on 4 August.

Enter the Biggest Hands Competition

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Mr Scott Purcell, CFA

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Mr Scott Purcell, CFA

Scott Purcell CFA is Co-Founder and Director of Man of Many, Australia’s largest men’s lifestyle publisher and the nation’s first 100% carbon-neutral, Climate Active certified digital media brand. Since launching the site from a spare bedroom in 2012, he has ...

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