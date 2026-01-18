A New Chapter for Man of Many

By Rob Stott - News Published: 19 Jan 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

It is a genuine honour to be writing to you as the new Editor-in-Chief of Man of Many.

Long before I took this role, I was a reader. I turned to this site to find the perfect gift, discover a hidden local gem for dinner, or stay ahead of the curve in tech and style. But as someone who has worked in digital publishing for nearly 20 years, I also viewed Man of Many as a bit of a ‘unicorn’. In an era where many independent outlets have struggled to keep the lights on, this brand hasn’t just survived – it has thrived by remaining culturally sharp and fiercely independent.

I step into this role with a deep sense of responsibility. In publishing, the rule is simple: adapt or fade away. My predecessors did the heavy lifting of building a brand you trust; my job is to ensure we evolve alongside you.

I want Man of Many to be a destination where everyone feels at home. We exist to help you become the best version of you – to empower you to make positive investments in yourself and your community. There’s no single way to be a man today. We’re all unique – I’m a gay dad who loves footy, Kylie Minogue, and watching WWE after I’ve put my daughter to bed. So whether we’re helping you find the perfect tux for an industry event or the best new local pub for a beer with mates, we want to be by your side (and in your pocket) for the big moments and the daily ones alike.

Meanwhile, it’s an exciting time to be alive. Last year, there was a clear vibe shift: nightlife is back, our food and drink scene rivals major global cities, and there is renewed energy around health, wellbeing, and living in the moment. Man of Many exists to guide people of all stripes through this moment.

The Road Ahead

The world is changing fast. AI has shifted the ground beneath our feet, and “business as usual” is no longer enough. For us, this change is an opportunity to move beyond the “generic” content that now floods the internet.

To remain a worthy part of your daily routine, we are doubling down on three pillars:

Deep context: Moving beyond the surface to provide the “How” and “Why” behind every trend.

Moving beyond the surface to provide the “How” and “Why” behind every trend. Unrivalled expertise: Every story, video, or podcast is backed by a global network of specialists who live and breathe their beats.

Every story, video, or podcast is backed by a global network of specialists who live and breathe their beats. Immersive storytelling: You’ll see us leaning heavily into long-form video, premium social content, and podcasts – creating more ways for you to engage with the stories you love.

A year from now, a Man of Many story might look and sound different than it does today, but its DNA will be unmistakable. It will lead with elevated expertise, offer practical advice, and always keep a sense of fun.

Thank you for being part of this journey. I can’t wait to show you what’s next.

Rob Stott Editor-in-Chief, Man of Many